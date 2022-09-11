Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
Disneyland scraps long-awaited Marvel ride for new concept at Disney California Adventure
Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure is getting a major new attraction, Josh D’Amaro, chair of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced at D23 on Sunday. “This has always been our vision for Avengers Campus,” D’Amaro said. “To give our guests more of what they love and then some. We want more stories. We want more heroes. We want more villains, and we want more of the land.”
disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year
If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
RELATED PEOPLE
disneytips.com
First Look at New Iconic Ride Vehicles Coming to Disney Parks
A key feature of any attraction created for the Disney Parks by Walt Disney Imagineering is the ride vehicle. There are so many that are truly loved by Disney Guests around the world. Not only does a ride vehicle play an important part of Guests safety, but it also truly adds to the full Disney experience.
disneytips.com
Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys
It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
disneytips.com
Will Disney Ever Build a Third U.S. Theme Park?
Disney Parks have never struggled with a lack of Guest attendance, and Disney’s U.S. Resorts lead the way as the most coveted destinations. Walt Disney World dominates as the most visited Disney Theme Park, followed by Disneyland Resort. With overcrowding and price hikes continuing to be problematic at both...
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneydining.com
Disney Teases ‘Coco’ Themed Area Coming to Magic Kingdom!
Walt Disney said that Disney Parks will never be completed as long as there is imagination left in the world. And Disney Imagineers are always hard at work on coming up with new ideas to make the Parks even more immersive. One of the ways that Disney is doing that is by imagining what the world is beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals MODOK First Look
MODOK just got his own animated series on Hulu and before too long, fans of the iconic Marvel character will get to see him in live-action as well. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making the rounds online, his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe varies greatly from that in the source material.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Director Confirms Marvel Movie's Villain (Exclusive)
At D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim, Marvel fans got a lot of fresh updates about many of Marvel Studios' upcoming projects, including the eagerly anticipated Captain America: New World Order. During the Marvel presentation on Saturday, the film's cast was announced, including Anthony Mackie returning as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradly, and Danny Ramirez who will take on the role of Falcon. It was also announced that Shira Haas would be making her MCU debut as Israeli superhero Sabra, but the biggest surprise may have been the announcement that Tim Blake Nelson will return as The Leader. Now, the film's director Julius Onah confirms to Phase Zero host Brandon Davis for ComicBook.com that The Leader is indeed the film's villain — and he will present a real challenge for the new Captain America.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneydining.com
Disney Leaves Big Character Out of New Splash Mountain Retheme
Two years ago, Disney announced that it would be rethemeing one of its most iconic attractions — Splash Mountain. Disney decided to make the change as more and more people noted that the theming itself was problematic, as it was based on the 1946 film Song of the South, which is increasingly being called racially insensitive. When the retheme was announced, Disney shared that the new ride would be based on one of its most popular recent films — 2009’s The Princess and the Frog.
Polygon
The Thunderbolts are the MCU’s answer to the Suicide Squad
Every superhero universe needs a fractious team of supervillains pretending to do good things because someone is making them or paying them to, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally has enough living supervillains to make its own: Thunderbolts is coming to theaters in July 2024. The big Marvel news out...
All The Most Exciting News About Disney World And Disneyland From The D23 Expo
Disney adults — it’s your time! Disney’s annual expo — D23 — just announced some major updates for Disneyland and Walt Disney World that will make you want to book your next visit ASAP, with or without the kids. On the up and up after the COVID-19 pandemic slump, Disney is making sure that, with the influx of people ready to attend their parks, a guest’s experience is bigger and better than ever.
Brie Larson Says She's Unsure She'll Keep Playing Captain Marvel While Seemingly Calling Out Trolls
"I don't know, I don't know — does anyone want me to do it again?" Brie Larson said at D23 Expo when asked about continuing to play Captain Marvel Brie Larson doesn't know how long she'll be a superhero. On Saturday, Larson chatted with Variety at D23 Expo about exactly how long she expects to continue playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in an answer that appeared to hint at long-running backlash against her character. "I don't know, I don't know — does anyone want...
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
ComicBook
Marvel Star David Harbour Revealed as Santa Claus in First Violent Night Poster
Marvel and Stranger Things star David Harbour has a new acting gig coming up: playing Santa Claus – or at least a Die Hard version of Santa. The holiday action-comedy film Violent Night will be in theaters just before Christmas 2022, and it tells the story of "a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family on Christmas Eve, and Santa must save Christmas." As you can see in the poster below, Harbour is nailing that "Die Hard Santa" vibe, perfectly.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Celebration End Date Announced, New Pixar Show Debuting at Walt Disney Studios Park
The Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary celebration will come to an end on September 30, 2023. The grand finale of the celebration will be the premiere of a new Pixar show at Walt Disney Studios Park. Concept art for the show, “Pixar We Belong Together,” features the “Monsters, Inc.” characters on...
Comments / 0