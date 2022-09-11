Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ever wanted to stay in a treehouse Airbnb? Here's your chance!The Planking TravelerBoone, NC
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensBlowing Rock, NC
Day-Trips from the Trip-Cities: The Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock, North CarolinaJohn M. DabbsBlowing Rock, NC
Related
Where is Appalachian State? And why is Texas A&M in hot water for heckling the Mountaineers?
Where is Appalachian State? It’s located in Boone, North Carolina, and that’s where ESPN’s “College Gameday” will be this week.
Yardbarker
Texas A&M keeps taking losses to Appalachian State after yell practice video emerges
Texas A&M was by far the biggest loser of this past Saturday's college football schedule, and it somehow manages to keep getting worse. First, the Aggies, who entered the weekend as the No. 6 ranked team in the country, took an embarrassing 17-14 loss at home to Appalachian State after paying the Mountaineers more than $1.5 million to play them.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M is at DEFCON 3 and calls Appalachian State loss 'inexcusable'
Paul Finebaum has evaluated Texas A&M, and while he continues to give Jimbo Fisher more time, the alarm bells are beginning to ring in Aggieland following the loss to Appalachian State. Finebaum made his regular Monday appearance on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama and the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning”...
Namesake of Texas A&M's school of business dies at 87
“A really big tree fell in the Aggie forest today,” The namesake of Texas A&M's school of business died today at the age of 87.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas A&M Yell Leaders Called Out for Awful App State Comments
College football is a game of passion. The teams play with passion. The coaches coach with passion. And the fans, embody the passion so strong that many grown people allow the athletic exploits of 18 to 22-year-olds to destroy their moods for an entire week if things don't go right.
KBTX.com
Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M players question Aggies' 'buy in' in wake of Appalachian State loss
Texas A&M appears to still be reeling Monday from Saturday’s upset loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies lost 17-14 at home to the Mountaineers in a result that shocked the college football world. During A&M’s media access Monday, there were some interesting comments made by some players about what...
1 Driver, 1 Student Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five quick thoughts after watching Texas A&M's defense
Texas A&M week is finally here for the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes football program. UM (2-0) will travel to College Station, Texas this week to take on a Texas A&M Aggies program that is coming off a surprising 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. The loss dropped Texas A&M to No....
Look: Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Texas A&M Video
As if the loss to Appalachian State wasn't bad enough, Texas A&M is being dragged through the mud even more thanks to a leaked video from Midnight Yell practice. In the clip, which has been deleted from Twitter but is displayed below, a Yell Leader can be seen disparaging App State as a "hillbilly" school and saying some of the Mountaineer players "can't read."
Click2Houston.com
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
A 'Bachelorette' Star Was Arrested In Texas With An 'Impaired' Female College Freshman
On September 10, former Bachelorette star James McCoy Taylor was arrested in College Station, TX for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. However, according to the police report obtained by KBTX, he wasn't the only one in the vehicle, as an 18-year-old "college freshman companion" was sitting in the passenger seat of his Ford F-150 truck, and she was "impaired."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Report: ‘The Bachelorette’ alum caught driving under the influence with 18-year-old college student in Texas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A former cast member of “The Bachelorette:” Season 12 was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to several media reports. The College Station Police Department apprehended James McCoy Taylor, 36, in the Northgate district.
wtaw.com
Texas Musician And Former Contestant On The Bachelorette Spends Part Of His Weekend In The Brazos County Jail
A Texas musician and former contestant on The Bachelorette has not responded on his social media to spending part of his weekend in the Brazos County jail. 36 year old James McCoy Taylor of Katy is out of jail after posting bonds following his arrest by College Station police for DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL REVEALS HOMECOMING COURT CANDIDATES
Brenham High School has announced its king and queen candidates for 2022 Homecoming. Members of the queen’s court include Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. King nominees are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson,...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum takes epic shot at Jimbo Fisher, A&M after upset loss to Appalachian State
Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher continue to get ridiculed in the wake of their 17-14 upset loss Saturday to Appalachian State. The Aggies were ranked No. 6 heading into the game and a trendy College Football Playoff pick, but a home loss to the Mountaineers will be tough to recover from.
KBTX.com
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers. Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week. The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.
KBTX.com
A sweet spot returns to A&M’s campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Along with the newly renovated Aggie Park comes a new sweet spot. Texas A&M’s former campus creamery was a sentimental location for the Moore family. “A perfect spot for our family. My wife and I graduated from A&M, our three kids graduated from A&M,...
KBTX.com
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a student on campus. The incident happened Monday morning, BISD Communications Director Clay Falls confirmed. “We can confirm three male juvenile students were arrested for assaulting another male student. Our school...
Comments / 0