When I was little, class of 2023 felt like light-years away. Today, it feels too close to be real. Up until this point in my life, I had envisioned my path through college being some sort of endpoint. Now, I’m trying to realize that there’s a whole life waiting for me after I cross that stage in May. While I know this year will fly by like all the ones before it, I’m desperately trying to hold on and make the most of my final year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO