Two local men charged with felony domestic battery for two unrelated incidents
Two local men face felony domestic violence charges following separate alleged incidents in East Idaho earlier this month. Joe Michael Hughes, 49, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of possession of a controlled substance, meth, both of which are felonies. The incident began to unfold around 10:50 p.m. Sept. 1 when Chubbuck police were dispatched to a Chubbuck home for a disturbance...
Man charged in Jefferson County for burglaries, grand theft
RIGBY — A 38-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies after he was allegedly involved with vehicle burglaries near a boat dock in Rigby. Justin William Hurzeler made an initial court appearance on Monday in Jefferson County Court by zoom from the Bonneville County Jail. He was charged with three felonies, including two counts of burglary and grand theft.
Police: Two local residents facing felony charges for trying to smuggle drugs into jail
POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents face felony charges after police say they attempted to smuggle drugs into the Bannock County Jail following recent arrests for unrelated incidents. Zachary Douglas Hollowell, 38, of Pocatello, has been charged with introducing major contraband into a correctional facility and destruction of evidence, both felonies. The incident first unfolded in June when Hollowell was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence in Pocatello. ...
Mother and son arrested after argument
BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A mother and son were arrested Sunday after the mother allegedly threatened to get a gun to commit assault and her son hit a deputy in the face. According to a news release by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Carolelynn Williams, 55, called deputies to her Bonneville County home. Deputies arrived and Williams said her daughter and son-in-law were there to remove their belongings but the situation escalated to a verbal argument.
Investigation finds police justified in shooting that left Pocatello man paralyzed
POCATELLO — An investigation into a September 2020 incident found that three officers who shot a burglar were justified in their actions. Around 8:30 p.m., on Sept. 25, 2020, numerous officers from the Pocatello Police Department and Idaho State Police converged on Jake Sheeler — the suspect in an armed burglary. During the incident, three officers fired a total of 15 rounds from varying distances. Five of those shots hit Sheeler, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.
Police investigating incident at Eastern Idaho State Fair following social media post
The Blackfoot Police Department is aware of a social media post that circulated this morning alleging the excessive use of force by one of our police officers last night (09/09/2022) involving a EISF Fair patron. We take all allegations of police misconduct very seriously. We promptly looked into this incident and have been in contact with the alleged victim. Our initial findings found that members of the Blackfoot Police Department...
Idaho Falls man gets 15 years in prison for firing at police during high-speed chase
POCATELLO — A man who was found guilty of two felonies has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison. Talon Scott Cavanaugh, 28, received 565 days of time served toward a sentence of 15 to 35 years in prison during a hearing last week, according to court records. This after he was found guilty of felony charges for aggravated assault and attempting to elude police officers, along with a persistent violator enhancement.
'Atrocious smell,' 'thousands of flies': Unsealed documents reveal more on Idaho funeral home
POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor's Office is expected to file additional charges "in the future," according to a news release from the office.
Police seek information after woman says she was assaulted at Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — Law enforcement in Blackfoot are looking for more information about a woman who was allegedly injured during a dispute with a security guard at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Friday night. On Saturday, the Blackfoot Police Department released a statement about a widely circulated social media...
Blackfoot Police Respond to Social Media Claims of Excessive Use of Force Used at Fair
The Blackfoot Police Department is speaking out about a social media post that is going around. The department says a post circulating Saturday morning claimed that one of its police officers used excessive force on someone at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Blackfoot Police say they immediately investigated and have...
Memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in shooting
Car clubs host memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in the shooting on September 3. The post Memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
City Council approves purchase of fire station from Bonneville County
The city of Idaho Falls is continuing to grow its fire and emergency services coverage area after purchasing a fire station in the southern part of the city previously owned by Bonneville County. “It’s not very often that we get to purchase a fire station that is actually move-in ready,”...
Freight train and tractor collide on Fort Hall Reservation
A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old
Tell me you live in Idaho, without telling me you live in Idaho. What better way than with locally manufactured potato gifts! The post Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old appeared first on Local News 8.
120th EISF comes to an eventful close
BLACKFOOT — Despite high temperatures through most of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, another year of big attendance numbers are expected for the 120th anniversary of the event which came to a close Saturday night with the September Slam demolition derby. “The only thing hotter than the weather during...
Local restaurant set to reopen Friday following August kitchen fire
POCATELLO — A local restaurant is set to officially reopen Friday after a fire forced its temporary closure last month. For the first time since a fire broke out in the kitchen on Aug. 3, Abracadabra’s at 1151 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, says general manager Deviny Swain. “We are just really excited to be back and involved in the community,” Swain said. “We...
Raging wildfire near Chubbuck has already consumed 100 acres
Firefighters are battling a growing wildfire northeast of Chubbuck. The blaze ignited in the 2 1/2 Mile Road area around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and has already consumed about 100 acres, authorities said. Emergency responders have shut down 2 1/2 Mile Road because of the blaze and the public should stay away until the fire has been extinguished. ...
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes take issue with Pocatello's welcoming resolution
POCATELLO — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are calling into question what they describe as an “ironic” decision for the Pocatello City Council to recently pass a resolution reaffirming the Gate City as a welcoming and inclusive place to live. According to a Sept. 1 letter from Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Nathan Small sent to Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, current council members Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik and Josh Mansfield and recently resigned council members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens, the tribes say they have...
Hundreds of acres scorched, Interstate 15 temporarily shut down as wildfires take toll on Southeast Idaho
The Interstate 15 corridor through Southeast Idaho saw several wildfires on Thursday and Friday that scorched hundreds of acres. A blaze that ignited along Interstate 15 on Malad Summit around 5 p.m. Friday resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for about 30 minutes. On Thursday the wildfires near McCammon burned so close to homes that firefighting aircraft were called in to successfully stop the flames. ...
Pending federal grant approval may determine whether Palisades nuclear plant reopens
(The Center Square) – Taxpayers are being asked to fund the reopening of the Palisades nuclear plant in Southwest Michigan through a federal grant. When it was still in operation, Palisades provided more than 800 megawatts of of carbon-free power and employed 600 people. The plant's former owner closed the plant on May 20 after the plant’s fuel supply ran out and the power purchase agreement with Consumers Energy expired.
