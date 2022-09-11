Read full article on original website
Daily Nebraskan
'We’ve Moved on’: Trev Alberts, Mickey Joseph have vision to restore Husker football
Mickey Joseph is Nebraska’s first black head coach, interim or otherwise. But he’s not focused on the significance of that title right now, stressing that Nebraska football is bigger than himself or anyone else. “Right now, my number one focus and the staff focus is the boys, the...
Nebraska volleyball drops first match of the season in four-set nail-biter to Stanford
In their second top-25 matchup of the season, the Nebraska volleyball team welcomed the Stanford Cardinal for the fifth matchup between the two programs since Nebraska’s last victory over the Cardinal in 2008. In the all-time series between the two historically dominant volleyball programs, Nebraska now trails 6-12.The Huskers also fell 3-1 to the Cardinal last fall as the higher-ranked team and the host.
Husker volleyball middle blocker Bekka Allick is DN Freshman Athlete of the Week
The first full week of September saw a repeat week of big performances from Nebraska freshmen. This week’s winner had another stellar showing as they helped their team remain undefeated. This week’s winner is volleyball middle blocker Bekka Allick. Nebraska volleyball completed its third week of regular season...
GALLERY: No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball vs No. 9 Stanford
The No. 2 ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers fell to the No. 9 ranked Stanford Cardinal in four sets with a score of 3-1. After an incredible back-and-forth through all four sets, Stanford secures their fifth straight win over the Huskers.
Everything you need to experience in Lincoln before graduation
When I was little, class of 2023 felt like light-years away. Today, it feels too close to be real. Up until this point in my life, I had envisioned my path through college being some sort of endpoint. Now, I’m trying to realize that there’s a whole life waiting for me after I cross that stage in May. While I know this year will fly by like all the ones before it, I’m desperately trying to hold on and make the most of my final year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Coalition of UNL organizations gather outside Union to honor 9/11 victims
Twenty-one years and a day from the onset of the generation-defining Sep. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, 17 volunteers gathered on the front lawn of the Nebraska Union just before 8 a.m. Monday to pay their respects. The golden curtain of dawn had just begun to...
