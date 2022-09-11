ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

BYU Taking Big Payday To Play Oregon At Autzen Stadium

PROVO, Utah – It’s not often BYU football takes on a “money game,” but Saturday’s tilt against No. 25 Oregon is one of those rare instances. For the first time since 2015, BYU is playing a true road game against an opponent that won’t be making any return visits to Provo.
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

Three 4-Star Basketball Recruits Visit BYU During Baylor Weekend

It was a huge weekend for BYU football with a top 10 win over Baylor, but BYU basketball also benefitted from the raucous atmosphere. Below are some of the recruits that were at BYU this past weekend. Aaron Clark, 2023 4-Star. BYU had several recruits visit, including three 4-Star recruits....
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

2023 3-Star OT Ethan Thomason Commits to BYU

BYU lands a big time commitment as 2023 offensive tackle, Ethan Thomason, announced his commitment to BYU. Thomason is rated an 87 overall 3-star recruit by 247Sports. He is a Top 5 player in the state of Colorado in the class of 2023. Thomason has received several competing offers, including...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Oregon State
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
247Sports

BYU FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS: The Best and Weirdest of Week 2 vs Baylor

There is a very specific feeling that your body gets a few days after you work out for the first time in a long time. Right after the workout you feel great! Nothing can get in your way until about 24 hours after said workout and then you start to feel the soreness start to sneak in. For the last two years you've been sleeping in and eating buckets of cereal, but now after firing up the old bag of bones you have come to the realization that you've overdone it.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Coaches Poll#St 12#Clemson#Mt
kslsports.com

Time, Channel Announced For Utah Vs. ASU

SALT LAKE CITY- While Utah prepares to host San Diego State at home this Saturday, some clarity on their upcoming schedule was announced. The following week the Utes are slated to meet the Sun Devils in Tempe for a little “Pac-12 After Dark” to start Pac-12 Conference play. The game will kickoff at 8:30 PM MT and will air on ESPN/ESPN 2 on September 24th.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Meet BYU Cougars Jaren Hall’s Wife, Breanna Hall

When the BYU Cougars needed a leader, football quarterback Jaren Hall stepped up. He’s not only a superstar on-field but also off-field for his wife and daughter. The footballer’s wife brought their daughter to the field on August 15, 2022, to cheer for her dad. Fans are intrigued by this and want to learn more about Jaren Hall’s wife, Breanna Hall. She’s a former soccer player who has a distinct personality. Meet this fabulous WAG in our Breanna Hall wiki.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Youth football referee punched over call in Layton shares message

LAYTON, Utah — A youth football referee is speaking out, saying a player punched him in the neck at a game last weekend, and he is sharing a larger message for parents in the youth football community. It’s the latest reported incident of bad behavior around the field in one weekend.
LAYTON, UT
franchising.com

Chip Cookies Sells Out All Territories in Utah

The Gourmet Cookie Delivery Company Hits Growth Milestone in its Home State. September 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // PROVO, Utah. - Chip Cookies is thrilled to announce that they have officially sold out all available territories in their home state of Utah. Chip Cookies currently has eight corporate locations in Utah and will begin to open these franchise locations starting this year.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

How Utah played a major role in Chick-fil-A's 1st new milkshake flavor in 4 years

SALT LAKE CITY — The national fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal milkshake flavor and you can thank Utah for that. The Atlanta-based chain plans to debut a new autumn spice milkshake nationwide beginning on Monday, its first new milkshake flavor in four years. It follows the "success" of a limited test in the Salt Lake City area last year, said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.
UTAH STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

What’s The Biggest House In Utah?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
eastidahonews.com

Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Body of Utah man located in deep water of Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office said the the body of a man that was presumed drowned in Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been recovered. Sheriff Erik Bailey said search crews found the man’s body in approximately 153 feet of water using a remotely operated vehicle the can dive deeper than human divers are able to. The search tool belongs to Utah State Parks.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy