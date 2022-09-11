(KMAland) -- One of the carbon pipeline companies proposing projects in Iowa has filed suit against at least four landowners for not allowing surveyors on their property. Navigator CO2 Ventures filed lawsuits in district courts in August with landowners in Butler, Clay, and Woodbury Counties, claiming landowners have repeatedly refused to grant access to their properties and even alleged physical threats towards the company's land agents. The surveys are part of the company's planning process for their 1,300-mile Heartland Greenway System, providing carbon capture utilization and storage services to over 30 biofuel and industrial processers across a five-state region. Domina Law Lawyer Brian Jorde, whose firm represents the four landowners facing litigation, says the law allowing for surveys runs into constitutionality concerns under the Iowa Constitution.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO