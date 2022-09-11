ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis carted off field

 3 days ago

Washington Commanders rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis left the field on a cart after a first-quarter injury to his left leg Sunday.

He was hurt on the first play of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ second possession. Mathis grabbed his knee after going down awkwardly while defending a 1-yard run by James Robinson.

The Commanders said Mathis, a second-round draft pick out of Alabama, was questionable to return to the game in Landover, Md.

Mathis, 24, was emotional as the team’s medical staff attended to him on the field, slamming his fist to the turf in frustration.

–Field Level Media

