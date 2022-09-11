ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Big Red Rundown: Nebraska introduces new interim head coach

LINCOLN, Neb. — New interim head coach Mickey Joseph was introduced the media on Tuesday morning. Joseph who has over 30-years of coaching experience said he was ready for this moment. "I've got the opportunity to be under a lot of coaches, a lot of really good head coaches...
Nebraska suffers first loss to No. 9 Stanford

LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team dropped its first match of the season to No. 9 Stanford Tuesday night, 3-1 (25-27, 22-25, 25-19, 25-27) in front of 8,385 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.The Huskers fell to 7-1, while Stanford improved to 5-2 on the season. Madi Kubik headlined Nebraska’s efforts, producing team highs in both kills with 13 (.231) and digs, tallying 15. Whitney Lauenstein added 11 kills of her own with seven digs and three blocks and two aces, and Lindsay Krause chipped in nine kills with two blocks.
Big Red Rundown: Alberts shares insight on Scott Frost firing

LINCOLN, Neb. — With a 1-2 record through the first three games of the 2022 season, Scott Frost is out as Nebraska Football's head coach. Huskers Athletic Director Trev Alberts spoke with the media on Sunday to discuss this decision. "I felt like there are nine games left to...
Husker Harvest Days: GTA Insurance Group

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Amanda Buchfinck and Matt Newcomb with GTA Insurance Group have more on the services they offer. A little history, 1987, we started in Red Cloud. We are a multi-line, independent insurance company. We have 37 offices across the state of Nebraska. As far east as...
NEBRASKA STATE
Healthy hearing in farmers: UNK researches hearing loss

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Researchers are studying hearing loss in farmers and ranchers and are offering hearing tests at Husker Harvest Days. Dr. Jan Moore is a professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. UNK and will be attending Husker Harvest Days with a mobile hearing testing van at the Hospitality Health Tent area.
Farming Today with KRVN, September 12, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - Husker Harvest Days includes free trees, water testing. - Grain IQ podcast launches second season; Futures market is focus of first episode. - Bid on a John Deere Gator to support Nebraska FFA.
UPDATE: Two dead after multi-vehicle crash east of Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two people are dead after a crash just east of Grand Island Sunday. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that a three-vehicle accident happened around 6:50 p.m. 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on Highway 30. The sheriff's office said 18 year old Brady Buechter,...
