Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Quirky Queries: Cocktails & Cadavers Event at the Indiana State Museum
Quirky Queries: Cocktails & Cadavers Event at the …. Angela Answers: Putnam County dogs saved from deplorable …. Crown Hill Cemetery honors heroes of public safety. Where Is Sherman? Broad Ripple High School Homecoming. Helping veterans during Suicide Prevention Month. Mexican Pizza coming back on the menu. Bringing high speed...
Fox 59
La Plaza, Inc. Hosting FIESTA Indianapolis Saturday, September 17th
FIESTA Indianapolis is about celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month by bringing together thousands of Hoosiers every year, where they can enjoy a full day of music, dancing, food, children’s activities, a health and wellness fair, and community service booths. This morning, FOX59 caught up with the Senior Director of...
Fox 59
Indy Artist Justin Vining returns to paint live in studio
INDIANAPOLIS — Well-known Artist Justin Vining has been a regular on Indy Now since day one, when he completed a painting start-to-finish during the live one-hour show. Today he returned for our one-year anniversary, creating another painting in less than an hour despite distractions like four mascots dancing around the studio next to him.
Fox 59
Remnants of Hurricane Ike brought strong winds 14 years ago
INDIANAPOLIS – The remnants of Hurricane Ike brought wind gusts up to 70 mph across Indiana on Sunday, September 14, 2008, 14 years ago. Winds were sustained at 25-40 mph with gusts ranging from 50-70 mph across the state for several hours that day. There were many reports of broken tree limbs, branches, and downed power lines. Thousands of people were without power due to wind-related outages. The remnants moved quickly out of Indiana by that evening.
Fox 59
Banzi Balloons brings another incredible display
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy-based Banzi Balloons + Events made an incredible display for Indy Now’s inaugural show, and they returned with an equally impressive design for our one-year anniversary. Based on Indy’s northeast side, Banzi creates elaborate and custom balloon displays for parties, holiday events, special occasions, weddings and...
Fox 59
FOX59’s Habitat for Humanity panel build happens Friday; marking a dream come true for Indy woman
INDIANAPOLIS — Each year, FOX59 teams up with Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity to help make a family’s dream of home ownership come true. On Friday, September 16, construction will begin on a new home for Kenetra Woods and her two children. Woods recently completed one of her...
readthereporter.com
Indulging in some ‘Nunsense’ at Actors Theatre of Indiana
Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) has opened its 2022-23 season with Dan Goggin’s Nunsense. This show opened off-Broadway in 1985, having 3,672 performances during its 10-year run. Ultimately, the original show sprouted six sequels and is a perennial favorite for theatre companies around the world. Karen Sheridan directs the...
Fox 59
Where Is Sherman? Broad Ripple High School Homecoming
BROAD RIPPLE– From late night TV to pro athletes, it boats a list of famous alumni and a lot of school pride. The school is now closed, but the parade marches on. Sherman tells us all about a special homecoming celebration this weekend. For more information on the Broad...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? The Indianapolis Zoo
Go behind the scenes for an up close animal adventure. Meet an aardvark, or say hello to a porcupine. Sherman has the details on the Indianapolis Zoo’s new private animal adventure experiences. For more information about the various animal adventures, click here.
Fox 59
Indy restaurant openings, closings: coffee, beer and healthy foods
INDIANAPOLIS — If it’s Monday, that means we’re updating you on what’s new on the local restaurant scene. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads returned to share the latest Central Indiana restaurant openings and closings, including new spots in Noblesville, Zionsville, The Fashion Mall and downtown. But...
nomadlawyer.org
Noblesville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Noblesville, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Noblesville Indiana. There are many things to do in Noblesville Indiana. Located near Indianapolis, this city has a variety of amenities to offer. Regardless of your age or interests, you’ll be able to find things to do. From shopping to dining, this city has something for everyone.
Fox 59
Derick Grant hoping to change “mindsets” in upcoming seminar
INDIANAPOLIS- Looking to change your mindset? What’s holding back?. Thursday, Derick Grant, CEO of ‘DG Mindset’, joined FOX59 Morning News to a talk about his upcoming seminar “Get out of your way.”. For more information and how you can reserve your spot visit https://www.dgmindset.com/about.
Fox 59
Fall foliage in Indiana: When will leaf colors peak in 2022?
The first day of fall, when the Autumnal Equinox occurs, is September 22 at 9:04 p.m. With the fall season, temperatures get lower, days get shorter and the leaves change color. What is Autumnal Equinox?. Equinox is the Latin word for equal nights, meaning we will have 12 hours of...
Journal Review
Veterans officer gives report
The weather has been nice for this time of year. We have been busy with 71 phone calls and 10 people visiting my office to do claims. We also had 12 people travel to the VA hospital or clinics. The Indianapolis POW/MIA Council of Indianapolis is finalizing plans for the...
Inside Indiana Business
Krueger on Indianapolis’ Massive Medical Corridor Plan
A massive multi-billion-dollar medical corridor in downtown Indianapolis. How innovation at 16 Tech fits into the plan. 16 Tech Community Corp. President & CEO Emily Krueger had more.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Josh and Mindy Ellis, owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is a family owned and operated business. Learn more about their small family farm by...
Fox 59
Indiana company Quiptu is like Airbnb for outdoor adventure
INDIANAPOLIS — Outdoor gear can be expensive, and then you need space to store it, but a new service in Indiana is matching people who own equipment with people who want to rent it. Co-Founders Josh Roche and John Laughlin describe Quiptu as a peer-to-peer platform much like Airbnb,...
Fox 59
Brownsburg parents who lost baby make big donation to Riley Cheer Guild
INDIANAPOLIS — We always like to start Indy Now “On a Good Note,” and this sweet, inspiring story certainly accomplishes that. Brownsburg couple Tiffany and Justin Reuzenaar gave birth to a baby girl named Charlotte Grace in 2015. Sadly, she passed away nine days later. Each year...
munciejournal.com
Accutech Acquires Muncie’s Iconic Vera Mae’s Bistro
MUNCIE, IN—Vera Mae’s Bistro, downtown Muncie’s long-time fine dining establishment, is joining Accutech’s family of companies, effective today. The iconic eatery and bar, situated on South Walnut Street just one block from Accutech’s headquarters, was launched by owners Kent Shuff and Steve Fennimore over 23 years ago when only a couple banks and law offices called downtown home.
Fox 59
Crown Hill Cemetery honors heroes of public safety
There’s a special section in Crown Hill Cemetery reserved for our heroes of public safety. Among those heroes who have been laid to rest there are fallen officers Noah Shahnavaz, Leann Breath, Rod Bradway and David Moore. But did you know this section of Crown Hill is only 20 years old? Project Leader Jim Schellinger joined Zach in the studio to discuss the 20th anniversary of the project’s dedication.
