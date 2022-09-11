INDIANAPOLIS – The remnants of Hurricane Ike brought wind gusts up to 70 mph across Indiana on Sunday, September 14, 2008, 14 years ago. Winds were sustained at 25-40 mph with gusts ranging from 50-70 mph across the state for several hours that day. There were many reports of broken tree limbs, branches, and downed power lines. Thousands of people were without power due to wind-related outages. The remnants moved quickly out of Indiana by that evening.

