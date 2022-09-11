ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Soccer Pulls Away from Stubborn Monroe

The Saline hockey team used a big second half to pull away from a stubborn Monroe squad Tuesday night. The teams entered the matchup on opposite ends of the standings with the Hornets sitting on top of the SEC Red and the Trojans tied for the bottom spot with Bedford, but Monroe came out and battled the Hornets to a scoreless first half.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Field Hockey Blows by Brighton

The Chelsea field hockey team bounced back from its first loss of the season by cruising past Brighton 6-0 Monday night. The Bulldogs improved to 6-1 overall on the season with the win. Teresa Smith and Braiden Scheffler scored first period goals to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. The...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Swim and Dive Fifth at DeWitt Invite

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team dropped a pair of tough matches against some strong competition last week, falling to South Lyon East 105-80 and Detroit Country Day 111-75. Paiton Doyle picked up a pair of wins in the 50 free and 100free to lead the Bulldogs. Tallulah...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Bulldogs Come Up Short in SEC Soccer Showdown

The top two teams in the SEC White met on the pitch in Chelsea Monday night when the Bulldogs hosted Pinckney in a showdown for the top spot, but it was the Pirates that remained undefeated in the conference with a 3-0 win. Pinckney entered the contest at 4-0 and...
CHELSEA, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star

Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 arrested, 8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in night game win over Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s night game victory over Hawaii on Saturday saw two people arrested, while another eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium. Two people were arrested for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Ejections from the stadium included four people for intoxication, three for breaking stadium rules and one for being disorderly.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Next Steps Underway for Chelsea’s Proposed Main St Park

Chelsea’s Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA) purchased the old Federal Screw Works property downtown on Main St. on August 3. Wasting no time, the alliance immediately began the process of transforming it into a city park. MSPA intends to convert the empty, blighted parcel into a public park. With...
CHELSEA, MI
Americajr.com

GALLERY: 2022 Plymouth Fall Festival at Kellogg Park

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Kellogg Park for the 2022 Plymouth Fall Festival. It is a world-class event in beautiful downtown Plymouth that is exciting and fun for the whole family. The event is committed to providing an opportunity for non-profit community organization to fundraise and continue the great work they do! The dates for this year’s festival will be September 9-11.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Unexpected death of high school teacher announced by Saline schools

SALINE, MI - A longtime Saline High School teacher and area volleyball coach died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 12, the district announced in a message to families. Trisca Beasley, 55, taught math at the high school for 21 years, the district noted in the message, and was involved in a number of extracurricular activities including coaching volleyball at Manchester High School and overseeing Saline High School’s Math Club.
SALINE, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan opens as huge favorite against Connecticut

In Week 1, the Michigan Wolverines handled their business rather nicely as they annihilated Colorado State by a score of 51-7 at the Big House. One week later, Michigan dominated Hawaii 56-10 in a game that was initially delayed by an hour. Michigan was not able to cover the giant...
1470 WFNT

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
visitdetroit.com

10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County

Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Thousands lose power in Rochester area

DTE Energy is working to restore electrical services after more than 4,100 customers lost power Monday morning. The bulk of the outage is in a single location, north of M-59 and south of Avon Road, in Rochester Hills. The outage is between Rochester and Dequindre roads. DTE Energy reports the...
ROCHESTER, MI
Great Lakes Now

Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE

