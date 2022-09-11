ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost following 1-2 start to 2022 season

By Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

After a slow start to the 2022 season got worse Saturday with a loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska announced Sunday that it has fired Scott Frost as the head coach of its football program.

"Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately," Cornhuskers athletic director Trev Alberts said Sunday in a statement . "Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska Football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYlxm_0hr8Mylw00
Scott Frost's Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern. Dylan Widger, USA TODAY Sports

In Frost's place, associate head coach Mickey Joseph will step in as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, Alberts said.

Nebraska owes Frost approximately $16.4 million to buyout the remainder of his contract. Had the school fired him after Oct. 1, it would have been required to pay $8.125 million.

HIGHS AND LOWSs: Winners and losers from Week 2 in college football

REPORT CARD: Sun Belt gets top marks for taking down elite on road

UNDER RADAR: USC's domination, Michigan QB race lead things you missed

MISERY INDEX: Jimbo Fisher continues to rob Texas A&M in broad daylight

This becomes another expensive buyout chapter for an athletics program that reported more than $21.7 million in severance payments from FY18 through FY21, according to financial documents submitted to the NCAA.

Frost departs with a 16-31 record in four-plus seasons in Lincoln. Previously, he had been the head coach for two seasons at Central Florida in 2016-17 and compiled a 19-7 record there.

Frost starred with the Cornhuskers at quarterback from 1996-97 after he transferred from Stanford. In his two seasons under center with Nebraska, he completed 53.5% of his passes for 2,677 yards, with 18 touchdowns versus seven interceptions.

Contributing: Steve Berkowitz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost following 1-2 start to 2022 season

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Georgia State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
FanSided

Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday

Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday

Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach

Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

598K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy