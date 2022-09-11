ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Danish Ship The Danmark collides with USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

BALTIMORE -- A Danish ship and a U.S. Navy vessel collided in Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Sunday morning, according to authorities.The "Danmark" was being tugged by a smaller boat when it smashed into some wood pilings a few minutes after 11 a.m., officials said.The tugboat then pulled the Danmark into the U.S. Minneapolis-St. Paul, according to authorities.U.S. military personnel said in a statement facilitated by the Baltimore Police Department that no one was injured during the collision."No U.S. Navy personnel were injured and no serious damage sustained onboard USS Minneapolis St. Paul (LCS 21) when the Danish training ship Danmark made contact with the moored LCS while the Danish ship was getting underway from the Baltimore Inner Harbor Sept 11, 2022," a U.S. Navy spokesperson said. "The ships were in port taking part in what has been a fantastic week in Baltimore for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore."
BALTIMORE, MD
PHOTOS: Overturned tractor trailer spills sheetrock on Md. I-95

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Traffic is slowed on I-95 northbound in Prince George's County, Md. after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled its load onto the highway Tuesday morning. The incident happened on the I-95 service road near MD-198/Exit 33 (Sandy Spring Road). The trailer spilled its load...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
GAMBRILLS, MD
Speed camera to start enforcement in I-95 work zone Monday

JOPPATOWNE, Md. — A speed camera will begin enforcing the 65 mph speed limit Monday in a work zone on Interstate 95 in Harford County. According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, there will be a 21-day warning period beginning Monday, after which, Maryland State Police will authorize citations beginning on Oct. 10, resulting in a $40 fine.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
The Grand Baltimore, closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, to reopen Sept. 22

Another downtown landmark that became dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic is coming back to life. The Grand Baltimore, an ornate wedding and catered-events facility at 225 N. Charles St., will have a grand reopening on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be followed by networking and cocktails with members of the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce.
BALTIMORE, MD
BGE responds to gas line leak in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — BGE says it has responded to a gas line leak in northwest Baltimore. A spokesperson for the company says they were called to the 7300 block of Park Heights Avenue this afternoon for a struck gas line. When they arrived at the scene, the Baltimore City...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fallen Maryland Fire Chief To Be Added To National Firefighters Memorial

A fire chief in Maryland is getting a prestigious posthumous national honor four years after his death. Retired Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Chief James P. Seavey, Sr.’s death is being considered a Line of Duty Death and his name will be added to the memorial wall in Emmitsburg by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the organization announced.
EMMITSBURG, MD
One dead after Temple Hills shooting

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Temple Hills on Tuesday evening. Police responded to the 2500 block of Iverson Street around 8:40 p.m. They found the man on the scene, but he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Two new sitatunga calves welcomed to the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore celebrated the birth of two new sitatunga calves over the weekend. Maryland Zoo Senior Director of Communications, Mike Evitts, says the sitatunga is a species of antelope native to Central Africa and live in swamps, marshes and floodplains. The adult female...
BALTIMORE, MD
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run

A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
GAMBRILLS, MD
Man shot in the leg in southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they found a man who had been shot in the leg in southwest Baltimore this morning. Officers were sent to the 2800 block of Ellicott Drive just after 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who was shot. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial building fire reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a commercial building fire in White Marsh on Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m. in the 11100-block of Red Lion Road (21162),. The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Department reports that units arrived to find smoke showing from the building; however, workers...
WHITE MARSH, MD
The future of the Bay Bridge

Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Sewage Spill Closed Solomons Island Road in Annapolis

Officials say water supplies were not affected after a truck spilled watery sewage on Solomon's Island Road in Annapolis early this morning. Cleanup was completed by Noon. Anne Arundel County Fire Department and the Maryland Department of the Environment responded to the spill.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

