Clemson, SC

Latest AP Poll released after Week 2

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 2 of the season.

Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers were also previously ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 after Week 1.

Against Furman, Clemson accumulated 376 yards total and scored touchdowns on five of its first six drives. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 21-for-27 passes for 231 yards and added 36 yards rushing. Clemson rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries, led by Will Shipley, who ran for two more scores for the second-straight game.

Clemson’s defense held Furman to 12 points, forced two turnovers and recorded two fourth-down stops, though the Tigers did allow 384 total yards, including 214 yards in the first two quarters. The unit registered nine tackles for loss, upping its total to 19 in two games in 2022.

The victory was Clemson’s 19th straight in home openers. The win extended Clemson’s longest winning streak in home openers all-time, ahead of its 17 from 1944-60. The Tigers also ran their home unbeaten streak to a nation-leading 35 in a row.

Clemson’s next game will be played in prime time when the Tigers host Louisiana Tech this Saturday. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

You can see the full AP Top 25 following Week 2 of college football action below:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1 Georgia (2-0)

SEC

1 @Samford W 33-0 1,561 (53)
2 Alabama (2-0)

SEC

1 @Texas W 20-19 1,496 (9)
3 Ohio State (2-0)

Big Ten

@Arkansas State W 45-12 1,475 (1)
4 Michigan (2-0)

Big Ten

@Hawai’i W 56-10 1,359
5 Clemson (2-0)

ACC

@Furman W 35-12 1,285
6 Oklahoma (2-0)

Big 12

1 @Kent State W 33-3 1,209
7 USC (2-0)

Pac-12

3 @Stanford W 41-28 1,139
8 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlO2a_0hr8Kv3L00 Oklahoma State (2-0)

Big 12

3 @Arizona State W 34-17 1,004
9 Kentucky (2-0)

SEC

11 @Florida W 26-16 992
10 Arkansas (2-0)

SEC

6 @South Carolina W 44-30 938
11 Michigan State (2-0)

Big Ten

3 @Akron W 52-0 902
12 BYU (2-0)

IA Independents

9 @Baylor W 26-20 880
13 Miami (FL) (2-0)

ACC

2 @Southern Miss L 30-7 772
14 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NboBg_0hr8Kv3L00 Utah (1-1)

Pac-12

1 @Southern Utah W 73-7 673
15 Tennessee (2-0)

SEC

9 @Pittsburgh W 34-27 658
16 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDLJ9_0hr8Kv3L00 North Carolina State (2-0)

ACC

2 @Charleston Southern W 55-3 623
17 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Tww1_0hr8Kv3L00 Baylor (1-1)

Big 12

8 @BYU L 20-26 562
18 Florida (1-1)

SEC

6 @Kentucky L 16-26 484
19 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzUvy_0hr8Kv3L00 Wake Forest (2-0)

ACC

4 @Vanderbilt W 45-25 449
20 Ole Miss (2-0)

SEC

2 @Central Arkansas W 59-3 411
21 Texas (1-1)

Big 12

@Alabama L 19-20 276
22 Penn State (2-0)

Big Ten

@Ohio W 46-10 271
23 Pittsburgh (1-1)

ACC

6 @Tennessee L 27-34 160
24 Texas A&M (1-1)

SEC

18 @Appalachian State L 14-17 145
25 Oregon (1-1)

Pac-12

@Eastern Washington W 70-14 89
Others receiving votes:

Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson's Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Comments / 10

Dennis Block
2d ago

Under a "true" championship, like ncaa bb, the polls don't mean "jack"! That's why there needs to be a "true" ncaa football championship! Polls are only good to get, or help keep, fans interested in the sport, nothing else!

Reply
7
USMCSpartan.Ret
2d ago

And the Stumbling Nuns getting 23 votes underlines how MORONIC and incompetent the AP voters are.

Reply(1)
6
SHARK BAIT
16h ago

It's all BS some of the teams have a loosing record an are still ranked an Haven't played nobody Texas a&m is terrible there QB is terrible what a falsely article watch what I say..😢😢

Reply
2
