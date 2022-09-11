Fiji feels like a world away, especially because getting into the Southern Hemisphere means passing the international date line. Once you get used to the fact that you’re living in the future, settling into this gorgeous tropical paradise doesn’t take much effort at all. Scattered across the bottom of the South Pacific, so many individual islands make up the nation of Fiji that even the locals don’t have a firm count (though it’s close to 300). Finding your way in this water-bound country is about balancing daring excursions with plenty of lounging—all while running on island time. Bring plenty of sunscreen, bug spray, and an open mind for adventurous activities like river cruises and mud baths, after which you’ll absolutely deserve a cruise on a luxurious catamaran.

