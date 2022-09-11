ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

247Sports

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma game grabs nighttime network slot

The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday that Kansas State’s Big 12 opener at Oklahoma on September 24 will kick at 7 p.m., and will be televised by FOX. The Wildcats are in search of their fourth win in Norman in the last six trips, which includes a 38-35 victory over the third-ranked Sooners in 2020, K-State’s first road win over a top-five team in school history.
NORMAN, OK
Block Club Chicago

First Football Game In Illinois History Between 2 Black Women Coaches Will Be Played In Chicago Thursday

PULLMAN — A Chicago high school football game Thursday will be the first in Illinois history between two Black female head coaches. Konesha Rhea is in her second season as the head football coach for DuSable High School. Jousecelyn Mayfield calls the shots for Christian Fenger High School. The two will bring their teams to Gately Stadium, 810 E. 103rd St., for a matchup 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brent Venables shares his thoughts on Nebraska while growing up: 'Obviously I wasn't good enough'

Brent Venables gave his thoughts on watching Nebraska football throughout his childhood and realizing that he was not good enough to play for Nebraska. Venables’ Oklahoma team will be playing against Nebraska on Saturday. He will be facing a Nebraska team that is in a much different place than the program he watched growing up. Nebraska recently fired head coach Scott Frost and will look to find a permanent replacement.
LINCOLN, NE
The Manhattan Mercury

Rivalry renewed as K-State, Mizzou fans gather for football game

Despite heavy rainfall during tailgating and a rain delay, K-State and Missouri fans hung in there for a rekindled matchup of old conference foes Saturday. For the first time in 11 years, the Missouri Tigers played K-State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Although inclement weather tried to dampen the day, K-State and Missouri fans were happy that the two schools were playing each other.
COLUMBIA, MO
