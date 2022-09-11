Read full article on original website
Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
Awful Announcing
Reporter asks Akron HC about Tennessee loss, finds out the Volunteers won
Plenty of press conferences have unusual exchanges, but even by those standards, a reporter asking about a result that didn’t happen is strange. That appears to be what happened Monday at Akron head coach Joe Moorhead‘s press conference. The Zips are facing the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday, so it...
Fumble recovery touchdown by Tristan Ohler of Cuyahoga Falls voted as high school play of the week in Ohio for week 3
Congratulations to Tristan Ohler of Cuyahoga Falls for being voted as Ohio high school play of the week!
whbc.com
The 2022 WHBC Sports High School Football Player of the Week
Each week the 1480 WHBC sports team gathers information from all around the county to determine who that week’s WHBC High School Football Player of the Week will be. They look at great performances from the games we cover: The Pro Football Hall of Fame Radio Game of the Week, the Aultcare TV game of the Week and the WHBCsports.com Stream game of the Week. Plus they take a look at all the other games around the county for outstanding efforts on the gridiron.
Detroit News
Old Inn at St. John's on track to unveil rare new golf course, The Cardinal, in summer 2023
Plymouth — The old Inn at St. John's had a lot of golf holes, but not a lot of golf fans. "No one would say they were great," Ray Hearn said of the 27 holes that used to reside south of Five Mile Road, between Sheldon and Northville roads.
Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50
Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers center Zydrunas, died on Sunday, Sept. 11. Jennifer was the owner of multiple medical companies in Northeast Ohio, including Lakewood's Rebound Physical Therapy. She was 50 years old. Jennifer and Big Z — a Cavs fan favorite, whose number 11 hangs from the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — married in 2004 and together had two sons, Deividas and Povilas, whom they adopted from Zydrunas's hometown in Lithuania in 2009.
Detroit News
Michigan State University trustee reveals why he, others want Stanley's exit
A Michigan State University trustee is offering details for the first time about why he and other trustees want President Samuel Stanley Jr. to retire from the university two years before his five-year contract is over — hours before Stanley is scheduled to address the faculty. Trustee Pat O'Keefe,...
Detroit News
'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors
Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
Detroit News
MSU board chair Byrum backs Stanley, says he shouldn't retire
The chair of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Monday issued a statement that said some board members should not ask President Samuel Stanley to retire two years before his five-year contract is over. "It is my belief these board members should apologize, reverse course and refocus on...
dayton247now.com
Ohio tattoo artist admits to inking 'worst tattoo ever'
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WNWO) - A Bowling Green tattoo artist took to Facebook on Friday to explain why he botched a 2007 ink job, that some have come to know as the "world's worst portrait tattoo." Dennis Foust said in part, "The portrait tattoo getting all the attention today was...
Akron: Man shot while sitting on his porch
AKRON, Ohio — Akron police were called to the 800 block of Merton Avenue Friday night to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim told police that he was sitting on his porch and three men...
Six-vehicle crash caused big delay on 77 North
Traffic Alert: 77 Northbound in Akron is at a stand still
Two mothers seek justice one year after murders near University of Akron
Two mothers experiencing pain no parent should endure also share a similar fear of justice escaping them.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last 10 months on Monday. 17-year-old Shawna Justice was reported missing to the Woodward County Sherriff’s Office in Oklahoma in December of 2021, according to a press release. The Akron Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals, entered the investigation last week and found Shawna in the Kenmore area of Akron on Sept. 12, officials said.
Akron City Council narrowly passes resolution supporting APS superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack
AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council passed a resolution on Monday giving its support to embattled Akron Public School Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack. In its evaluation, which was reported in July by the Akron Beacon Journal, several members of the Akron Public Schools Board of Education gave Fowler-Mack harsh reviews after her first year on the job.
Cleveland police failed to remove man’s work truck from stolen-vehicle database, leading to man’s rough arrest in Lyndhurst two years later, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police failed to remove from its database a man’s stolen work truck after he had recovered it, leading Lyndhurst police to roughly detain the man more than two years later, according to a lawsuit. John Cook of Cleveland suffered injuries at the hands of...
Youngstown driver killed in Carroll Co. culvert crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single car fatal crash.
whbc.com
Murder in Louisville; Two Teens Arrested
Two teenagers have been taken in to custody for the murder of an Alliance-area man in Louisville. Reports say a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death at Wildwood Park on Stertzbach Drive. It says a group of juveniles were fighting and that is when the stabbing occurred. Police were searching...
House Bill 99, allowing school employees to be armed, is now in effect in Ohio
CLEVELAND — House Bill 99, which allows school boards in Ohio to choose to arm certain school staff members, and lays out training requirements for those staff members, went into effect Monday, Sept. 12. “What the bill does is essentially reverts back to the prior practice of allowing local...
Medina approves controversial deer culling proposal
The city of Medina has approved a controversial way to control the growing deer population. The ordinance passed by a vote of 5-1, allowing bow and arrow hunting of deer under certain circumstances.
