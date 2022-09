Following an embarrassing defeat to Georgia Southern this past Saturday, Scott Frost has been relieved of his duties as head coach of Nebraska. The architect of arguably the greatest college football fairytale of them all, Frost’s 2017 appointment stirred hopes and dreams of a return to Cornhusker glories of old. But, after a tumultuous tenure, the lows far outweighed the highs and those dreams and expectations proved too hot for Frost to withstand.

