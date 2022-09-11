ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Cleveland.com

Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
COLUMBUS, OH
Awful Announcing

Reporter asks Akron HC about Tennessee loss, finds out the Volunteers won

Plenty of press conferences have unusual exchanges, but even by those standards, a reporter asking about a result that didn’t happen is strange. That appears to be what happened Monday at Akron head coach Joe Moorhead‘s press conference. The Zips are facing the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday, so it...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

The 2022 WHBC Sports High School Football Player of the Week

Each week the 1480 WHBC sports team gathers information from all around the county to determine who that week’s WHBC High School Football Player of the Week will be. They look at great performances from the games we cover: The Pro Football Hall of Fame Radio Game of the Week, the Aultcare TV game of the Week and the WHBCsports.com Stream game of the Week. Plus they take a look at all the other games around the county for outstanding efforts on the gridiron.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland Scene

Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50

Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers center Zydrunas, died on Sunday, Sept. 11. Jennifer was the owner of multiple medical companies in Northeast Ohio, including Lakewood's Rebound Physical Therapy. She was 50 years old. Jennifer and Big Z — a Cavs fan favorite, whose number 11 hangs from the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — married in 2004 and together had two sons,  Deividas and Povilas, whom they adopted from Zydrunas's hometown in Lithuania in 2009.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Detroit News

'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors

Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

MSU board chair Byrum backs Stanley, says he shouldn't retire

The chair of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Monday issued a statement that said some board members should not ask President Samuel Stanley to retire two years before his five-year contract is over. "It is my belief these board members should apologize, reverse course and refocus on...
EAST LANSING, MI
dayton247now.com

Ohio tattoo artist admits to inking 'worst tattoo ever'

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WNWO) - A Bowling Green tattoo artist took to Facebook on Friday to explain why he botched a 2007 ink job, that some have come to know as the "world's worst portrait tattoo." Dennis Foust said in part, "The portrait tattoo getting all the attention today was...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WKYC

Akron: Man shot while sitting on his porch

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police were called to the 800 block of Merton Avenue Friday night to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim told police that he was sitting on his porch and three men...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last 10 months on Monday. 17-year-old Shawna Justice was reported missing to the Woodward County Sherriff’s Office in Oklahoma in December of 2021, according to a press release. The Akron Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals, entered the investigation last week and found Shawna in the Kenmore area of Akron on Sept. 12, officials said.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Murder in Louisville; Two Teens Arrested

Two teenagers have been taken in to custody for the murder of an Alliance-area man in Louisville. Reports say a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death at Wildwood Park on Stertzbach Drive. It says a group of juveniles were fighting and that is when the stabbing occurred. Police were searching...
LOUISVILLE, OH

