'It was just ungodly' : Family suing Beaumont senior living facility after 'horrific' attack on 80-year-old dementia patient

As we have all seen there are lots of Airbnb rental available in Texas, lots of them offering a unique setting to create some memories. But this one I found in Lumberton, Texas has to be high on the list, especially as it has over 130+ reviews and scoring 4.89 out of a possible 5 stars. While I have never stayed at the Naturalist Boudoir Airbnb myself after looking at all the photos below and seeing what is offered, it won’t be long until I take a trip to Lumberton, TX for my own relaxing retreat.

LUMBERTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO