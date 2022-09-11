ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Road rage believed to be motive behind deputy constable’s murder

HOUSTON (CW39) — One day after his funeral, the arrests of a Houston-area lawman’s accused killers may have brought his family some semblance of peace. And now Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin’s loved ones have a better idea of what led up to his shooting death.
Armed Suspect Arrested, Charged in Shooting at 600 West Mount Houston Road

The suspect, Manuel Elias-Torres, 43, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and felony evading in the 262nd State District Court. A 2021 booking of Elias-Torres, who remains in custody at the hospital, is attached to this news release. HPD Officer J. Ready, who discharged...
Man found dead inside Friendswood home identified

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Police have identified the man who was found dead inside of a Friendswood home on Monday. This comes after officers asked for the public’s help with finding a vehicle they believe may be connected to the death of the man. Police believe the person of...
HOUSTON POLICE PURSUIT WITH STOLEN SUV INVOLVED IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY HOMICIDE

At about 1:30 am Tuesday Houston Police Sheperd units were on patrol in the I-45 and Little York area when a plate they ran on an Equinox came back as a wanted vehicle in a Montgomery County Homicide. A short pursuit took place before the vehicle stopped near Airline and Little York. While police were detaining the three black males in the vehicle one attempted to destroy some narcotics he had in his possession. He was tased. All three were taken into custody and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The one male also faces narcotics charges. According to Houston Police, it is unknown if any of the three were involved in a homicide but the vehicle did have a hit from Montgomery County for a homicide. Houston Police took custody of the vehicle also. No word from Montgomery County on which homicide it was involved in.
VICTIM OF FM 1097 FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED

At 10:35 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022, North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a 2021 Kia Forte in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male, identified as Adam McLin, 34, of Alvin, had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle had left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting McLin. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
Family of 3-year-old who was found dead in Liberty County has history with Child Protective Services, DFPS says

LIBERTY COUNTY – Child Protective Services confirmed Monday it is investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Liberty County after law enforcement ruled the circumstances surrounding his death as “suspicious.”. “CPS does have a history with the family, but specific details of case investigations are confidential under...
