Pending federal grant approval may determine whether Palisades nuclear plant reopens
(The Center Square) – Taxpayers are being asked to fund the reopening of the Palisades nuclear plant in Southwest Michigan through a federal grant. When it was still in operation, Palisades provided more than 800 megawatts of of carbon-free power and employed 600 people. The plant's former owner closed the plant on May 20 after the plant’s fuel supply ran out and the power purchase agreement with Consumers Energy expired.
California’s fast food regulation headed to ballot | Dan Walters
The California Legislature, at times dominated by progressive Democrats, and Gov. Gavin Newsom enact legislation that targets specific industries and the industries respond with ballot measures to overturn or modify what the politicians have wrought. It happened twice in 2020. Legislation was passed in 2018 to eliminate cash bail for...
Navigator CO2 Ventures files lawsuits regarding land surveys, landowners fighting back
(KMAland) -- One of the carbon pipeline companies proposing projects in Iowa has filed suit against at least four landowners for not allowing surveyors on their property. Navigator CO2 Ventures filed lawsuits in district courts in August with landowners in Butler, Clay, and Woodbury Counties, claiming landowners have repeatedly refused to grant access to their properties and even alleged physical threats towards the company's land agents. The surveys are part of the company's planning process for their 1,300-mile Heartland Greenway System, providing carbon capture utilization and storage services to over 30 biofuel and industrial processers across a five-state region. Domina Law Lawyer Brian Jorde, whose firm represents the four landowners facing litigation, says the law allowing for surveys runs into constitutionality concerns under the Iowa Constitution.
South Carolina gas prices drop but potential rail strike could have impacts
(The Center Square) — South Carolina has the 10th-cheapest average gas price in the country as prices drop toward $3 per gallon, according to data from AAA. South Carolina’s average was $3.30 on Wednesday after entering the week at $3.31. The national average was $3.70 as of Wednesday.
Concealed carry gun applications surged in San Francisco after Bruen decision
San Francisco has seen a dramatic spike in applications to carry a gun in public since the U.S. Supreme Court loosened the eligibility requirements for such permits less than three months ago. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has received 45 concealed carry weapons permit applications in the weeks following the...
Louisiana Citizens wants 63% rate increase for homeowners' policies amid failures
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Citizens Insurance Corp., the state’s insurer of last resort, wants to raise its already-high prices by more than half, following a dramatic increase in demand for coverage after eight private insurers collapsed and nearly a dozen others exited the state. The organization has asked...
Louisiana House committee holds first hearing on potentially scrapping the state income tax
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee held the first in a series of meetings on Tuesday to discuss the state's tax structure, with a focus on eliminating the state's income tax. Lawmakers during the 2022 legislative session approved House Resolution 178, which authorizes the...
Election 2022: McKee ekes out Rhode Island primary win
(The Center Square) – Gov. Dan McKee survived four Democratic challengers to secure a chance at a full term as Rhode Island’s governor. McKee, who took office in March 2021 when then-Gov. Gina Raimondo accepted a position in President Joe Biden’s administration, squeezed past top challenger Helene Buonanno Folkes in Tuesday's primary by a mere 2.7% of the vote, in unofficial results.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Colorado using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New Jersey remote workers 'continue to pay income tax to New York state'
(The Center Square) – New Jersey residents who have been working remotely for two years have been paying higher taxes to New York and Gov. Phil Murphy has joined the legislative call to end that. At the beginning of the month Murphy proposed bipartisan legislation that, according to his...
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
Analyst: Illinois must reverse anti-business climate to grow jobs
(The Center Square) – With a new survey showing Illinois ranked No. 2 in the nation for the number of small businesses planning to lay off employees in the coming months, an analyst said state government needs to reverse its anti-business climate to grow jobs. lllinois has some of...
Drought watch continues for 36 counties in Pennsylvania
A drought watch remains in place for 36 counties in Pennsylvania, the state's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said Wednesday. In spite of recent rainfall, DEP is continuing to request voluntary water conservation in those counties following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. "Conditions have improved with the...
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, September 14th, 2022
(Ferguson, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl that hasn’t been seen since Monday. Natonja Holmes is a Black female, four-foot-seven, 120 pounds, with braided black hair and brown eyes. She was seen being held by the arm and guided into a blue Kia Sedona without license plates. There are two suspects, both black females -- surveillance video shows one of the suspects wearing a pink hat and turquoise leggings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Gov. Pritzker declares emergency disaster over bused foreign nationals from Texas
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday issued an emergency disaster proclamation in response to several hundred foreign nationals being bused to the state from the southern border by Texas' governor. Pritzker activated about 75 members of the Illinois National Guard "to ensure all state resources...
Arkansas legislative panel finds state struggles in prioritizing COVID relief aid requests
(The Center Square) – Prioritizing projects to receive COVID-19 relief money in a way that is accountable to taxpayers has proven challenging, a legislative panel has found. Lawmakers on the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review (PEER) Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council reviewed $414.4 million in requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, according to Department of Finance and Administration Chief of Staff Alan McVey. The state currently has $867.4 million remaining to allocate, McVey said Tuesday.
Election 2022: York ousts McGuiness in Delaware auditor primary
(The Center Square) – Delaware will have a new auditor of accounts. Democratic challenger Lydia York ousted embattled incumbent Kathleen K. McGuiness in Tuesday’s primary election to advance to the Nov. 8 Election Day. With 12.2% of voters turning out to the polls, they made their voice clear.
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of food insecure children in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
How Texas is paying for border security push under Operation Lone Star
AUSTIN — How is Texas paying for its border security initiative?. In the state’s current two-year budget cycle, the tab for Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star already has topped $4 billion. With 11 months remaining in the cycle, it’s far from clear that state police and...
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signs letter opposing student loan forgiveness plan
Originally published Sept. 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho Gov. Brad Little is one of 22 governors across the country to sign a letter to President Joe Biden opposing his plan to forgive a portion of student loan debt, saying the plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates and exacerbate inflation.
