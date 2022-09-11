ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska volleyball drops first match of the season in four-set nail-biter to Stanford

In their second top-25 matchup of the season, the Nebraska volleyball team welcomed the Stanford Cardinal for the fifth matchup between the two programs since Nebraska’s last victory over the Cardinal in 2008. In the all-time series between the two historically dominant volleyball programs, Nebraska now trails 6-12.The Huskers also fell 3-1 to the Cardinal last fall as the higher-ranked team and the host.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball vs No. 9 Stanford

The No. 2 ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers fell to the No. 9 ranked Stanford Cardinal in four sets with a score of 3-1. After an incredible back-and-forth through all four sets, Stanford secures their fifth straight win over the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Oregon State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
Daily Nebraskan

Everything you need to experience in Lincoln before graduation

When I was little, class of 2023 felt like light-years away. Today, it feels too close to be real. Up until this point in my life, I had envisioned my path through college being some sort of endpoint. Now, I’m trying to realize that there’s a whole life waiting for me after I cross that stage in May. While I know this year will fly by like all the ones before it, I’m desperately trying to hold on and make the most of my final year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy