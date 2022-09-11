Atlanta police at downtown shooting flagged down by victim in another case

As police investigated one downtown Atlanta shooting Sunday morning, a victim of another shooting showed up and flagged officers down for help.

In the first incident, police responded to 180 Peachtree Street, an area between several upscale downtown bars and restaurants, around 2:45 a.m. There, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, a news release states. She was taken to a hospital and was described as alert.

Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a dispute between the victim and the suspect, who appeared to have been acquainted, the release states.

An hour later, officers were flagged down about another shooting. A man in serious condition was trying to take himself to a hospital after being shot multiple times, a second news release states.

Police learned the victim and another man were shot in an apparent robbery near Susan K. May Park at the corner of William H. Borders Drive and Tanner Street, about a mile away from the Peachtree Street shooting. The second victim was described as alert.

No other details were released by police.

