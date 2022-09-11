ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: DE Jerry Hughes gets Texans' first takeaway against the Colts

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes was one of the club’s veteran pickups in the offseason.

The former Sugar Land Stephen F. Austin product had a chance to come back and play for his hometown team after spending the majority of his career with the Buffalo Bills.

However, Hughes still has plenty left in the tank.

On a second-and-7 from the Texans’ 22-yard line, Hughes played a screen beautifully. As quarterback Matt Ryan sought to throw a screen to running back Jonathan Taylor, Hughes stayed put and peeled away to intercept the dump off. Hughes returned the takeaway — Houston’s first of the season — to the Texans’ 42-yard line.

The Texans cashed in with quarterback Davis Mills throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end O.J. Howard to give Houston a 10-3 lead.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land after Week 1?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their 2022 regular season with a dominant road win, beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in front of a prime-time audience Sunday night. While the Bucs offense stalled on most of their red zone trips and managed just one touchdown, the defense delivered a stellar performance, shutting out the Cowboys after giving up a field goal on the opening drive.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills add DT to practice squad amid Ed Oliver concern

The Buffalo Bills made a practice squad move worth monitoring. On Wednesday, the team announced that defensive tackle Prince Emili was signed to the taxi unit. In corresponding move, wide receiver Tanner Gentry was released from the practice squad. Emili’s signing sparks some interest because starting DT Ed Oliver suffered...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

