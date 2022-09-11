Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
What Oregon coach Dan Lanning thinks about the No. 12 Cougars
BYU football: Here’s what new Oregon coach Dan Lanning had to say about BYU’s football team in his weekly press briefing Monday night in Eugene
kslsports.com
BYU Taking Big Payday To Play Oregon At Autzen Stadium
PROVO, Utah – It’s not often BYU football takes on a “money game,” but Saturday’s tilt against No. 25 Oregon is one of those rare instances. For the first time since 2015, BYU is playing a true road game against an opponent that won’t be making any return visits to Provo.
vanquishthefoe.com
Three 4-Star Basketball Recruits Visit BYU During Baylor Weekend
It was a huge weekend for BYU football with a top 10 win over Baylor, but BYU basketball also benefitted from the raucous atmosphere. Below are some of the recruits that were at BYU this past weekend. Aaron Clark, 2023 4-Star. BYU had several recruits visit, including three 4-Star recruits....
vanquishthefoe.com
2023 3-Star OT Ethan Thomason Commits to BYU
BYU lands a big time commitment as 2023 offensive tackle, Ethan Thomason, announced his commitment to BYU. Thomason is rated an 87 overall 3-star recruit by 247Sports. He is a Top 5 player in the state of Colorado in the class of 2023. Thomason has received several competing offers, including...
Yardbarker
No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon prediction, pick and odds Sat. 9/17: Another road challenge for Cougars
Coming off a 26-20, double-overtime upset of then-No. 9 Baylor at home last weekend, No. 12 BYU will hit the road for another challenge against a ranked major-conference foe. The Cougars (2-0) will continue their gauntlet of an independent schedule one year before moving to the Big 12 with a trip to Eugene, Ore., to face No. 25 Oregon on Saturday.
What Dan Lanning said before Oregon’s top 25 matchup with BYU
Oregon is coming off a 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington and is back in the top 25. The No. 25 Ducks (1-1) host No. 12 BYU (2-0), which is coming off a 26-20 double-overtime win over Baylor, on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX). Dan Lanning held his game week press conference...
247Sports
BYU FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS: The Best and Weirdest of Week 2 vs Baylor
There is a very specific feeling that your body gets a few days after you work out for the first time in a long time. Right after the workout you feel great! Nothing can get in your way until about 24 hours after said workout and then you start to feel the soreness start to sneak in. For the last two years you've been sleeping in and eating buckets of cereal, but now after firing up the old bag of bones you have come to the realization that you've overdone it.
kjzz.com
West Coast Conference issues statement in response to BYU racism investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The West Coast Conference has responded to an investigation into reported racism at Brigham Young University, which got underway after a fan was accused of yelling racist slurs during a women's volleyball match last month against Duke. "Based on our review of the information...
kslsports.com
Time, Channel Announced For Utah Vs. ASU
SALT LAKE CITY- While Utah prepares to host San Diego State at home this Saturday, some clarity on their upcoming schedule was announced. The following week the Utes are slated to meet the Sun Devils in Tempe for a little “Pac-12 After Dark” to start Pac-12 Conference play. The game will kickoff at 8:30 PM MT and will air on ESPN/ESPN 2 on September 24th.
How football fans reacted to ESPN’s ‘Cougar Tail’ segment
ESPN’s Robert Griffin III and Mark Jones had fun with BYU Cougar Tails during their call of the BYU-Baylor game.
Utah ties Bronco Mendenhall, Urban Meyer being thrown out there as Nebraska coaching candidates
Nebraska is looking for a new football coach after firing Scott Frost just weeks into the 2022 season.
Staley may have "jumped the gun" in cancelling game following racism allegations
Brigham Young University says, their investigation finds no evidence that fans shouted racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player at a match in Provo last month.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet BYU Cougars Jaren Hall’s Wife, Breanna Hall
When the BYU Cougars needed a leader, football quarterback Jaren Hall stepped up. He’s not only a superstar on-field but also off-field for his wife and daughter. The footballer’s wife brought their daughter to the field on August 15, 2022, to cheer for her dad. Fans are intrigued by this and want to learn more about Jaren Hall’s wife, Breanna Hall. She’s a former soccer player who has a distinct personality. Meet this fabulous WAG in our Breanna Hall wiki.
How well did Utah’s colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?
The U.S. News annual college rankings report says among Utah colleges and universities, Brigham Young University “is arguably the most notable college in Utah.” No Utah colleges ranked in the top 10 nationally or regionally, but Westminster College was No. 12 among universities in the West region, up six places from a year ago.
KSLTV
Youth football referee punched over call in Layton shares message
LAYTON, Utah — A youth football referee is speaking out, saying a player punched him in the neck at a game last weekend, and he is sharing a larger message for parents in the youth football community. It’s the latest reported incident of bad behavior around the field in one weekend.
franchising.com
Chip Cookies Sells Out All Territories in Utah
The Gourmet Cookie Delivery Company Hits Growth Milestone in its Home State. September 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // PROVO, Utah. - Chip Cookies is thrilled to announce that they have officially sold out all available territories in their home state of Utah. Chip Cookies currently has eight corporate locations in Utah and will begin to open these franchise locations starting this year.
ksl.com
How Utah played a major role in Chick-fil-A's 1st new milkshake flavor in 4 years
SALT LAKE CITY — The national fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal milkshake flavor and you can thank Utah for that. The Atlanta-based chain plans to debut a new autumn spice milkshake nationwide beginning on Monday, its first new milkshake flavor in four years. It follows the "success" of a limited test in the Salt Lake City area last year, said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.
What’s The Biggest House In Utah?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
eastidahonews.com
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
KSLTV
Body of Utah man located in deep water of Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office said the the body of a man that was presumed drowned in Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been recovered. Sheriff Erik Bailey said search crews found the man’s body in approximately 153 feet of water using a remotely operated vehicle the can dive deeper than human divers are able to. The search tool belongs to Utah State Parks.
