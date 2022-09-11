ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Barbara Nissman to be inducted into WV Music Hall of Fame

By Hinton News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON (Hinton News) - The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame has announced the Class of 2023, and a local musician is among those being honored.

World-renowned, classical pianist Barbara Nissman of Lewisburg has been named one of the living inductees.

Other living inductees include bluegrass, traditional and country music artist Buddy Griffin, and Fuzzy Haskins and Calvin Simon, founding members of the legendary funk band Parliament-Funkadelic

There are two deceased inductees as well, the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers and Winston Walls, whom the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame calls one of the country’s greatest Hammond B-3 players

"The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s class of 2023 continues our mission to recognize outstanding artists who were born or raised in the Mountain State,” said Michael Lipton, director of the WV Music Hall of Fame. “Our ninth class honors five unique and diverse West Virginia artists who have made lasting contributions to the music of their home state and American music.

“Like most West Virginians, these inductees come from humble beginnings and succeeded on their own terms thanks to their passion and determination,” he added. “We want to send a message to all young West Virginians that no matter where you live and no matter what your circumstances are, if you have passion and determination you can succeed," he said.

The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Culture Center Theatre in Charleston in May 2023.

