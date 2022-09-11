Read full article on original website
Flocking to find a cure for cancer
Rochester, N.Y. — If you see a flock of golden flamingos around town, it's not an illusion. They're being placed in front of homes to help raise money for Cure Childhood Cancer Awareness. Homeowners then donate money and pick another home for the flamingos to flock. September is childhood...
The coolest air this summer is on the way, Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - You can feel the changing of the guard as summer's warmth is slowly fading away each day. Fall doesn't officially arrive until September 22nd, but the next few mornings will have a slight chill in the air. A cold front will cross WNY later this evening...
Sensory garden play space opens in local girl's memory
Rochester, N.Y. — A new place to play for people of all abilities is now open. The Kenwood KABOOM! Community Sensory Garden Play Space opened Monday across from School No. 29 on Kenwood Avenue. Students from the University of Rochester helped with the project, ensuring a safe place to...
Foodlink's Festival of Food returns after two-year hiatus
Rochester, N.Y. — After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Foodlink's Festival of Food returned to a sold-out crowd on Monday. Held at the Rochester Public Market, the featured more than 60 restaurants, wineries, and breweries all in one place to an evening of sampling while raising money to help Foodlink.
Rochester Fringe Festival kicks off 12-day run
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fringe Festival is back - and features more than 500 performances across 30 venues over 11 days. The Cristal Palace Spiegeltent is returning after a two-year hiatus and will house a number of events, like 'Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow' and a silent disco. Since...
Teen shot on Wooden Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
Honeycrisp apples ready for picking at Wickham Farms this weekend
Penfield, N.Y. — It's that time of the year for apple pickers in the Rochester area. Honeycrisp Weekend is returning to Wickham Farms on Saturday, September 17. Guests are invited to pick away from the 1,500 Honeycrisp trees at the estate. In addition to apple picking, the farm is...
Monroe County to hold COVID-19 booster clinics
Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Department of Public Health will offer free Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccinations beginning this week. The booster is available to anyone age 12 and older whose last COVID-19 vaccination was at least two months ago. The bivalent vaccines contain help protect against the...
PAW Patrol Live! returning to Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The hit children's TV series PAW Patrol will return its stage show to Rochester in 2023. A new production from PAW Patrol Live! called "Heroes Unite" is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Blue Cross Arena, starting at 6 p.m. both nights.
Honor Flight Rochester welcomes home veterans from Mission 73
People gathered at the Greater Rochester International Airport to give a warm welcome home to veterans taking part in Honor Flight 73. On Friday, the group of 57 veterans flew out to Washington D.C. for a special weekend - the "trip of a lifetime" for many. The flight marked National...
Rochester Croquet Club looks to grow
Greece, N.Y. — The Rochester Croquet Club is looking for new members. The group plays at Grace & Truth Sports Park on North Greece Road, a ministry of First Bible Baptist Church. Sam Carter visited the club Tuesday morning to learn more about the game and how you can...
Social media threat leads to lockdown at Rochester General Hospital
(UPDATED 9/14) Rochester General Hospital went into lockdown early Wednesday morning after a man allegedly made threats against hospital staff in a livestream. That man was found dead later that morning in his East Rochester condo. He has not been publicly identified by police. Rochester Police say they were alerted...
Make-a-Wish recipient now helps others find fulfillment amid medical challenges
Rochester, N.Y. — For Maddie Nadrich, a student at St. John Fisher University, her charitable work with the Make-a-Wish Foundation is personal. "Honestly, I wanted to give back to Make-a-Wish for all that they gave me because my wish, it truly changed my life," she said. Last year, Nadrich...
Children playing with matches start bedroom fire on Clifford Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department say children playing with matches started a bedroom fire on Clifford Avenue late Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., firefighters responded to 1660 Clifford Avenue for the report of a bedroom fire. The fire was quickly extinguished in the back bedroom of...
Strong reveals 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame finalists
Rochester, N.Y. — The Strong announced the finalists Wednesday for this year's National Toy Hall of Fame induction class. “These 12 toys span the history of play. The top is as old as civilization itself and bingo has been played in some form for hundreds of years. Masters of the Universe and Pound Puppies became classics in the 1980s, but they too have greatly influenced the world of play,” says Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong. “All 12 of these toys have what it takes to be contenders for the class of 2022.”
Deputies recognized for heroic actions earlier in the year
Rochester, N.Y. — Recognition Tuesday nigh for several first responders who saved the lives of two children in Seneca County earlier this year. Back in May, deputies found a one-year-old child covered in flammable liquid at a truck stop in the town of Tyre. They also found a four-year-old...
Rochester man killed in motorcycle crash on Inner Loop
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash downtown early Wednesday. Police responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the Inner Loop near St. Paul Street just after 1 a.m. An investigation found Brandon Carman, 35, of Rochester, was eastbound when he hit a guide rail...
Bright Spot: Class of '58 remembers 64 years later
Bloomfield, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Bloomfield High's class of '58. Friends reminiscing, a group full of cheers, a time to remember after 64 years. Bloomfield high alumni gathering to walk and to talk seeing white boards and screens have replaced blackboards and chalk. Walking hallways of...
Police investigation underway in East Rochester
East Rochester, N.Y. — There is a large investigation happening Wednesday morning at an East Rochester home. East Rochester Police and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are investigating on De Paul Drive. Residents have been told to stay inside. Crime scene tape is up around one of...
Crisis in the Classroom: RCSD superintendent search
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — The Rochester City School District appears to be ready to start talking about the search for a new superintendent. In July, the district announced it had begun departure discussions with then-Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small, just two years into her four-year contract. According to the board, by...
