NBC 29 News
Random Row Brewing hosting bingo fundraising event for Charlie Xavier
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville community is continuing their support for Charlie Xavier, who had a severe burn accident in September of 2021. Multiple breweries in and around Charlottesville are coming together for a special bingo event. The event, called “Dab for Charlie!” will be held on Wednesday, Sept....
NBC 29 News
Blue Ridge Children’s Museum gets closer to opening, in need of funding
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The idea for the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum was born in 2017, and now five years later strides are being made with construction, and each day volunteers are one step closer to opening the facility’s doors. “We’re looking to raise another $250,000, and as...
NBC 29 News
Liberty Mills opens corn maze for the fall
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Liberty Mills Farm in Orange County is welcoming the fall by challenging you to find your way out of its corn maze. The farm recently opened its maze to the public. “This year we wanted to do literature. So, The Places You’ll Go from Dr....
NBC 29 News
Free disposal of electronic waste event set for Sept. 17
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering you the opportunity to freely toss out old electronics this coming weekend. Thing like televisions, computers, and stereo equipment can be dropped off at the Ivy Material Utilization Center between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17. “First, you...
NBC 29 News
Proposal to rezone two Charlottesville lots to build more housing encounters a setback
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mountain View Baptist Church in Charlottesville is asking for two lots in the Locust Grove neighborhood to be rezoned to build more housing. The proposal would turn the area from residential to a planned unit development (PUD) allowing them to build more housing. “We took the...
WSET
'I'm homeless now:' Lynchburg residents given 48 hours to find new living arrangements
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, dozens of people have no place to live after building 828 at James Crossing apartment was shut down for safety reasons. "They're treating us like we did something wrong. We've done nothing wrong. We've been living in hell," said Theresa Bryant, building 828 resident.
NBC 29 News
Office of Emergency Management encouraging all to register for CodeRED
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Office of Emergency Management is reminding people about the importance of being prepared and ready in case disaster strikes. It recommends you build a kit to help get you through the first 72 hours of a disaster. Some items can include batteries,...
NBC 29 News
‘Santa in September’ event to benefit nonprofit and families impacted by childhood illness
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Eastwood Farm and Winery in Albemarle County is asking people to save the date next weekend for an event to help support families living with childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The winery will host Santa in September from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday,...
NBC12
Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
NBC 29 News
Free class to help quit tobacco, nicotine use starting Sept. 21
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A virtual and free class to help quit tobacco and nicotine use is starting up on September 21. The Quit Nicotine/Smoking Blue Ridge Program teaches people strategies for quitting and provides a support group. The program used to meet in-person, but since the coronavirus pandemic...
NBC 29 News
Augusta County housing woes latest: non-congregate housing coming to an end
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - One funding stream for housing aid is coming to an end, and many people will be making arrangements, so they don’t end up without a roof over their head. The change could come for many as soon as next week. Valley Mission, WARM and Valley...
WSET
'They could care less:' residents frustrated after meeting with James Crossing management
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of people who lived at James Crossing Apartments are fighting against the clock, still trying to find a place to live after their building was shut down Sunday night. Management paid for a hotel for 48 hours, but that time is up. "I'm numb....
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville photographer reflects on moment captured with the queen
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a Charlottesville man is reflecting on the moments he shared with her, and how it impacted his hometown. Photographer Jim Carpenter had a front row seat when the queen made her first visit to Charlottesville in...
While Charlottesville erected Confederate monuments, hundreds of African American residents were sitting for professional portraits
A new exhibition showing 180 portraits of local African Americans taken during the early 20th Century opens in Charlottesville next week. The people featured in “Visions of Progress: Portraits of Dignity, Style, and Racial Uplift” lived in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. They posed and paid for their portraits during the Jim Crow era, which makes the portraits contemporary with the attempted lynching of two Black men in a Charlottesville jail; with the installation of Confederate statues, including ones of generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. Jackson, in public parks; with the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan.
Augusta Free Press
Traffic alert: Richmond Avenue in Staunton closed
Staunton Police Department closed Richmond Avenue from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive earlier this afternoon. A car crash caused a power pole and power lines to come down onto the roadway. The police department requests that drivers avoid the area. Rebecca Barnabi. Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of...
WSET
Storm sends flood water into the Lynchburg Community Market
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A thunderstorm Monday night whipped through Lynchburg, pouring rain onto citizens in the area. Following floodwaters covered areas of the floor in the Lynchburg Community Market, which took to Facebook to share the news with the area. "The storm got us, y’all," reads the Facebook...
NBC 29 News
CPD investing possible shooting around DTM
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of East Market Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Wednesday, September 14, that officers were called out to 300 block around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The department says no injuries or property damage were...
NBC 29 News
When to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have managed to avoid the virus, it’s time for the new booster. “The ideal waiting period is two months or after when you’ve gotten a booster. For most people who’ve gotten a booster, they’re several months past that already so most people can go ahead and just get their booster now,” said Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health.
WHSV
Potential environmental impacts abandoned equipment in Shenandoah River can have
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post regarding an abandoned truck and tractor in the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. The post said the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management were contacted...
WHSV
Petition circulating asking Waynesboro City Council to consider rental inspection program
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - In Waynesboro, Virginia Organizing is calling for solidarity among renters. A petition is circulating, asking city council to consider a rental inspection program. The goal is to prevent property deterioration, unsafe living conditions and neighborhood decline. “We’re seeing a lot property neglect on the landlord’s side,...
