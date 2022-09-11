ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta police at downtown shooting flagged down by victim in another case

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216mxa_0hr8Mzef00

As police investigated one downtown Atlanta shooting Sunday morning, a victim of another shooting showed up and flagged officers down for help.

In the first incident, police responded to 180 Peachtree Street, an area between several upscale downtown bars and restaurants, around 2:45 a.m. There, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, a news release states. She was taken to a hospital and was described as alert.

Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a dispute between the victim and the suspect, who appeared to have been acquainted, the release states.

An hour later, officers were flagged down about another shooting. A man in serious condition was trying to take himself to a hospital after being shot multiple times, a second news release states.

Police learned the victim and another man were shot in an apparent robbery near Susan K. May Park at the corner of William H. Borders Drive and Tanner Street, about a mile away from the Peachtree Street shooting. The second victim was described as alert.

No other details were released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

Woman in custody after allegedly barricading herself in East Point home following dispute with Animal Control

EAST POINT, Ga. — A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly barricading herself in a home in an East Point neighborhood Tuesday, authorities said. It happened in the 1700 block of Center Avenue. Police said the woman got into a dispute with Fulton County Animal Control, allegedly threatening an animal control investigator with a knife before going back into the home and barricading herself.
EAST POINT, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Atlanta#Atlanta Police#Violent Crime
WXIA 11 Alive

Two men stab each other in fight outside Downtown Atlanta Waffle House

ATLANTA — Police said two men stabbed each other in a fight that occurred outside a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House early Tuesday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department, an investigation determined one of the men was the aggressor and the other was defending himself at the restaurant just outside Centennial Olympic Park. The man who started the fight will face charges.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

App, alligator leads to rape suspect's arrest, investigators say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County authorities say an app and an alligator help deputies find a rape suspect and free the young woman from her abductor. A 17-year-old Harris County girl thought the man she met online was driving her to see her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, but investigators say Dalton Ramsey held a knife to her and detoured to B.T. Brown Reservoir Park. There, they say, he sexually assaulted her.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

McDonough police searching for car break-in suspects caught on camera

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - McDonough police are looking for multiple suspects wanted for a suspected vehicle break-in. Officials say on Aug. 21, the group of men entered a vehicle on the 100 block of Parkside Place Drive and stole a firearm. Investigators shared security footage taken nearby that showed the three...
MCDONOUGH, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy