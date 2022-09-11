Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Man convicted in 2019 road rage shooting that left 2 toddlers severely burned after fireworks inside truck ignite, prosecutors say
HOUSTON – A man who shot into a vehicle in an incident of road rage, which prosecutors said sparked a fire that left two toddlers severely burned in 2019, has been convicted in the crime. On Monday, Bayron J. Rivera, 21, was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault...
Click2Houston.com
Security guard shot, killed at Club Onyx by suspect fighting over girlfriend, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating what led to the fatal shooting of a security guard at Club Onyx Wednesday. Police were called to the club, which is located at 3113 Bering Dr., around 3:12 a.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they...
cw39.com
Road rage believed to be motive behind deputy constable’s murder
HOUSTON (CW39) — One day after his funeral, the arrests of a Houston-area lawman’s accused killers may have brought his family some semblance of peace. And now Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin’s loved ones have a better idea of what led up to his shooting death.
Mother accused of leaving 8-year-old after she asked her to slow down while driving, records state
The 8-year-old girl was found after an hourslong search. She said she was with her mother, who was allegedly driving erratically and was kicked out of the car when she asked her to slow down.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Armed Suspect Arrested, Charged in Shooting at 600 West Mount Houston Road
The suspect, Manuel Elias-Torres, 43, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and felony evading in the 262nd State District Court. A 2021 booking of Elias-Torres, who remains in custody at the hospital, is attached to this news release. HPD Officer J. Ready, who discharged...
Click2Houston.com
Man found dead inside Friendswood home identified
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Police have identified the man who was found dead inside of a Friendswood home on Monday. This comes after officers asked for the public’s help with finding a vehicle they believe may be connected to the death of the man. Police believe the person of...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSTON POLICE PURSUIT WITH STOLEN SUV INVOLVED IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY HOMICIDE
At about 1:30 am Tuesday Houston Police Sheperd units were on patrol in the I-45 and Little York area when a plate they ran on an Equinox came back as a wanted vehicle in a Montgomery County Homicide. A short pursuit took place before the vehicle stopped near Airline and Little York. While police were detaining the three black males in the vehicle one attempted to destroy some narcotics he had in his possession. He was tased. All three were taken into custody and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The one male also faces narcotics charges. According to Houston Police, it is unknown if any of the three were involved in a homicide but the vehicle did have a hit from Montgomery County for a homicide. Houston Police took custody of the vehicle also. No word from Montgomery County on which homicide it was involved in.
Spring woman out on bond wanted for stealing multiple credit cards, police say
Have you seen this woman? Friendswood police identified Addisha Gerrae Jackson as the suspect accused of stealing credit cards from grocery store shoppers.
Deputy fatally shoots man accused of charging at him outside Houston restaurant
A man is dead after charging at off-duty officers in Houston with a tire iron, news outlets reported.
Click2Houston.com
2 teens injured in crash on SH-99 in NW Harris County while driving to homecoming, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two teenagers have both been transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on SH-99 in west Harris County Monday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash was reported on SH-99 just south of Bridgeland Creek Parkway around 6 p.m. The teens were allegedly...
HPD seeks red Dodge Charger spotted at scene of deadly shooting outside Fifth Ward corner store
Police are looking for a red Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a sunroof after one man was killed and another was injured when a gunman fired into a crowd on Saturday.
Man with tire iron shot, killed by Liberty County officer at restaurant, HPD says
A man died after he was shot by a uniformed investigator with the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office who was working security at a restaurant Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just after the restaurant closed around 11 p.m. at 300 Gulfgate Mall near the...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize them? 3 men accused of stashing dozens of glasses, cash from Galleria-area optometry office, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with Houston Police Department are seeking help in finding three men accused of stealing dozens of designer glasses and unknown amounts of cash from a Galleria-area optometry office. According to police, it happened in the 5800 of San Felipe Street near Chimney Rock Road at around...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
VICTIM OF FM 1097 FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED
At 10:35 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022, North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a 2021 Kia Forte in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male, identified as Adam McLin, 34, of Alvin, had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle had left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting McLin. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
Click2Houston.com
Family of 3-year-old who was found dead in Liberty County has history with Child Protective Services, DFPS says
LIBERTY COUNTY – Child Protective Services confirmed Monday it is investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Liberty County after law enforcement ruled the circumstances surrounding his death as “suspicious.”. “CPS does have a history with the family, but specific details of case investigations are confidential under...
Bond raised in previous murder charges for men accused of killing off-duty Harris County deputy
HOUSTON — The two men accused of murdering Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin faced a judge Monday morning and were given two new bond amounts for previous murder charges they were facing. Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, were both out on $75,000 bonds for...
Heights High School in lockdown after reports of ‘active shooter’ as Houston, Texas, cops rush to clear building
POLICE rushed to a Texas high school that was placed on lockdown after receiving false reports of a mass shooting on Tuesday, cops said. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said there are no injuries to report following the shooting hysteria at Heights High School. Police received a shooting in progress...
2 killed in separate shootings blocks and hours apart during violent night in Houston, police say
The deadly shooting was part of what proved to be a violent night in the Bayou City with a total of seven shootings that resulted in four deaths.
League City man threatened judges and called in multiple bomb threats, officials say
The 30-year-old suspect made phone calls saying that there was a bomb inside the Chambers County courthouse, officials say. It was evacuated immediately.
