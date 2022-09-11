ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Intelligence chair says it's 'stunning' that over 20 years after Sept. 11, attacks on the symbol of democracy are 'not coming from terrorists' but from 'insurgents' at the Capitol on Jan. 6

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5tXN_0hr8LVKm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11d4ge_0hr8LVKm00
US Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) speaks alongside Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) following the passage of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act on on July 27, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

  • Senate Intelligence chair Mark Warner said the US grew stronger after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
  • Warner said that 21 years later, the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol depicts the "attack on the symbol of our democracy."
  • The senator said he hopes the US could show the "same kind of unity of spirit" now as it did after 9/11.

Senate Intelligence chair Mark Warner said it's "stunning" that 21 years after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, "the attack on the symbol of our democracy" hadn't come from foreign threats but from within the US.

"I remember, as most Americans do, where they were on 9/11. I was in the middle of a political campaign and suddenly, the differences with my opponent seem very small in comparison and our country came together. And in many ways, we defeated the terrorists because of the resilience of the American public because of our intelligence community, and we are safer, better prepared," Warner told CBS's "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan.

"The stunning thing to me is here we are 20 years later, and the attack on the symbol of our democracy was not coming from terrorists, but it came from literally insurgents attacking the Capitol on January 6th," he added.

Warner said that he felt the country is "stronger," and the "intelligence community has performed remarkably," compared to 21 years ago.

"I think the threat of terror has diminished," he said.

However, he added that he's concerned about internal threats.

"But I do worry about some of the activity in this country where the election deniers, the insurgency that took place on January 6th, that is something I hope we could see that same kind of unity of spirit," he said.

On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris also addressed domestic threats . During an NBC News's Meet the Press interview, Harris, who once served on the Senate intelligence committee said she wishes that lawmakers would look at domestic threats as "Americans first" and not through a "partisan lens."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1342

Allen Cobb
2d ago

Dear Congress, if you can't Count All Rioters n Protester over the last 50 yrs n charge them with same as Jan 6 then SHUT UP.

Reply(265)
611
Sharon Burkholder
2d ago

You are a lame Senator. GET OVER IT ALREADY. PEOPLE WANT RELIEF FROM THE TOXIC ECONOMY. But all the Liberals can do is still talk about Trump and Jan 6th.I for one am tired of hearingthe whiners cry.Like one person commented you need to include ALL protesters which include BLM and ANTIFA. Stop your whining and put your "big boy pants on".

Reply(62)
345
Mike Bower
2d ago

No they are coming from American citizens tired or a radical left administration and a tryinical government spending our hard earned money on projects lining their pockets.

Reply(66)
232
Related
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Warner
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Margaret Brennan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Democracy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Americans#Cbs#Terro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Trump didn't formally declassify Mar-a-Lago documents because he 'wanted these secrets to still have value,' legal analyst suggests

A legal analyst has weighed in on Trump's claim about having declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. She posited that Trump didn't formally declassify them so as to retain their value as secret files. Trump's claim amounts to an "incredibly damning admission," wrote former FBI agent Asha Rangappa. For weeks, former President...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

611K+
Followers
39K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy