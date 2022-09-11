Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost following 1-2 start to 2022 season

After a slow start to the 2022 season got worse Saturday with a loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska announced Sunday that it has fired Scott Frost as the head coach of its football program.

"Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately," Cornhuskers athletic director Trev Alberts said Sunday in a statement . "Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska Football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication."

Scott Frost's Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern. Dylan Widger, USA TODAY Sports

In Frost's place, associate head coach Mickey Joseph will step in as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, Alberts said.

Nebraska owes Frost approximately $16.4 million to buyout the remainder of his contract. Had the school fired him after Oct. 1, it would have been required to pay $8.125 million.

This becomes another expensive buyout chapter for an athletics program that reported more than $21.7 million in severance payments from FY18 through FY21, according to financial documents submitted to the NCAA.

Frost departs with a 16-31 record in four-plus seasons in Lincoln. Previously, he had been the head coach for two seasons at Central Florida in 2016-17 and compiled a 19-7 record there.

Frost starred with the Cornhuskers at quarterback from 1996-97 after he transferred from Stanford. In his two seasons under center with Nebraska, he completed 53.5% of his passes for 2,677 yards, with 18 touchdowns versus seven interceptions.

