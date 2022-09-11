ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Random Row Brewing hosting bingo fundraising event for Charlie Xavier

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville community is continuing their support for Charlie Xavier, who had a severe burn accident in September of 2021. Multiple breweries in and around Charlottesville are coming together for a special bingo event. The event, called “Dab for Charlie!” will be held on Wednesday, Sept....
NBC 29 News

Liberty Mills opens corn maze for the fall

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Liberty Mills Farm in Orange County is welcoming the fall by challenging you to find your way out of its corn maze. The farm recently opened its maze to the public. “This year we wanted to do literature. So, The Places You’ll Go from Dr....
NBC 29 News

Free disposal of electronic waste event set for Sept. 17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering you the opportunity to freely toss out old electronics this coming weekend. Thing like televisions, computers, and stereo equipment can be dropped off at the Ivy Material Utilization Center between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17. “First, you...
NBC12

Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
NBC 29 News

Free class to help quit tobacco, nicotine use starting Sept. 21

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A virtual and free class to help quit tobacco and nicotine use is starting up on September 21. The Quit Nicotine/Smoking Blue Ridge Program teaches people strategies for quitting and provides a support group. The program used to meet in-person, but since the coronavirus pandemic...
Charlottesville Tomorrow

While Charlottesville erected Confederate monuments, hundreds of African American residents were sitting for professional portraits

A new exhibition showing 180 portraits of local African Americans taken during the early 20th Century opens in Charlottesville next week. The people featured in “Visions of Progress: Portraits of Dignity, Style, and Racial Uplift” lived in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. They posed and paid for their portraits during the Jim Crow era, which makes the portraits contemporary with the attempted lynching of two Black men in a Charlottesville jail; with the installation of Confederate statues, including ones of generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. Jackson, in public parks; with the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan.
Augusta Free Press

Traffic alert: Richmond Avenue in Staunton closed

Staunton Police Department closed Richmond Avenue from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive earlier this afternoon. A car crash caused a power pole and power lines to come down onto the roadway. The police department requests that drivers avoid the area. Rebecca Barnabi. Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of...
WSET

Storm sends flood water into the Lynchburg Community Market

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A thunderstorm Monday night whipped through Lynchburg, pouring rain onto citizens in the area. Following floodwaters covered areas of the floor in the Lynchburg Community Market, which took to Facebook to share the news with the area. "The storm got us, y’all," reads the Facebook...
NBC 29 News

CPD investing possible shooting around DTM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of East Market Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Wednesday, September 14, that officers were called out to 300 block around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The department says no injuries or property damage were...
NBC 29 News

When to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have managed to avoid the virus, it’s time for the new booster. “The ideal waiting period is two months or after when you’ve gotten a booster. For most people who’ve gotten a booster, they’re several months past that already so most people can go ahead and just get their booster now,” said Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health.
