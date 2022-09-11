Read full article on original website
Why Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Gets So Emotional Recalling Clashes With Nebraska
The Sooners' head coach said he regrets not enjoying the moment after beating the Huskers in 2000, and his memories of the 2005 win are of his late mother.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma game grabs nighttime network slot
The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday that Kansas State’s Big 12 opener at Oklahoma on September 24 will kick at 7 p.m., and will be televised by FOX. The Wildcats are in search of their fourth win in Norman in the last six trips, which includes a 38-35 victory over the third-ranked Sooners in 2020, K-State’s first road win over a top-five team in school history.
First Football Game In Illinois History Between 2 Black Women Coaches Will Be Played In Chicago Thursday
PULLMAN — A Chicago high school football game Thursday will be the first in Illinois history between two Black female head coaches. Konesha Rhea is in her second season as the head football coach for DuSable High School. Jousecelyn Mayfield calls the shots for Christian Fenger High School. The two will bring their teams to Gately Stadium, 810 E. 103rd St., for a matchup 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
Daily Digest | Illini linemen sign NIL deal to 'tackle hunger'; McLaughlin earns shot with Colts
Nine Illinois football linemen signed an NIL deal with the Illini Guardians, the Illinois NIL collective, to participate in both a local in-person and virtual food drive. The “Help Tackle Hunger” program was organized by Illinois alums John and Bonnie Dauer. The Illinois linemen participating in the drive...
WATCH: Oklahoma DL Isaiah Coe Interview
Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Coe met with the media on Monday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 3 matchup with Nebraska.
Kentucky basketball will host Florida AM
John Calipari and the University of Kentucky will host Florida A&M basketball this winter in an SEC-SWAC “Unity” contest. The post Kentucky basketball will host Florida A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Brent Venables shares his thoughts on Nebraska while growing up: 'Obviously I wasn't good enough'
Brent Venables gave his thoughts on watching Nebraska football throughout his childhood and realizing that he was not good enough to play for Nebraska. Venables’ Oklahoma team will be playing against Nebraska on Saturday. He will be facing a Nebraska team that is in a much different place than the program he watched growing up. Nebraska recently fired head coach Scott Frost and will look to find a permanent replacement.
Rivalry renewed as K-State, Mizzou fans gather for football game
Despite heavy rainfall during tailgating and a rain delay, K-State and Missouri fans hung in there for a rekindled matchup of old conference foes Saturday. For the first time in 11 years, the Missouri Tigers played K-State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Although inclement weather tried to dampen the day, K-State and Missouri fans were happy that the two schools were playing each other.
WATCH: Oklahoma Press Conference Wrap - Nebraska Week
AllSooners' Josh Callaway and John Hoover recap Brent Venables' weekly press conference.
