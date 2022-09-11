At D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim, Marvel fans got a lot of fresh updates about many of Marvel Studios' upcoming projects, including the eagerly anticipated Captain America: New World Order. During the Marvel presentation on Saturday, the film's cast was announced, including Anthony Mackie returning as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradly, and Danny Ramirez who will take on the role of Falcon. It was also announced that Shira Haas would be making her MCU debut as Israeli superhero Sabra, but the biggest surprise may have been the announcement that Tim Blake Nelson will return as The Leader. Now, the film's director Julius Onah confirms to Phase Zero host Brandon Davis for ComicBook.com that The Leader is indeed the film's villain — and he will present a real challenge for the new Captain America.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO