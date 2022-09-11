A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

FORT HALL, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO