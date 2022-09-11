ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shane Lowry produces flawless performance to beat Rory McIlroy to PGA Championship as he hails his victory as ‘one for the good guys’ after 18 Saudi-backed LIV Golf rebels fail to crack top three

By Riath Al-Samarrai
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Shane Lowry beat golf’s rebel faction at their 54-hole game and then firmly put them in their place at the microphone. ‘A win for the good guys,’ he said on Sunday night, and no arguments were forthcoming.

If the worst-case scenario for the DP World Tour was a victory for one of the 17 LIV defectors present, then presumably the preference for their flagship BMW PGA Championship was a renowned European star with a flair for pelting the defectors.

For a time, that appeared likely to be Rory McIlroy, but after the Northern Irishman left his eagle putt an inch short at the last, the gong and £1.1million went to his close mate from south of the border. They have been united in their distaste for the rebel faction, and they were ultimately separated on Wentworth’s West Course by just a single stroke in a compelling finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iV9U6_0hr8LBvU00
Shane Lowry produced a flawless performance to win the PGA Championship at Wentworth

By coincidence it was the same margin of victory McIlroy held over Lowry in winning this tournament in 2014 - funny how things work out, even amid the chaos of what is currently happening in the golfing world.

Lowry, sat in the scorers’ hut with a clean card of 65 and a 17-under-par total, buried his head in his hands when it was all done, which is to say the decisive moment when McIlroy fell a hair short with the 23-foot putt that would have forced a play-off.

No wonder Lowry appeared on the brink of tears, because for all the brilliance of his play this year - the most consistent of his career, with 12 top-15 finishes and a third-place at the Masters - this was his first title since The Open in 2019.

‘Even going down the back nine today, the bad shots I’ve hit over the years in contention started to creep into my head,’ said Lowry, who climbs to 19th in the world from 23rd. ‘I’m so happy. Honestly words can’t put into how happy I am, how much this means to me and how much I love this tour. I’m the happiest man in the world right now.’ His win came just four days after saying: ‘There are certain guys I just can’t stand being here, to be honest.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXRKW_0hr8LBvU00
The Irish star hailed the victory as 'one for the good guys' who stayed loyal to the PGA tour 

On Sunday evening, in victory, he was no less pointed: ‘I wanted to go out and win this tournament for myself, but I think for this tour and everyone that’s stayed loyal to this tour, I feel like this is one for the good guys.’ He was certainly good value for it. In a tournament shortened via the Queen’s passing to three rounds - the same as a LIV event, as it happens - the 35-year-old did not make a single bogey.

Assisted by an eagle on the fourth hole of his final loop and two further birdies on the front nine to get to 14 under, he was well placed to make an assault on the top of the leaderboard, which was briefly occupied by Patrick Reed, the LIV golfer who earlier in the afternoon signed off on the same mark after a 63.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSwf1_0hr8LBvU00
Rory Mcllroy could only finish in second place and admitted he struggled on the final day 

Reed’s presence up there looked tremendously awkward for the DP World Tour, but the American was soon replaced by Jon Rahm, whose brilliant 62 brought him to 16 under. That was the new target, but Lowry pulled level with birdies at 10 and 12. He then survived moderate trouble in parring the 17th before a birdie four on 18 gave him the clubhouse advantage.

Over to McIlroy. He was brilliant in carding 65 on Saturday, but his closing 67 told of a missed opportunity. He had started a stroke clear of Lowry and only one off the lead, but he was fractionally loose with his irons for much of the round.

An eagle at four was undermined by a three-putt bogey at eight, and a missed 10-footer at 11 also looked costly, though four birdies on that back nine at least made it interesting. He remains the leader in Europe’s order of merit, having already won the PGA Tour Championship across the Atlantic last month.

McIlroy said: ‘I think Shane winning softens the blow - if it had of been someone else I might not have felt as comfortable with it. Overall it was another good week.’

