ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Revamped Capstone in Toronto With ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’ and New Slate of Pics

By Gregg Goldstein
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Five years after founding Capstone , Christian Mercuri arrives in Toronto with a restructured company, a Gala world premiere and a promising slate of upcoming features.

“As we’ve grown, we’ve separated our operations and rebranded, ” he says. “The worldwide sales side is Capstone Global, and the production and financing side is Capstone Studios.”

One of their first films under the new structure is Catherine Hardwicke’s “Prisoner’s Daughter,” the story of a terminally ill convict (Brian Cox) who’s tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Kate Beckinsale). Produced alongside Oakhurst Entertainment, Sam Okun Prods. and Pasaca Entertainment, it has its Gala bow on Sept. 14. UTA is handling U.S. sales and Capstone Global is covering international.

In August, Lionsgate released Capstone’s vertigo-inducing thriller “Fall” on around 1,300 screens across North America, taking in $6.5 million. Capstone produced with director Scott Mann and Mark Lane.

And at TIFF, the company is introducing buyers to Yuval Adler’s psychological thriller “Sympathy for the Devil,” a psychological thriller about a driver (Joel Kinnaman) forced to transport a dangerous man (Nicolas Cage). Production is now underway in Las Vegas. Hammerstone and Signature are producing with Capstone, which is handling worldwide sales.

Funded through private equity, the Beverly Hills-based company has around 15 employees after a period of transitions. Roman Viaris, an exec producer of numerous action films, came aboard as CFO two years ago, around the same time Capstone’s founding partnership with Jaguar Entertainment’s Jeanette Zhou dissolved. Joe Gatta was hired as Capstone’s head of production last October.

Capstone’s 2023 slate of action thrillers arguably has the company’s greatest potential for commercial and critical success to date. John Woo directs his first U.S. action film in over a decade, “Silent Night,” starring Kinnaman and Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi (produced with Thunder Road). Gerard Butler reunites with his “Angel Has Fallen” and “Greenland” director Ric Roman Waugh for “Kandahar” (Capstone is producing alongside Thunder Road and Butler’s G-BASE shingle, and handling worldwide sales). And Stefon Bristol directs Sam Worthington, Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, Common and Quvenzhané Wallis in “Breathe.” The company is financing, producing with Thunder Road, and will rep international rights. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group helped arrange financing and will handle domestic sales with Capstone.

“We’re genre-agnostic, but we certainly lean on doing more commercial films,” Mercuri says. They’ve been his main focus since he began his career two decades ago in production at Millennium/Nu Image, where he rose to become president of international in 2010. He went on to become co-president of Red Granite Intl., overseeing international licensing for “Dumb and Dumber To” and other films.

Capstone now finances and sells around a dozen films a year, plus three or four sales-only titles. With creative and marketing teams, plus sales execs based in Europe, Mercuri calls it “a one-stop shop that’s producer- and director-friendly.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Laura Poitras Slams Venice, TIFF for ‘Providing Platform’ for Clinton ‘Whitewashing’

Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras slammed the Venice and Toronto film festivals for “providing a platform” for the Clinton family to engage “in a kind of whitewashing.” Her comments come as TIFF this week hosted the Canadian premiere of Poitras’s “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” a documentary about the artist and activist Nan Goldin, and just days after the film won Venice’s top prize, the Golden Lion. It is the rare doc to land slots at the superfecta of Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York, and Poitras said she thought “long and hard” about whether or not to voice criticism at the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Music Man’ to End Broadway Run in January as Hugh Jackman Departs

It turns out Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable. “The Music Man” will end its run on Jan. 1, 2023 as the Tony-winning star of stage and screen finishes his lengthy commitment to the hot-selling Broadway revival. There had been some chatter that the producers were looking for another actor to take over for Jackman as Professor Henry Hill, but those kind of performers are few and far between. And, well, they don’t usually have the kind of commercial appeal to fill the Winter Garden. The revival, which also starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will have played 358 regular and 46...
MOVIES
Variety

Tori Spelling to Host MTV Relationship Mystery Competition Show ‘Love at First Lie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV is kicking off its first-ever relationship mystery competition series. “Love at First Lie,” hosted by Tori Spelling, will premiere on MTV in the US and in more than 170 countries around the world on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 9:30 p.m. The reality show will consist of 12 episodes as the viewers try to figure out who is in real relationships and which pairs are faking it. MTV’s official logline reads, “Power games test their relationships and give insight into who could be telling the truth or lying through their teeth. At the end of each episode, during the Truth Ceremony, the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Milla Jovovich
Person
Kate Beckinsale
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Quvenzhané Wallis
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Catherine Hardwicke
Person
Henry Selick
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
Variety

Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles

UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood. The incident took place inside the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant located in Inglewood, as Allen was dining with his girlfriend. According to reports, law enforcement was called around 1:23 p.m. to respond to a shooting resulting in life-threatening injuries.  While many took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Emmy Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 74th annual Emmy Awards are in the books following a tight three-hour telecast on NBC that saw several repeat winners, along with quite a few surprising upsets. During Monday’s Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” won best comedy series for the second year in a row, HBO Max’s “The White Lotus” took top limited series and HBO’s “Succession” grabbed the highest honor of the night with outstanding drama series. Earlier in the show, Netflix’s “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama series, and the fourth Asian person ever to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ramsey Lewis, Legendary Jazz Pianist Known for ‘The In Crowd,’ Dies at 87

Legendary jazz musician Ramsey Lewis, known for hits such as “The In Crowd” and “Wade in the Water,” died Monday morning at his home in Chicago. He was 87. Lewis recorded over 80 albums in his career, during which he received five gold records and three Grammy Awards. The jazz pianist and composer’s death was announced in a post on the official Ramsey Lewis Facebook page, stating that he “died peacefully” with no cause of death mentioned at this time. In the notice, a quote from his wife Janet Lewis read, “Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Toronto#Wendell And Wild#Capstone Studios#Oakhurst Entertainment#Pasaca Entertainment#Uta#Lionsgate#Tiff
Variety

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’

Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.”. After writing about the lack of creative control she was...
MUSIC
Variety

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review

Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NYLON

Jacob Elordi To Play Elvis In A New A24 Movie

Just a month after GQ declared him “Gen Z’s Leading Man,” Jacob Elordi has nabbed what some could say is his biggest role to date: Elvis Presley. But didn’t Austin Butler just play Elvis, you may ask. And I would, of course, respond, “Why, yes, he did.” But that was for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, whereas Elordi will portray the rock-and-roll sex symbol in a different project — one that isn’t even about him, in particular. Rather, Elordi has been cast as Elvis in Priscilla, an upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic.
MOVIES
Variety

Can Harry Styles Really Get an Oscar Nomination for Acting?

Three movies into his film career, Harry Styles’ ability as an actor continues to improve with each of his outings. Beginning as a young soldier in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” (2017), he returns to the silver screen with two films this year. In the first, he’s the charming husband to Florence Pugh in “Don’t Worry Darling,” with the press tour that keeps on giving. In the second, he portrays a closeted gay police officer in Michael Grandage’s drama “My Policeman” from Amazon Studios, featuring his strongest turn yet as an actor. But is an Oscar nomination in his future? Singers-turned-actors have had...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Sackler Documentary ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Wins Venice 2022 Golden Lion for Best Film

Laura Poitras’s documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed has won the 2022 Golden Lion for best film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The documentary follows the life of artist Nan Goldin and her campaign against the Sackler family, the pharmaceutical dynasty that was greatly responsible for the opioid epidemic. More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto Flashback: Brendan Fraser Rode to TIFF With 'Crash' 18 Years AgoBo Brundin, Actor in 'The Great Waldo Pepper,' Dies at 85TIFF: How Michael Grandage Landed Harry Styles and Emma Corrin for LGBT Drama 'My Policeman' Poitras, an Oscar-winner for her Edward Snowden documentary Citizenfour, dedicated the prize...
MOVIES
Variety

San Sebastian-Bound ‘Woman at Sea’ Boarded by Loco Films, Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Loco Films has boarded international sales rights to actor-turned-helmer Dinara Droukarova’s feature debut “Woman at Sea” which will world premiere in the New Directors section at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Produced by Marianne Slot and Carine LeBlanc at Paris-based Slot Machine (“Melancholia”), “Woman at Sea” stars Droukarova as Lili, who has left everything behind to travel to the end of the earth to fulfil her dream of fishing in the northern seas, in Iceland. She convinces Ian, a fishing boat skipper, to give her a chance and embarks on the Rebel. She is the only woman in the crew but she...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley

Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
MOVIES
Variety

Paramount+ Launches in Italy With Slate Including Roberto Benigni, Carlo Verdone and Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’

Paramount+ launched in Italy Wednesday evening with a star-studded gala at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios. The streaming service unveiled a rich slate of Italian originals featuring top local talents Roberto Benigni and Carlo Verdone alongside Hollywood titles such as Sylvester Stallone crime drama “Tulsa King.” “Italy is a country that has proved very receptive to streaming services,” said Paramount+ EVP and international general manager Marco Nobili, speaking to Variety ahead of the gala. “On-demand consumption has almost doubled in the country over the past three years.”  Nobili also underlined the historically strong presence of what is now Paramount Global in Italy with “MTV and...
MOVIES
Variety

Setting ‘Scream 6′ in New York City Makes the Franchise ’20 Times More Mortifying… It’s Awful,’ Says Melissa Barrera

The long-running “Scream” franchise is moving out of Woodsboro and coming to New York City for its upcoming sixth installment. It’s a creative decision that will make the franchise all the more terrifying, says cast member Melissa Barrera. No “Scream” film has ever been set in the big city. “It’s like 20 times more mortifying,” Barrera told Collider about setting the new “Scream” film in New York City. “It’s awful. Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Wins Big, ‘Only Murders’ Gets Skunked and Lizzo Dethrones ‘Drag Race’: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises at the Emmys

The biggest surprise of the 2022 Emmy awards is that there were almost no surprises at all. Category after category, the nominees awards experts expected to win, did win — and in several cases (Julia Garner, Brett Goldstein, Zendaya, Jean Smart), won again. The three shows with the most nominations — “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The White Lotus” — all won the top prizes in their respective categories (though one of those wins was a bit more surprising than others). For most of the telecast, the most unexpected moments came in the winner speeches (Sheryl Lee Ralph! Jennifer Coolidge!), and in...
TV SERIES
Variety

Disney, Amazon Studios, Warner Bros Discovery and Others Pledge Support for Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet School

Disney, Amazon Studios, Fox Corp., Warner Bros. Discovery and other major Hollywood players are pledging support for the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet, a major educational outreach initiative championed last year by George Clooney and others. Paramount and NBCUniversal/Telemundo Enterprises are also signing on to become founding partners of the Los Angeles Unified School District magnet facility. These companies join previously announced founding partners History Channel/A+E Networks, Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment. The group has committed to providing more than $4 million in funding for the school, which opened in August with 150 students at the Edward G. Roybal Learning Complex...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

A New Bo Burnham-Directed Comedy Special From Kate Berlant Hits Hulu This Week

A new Bo Burnham-directed comedy special is hitting Hulu this Thursday, adding to the streamer’s small but mighty library of stand-up specials. “Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind” is the New York comedian’s second solo show directed by Bo Burnham for FX, and if it’s even close to as experimental and controversial as Berlant’s first outing, it will generate a lot of conversation. The special, which was filmed in 2019 before she began her off-Broadway show “Kate,” finally premieres on Hulu on Sept. 15, two years after it was recorded . Jerrod Carmichael and Chris Storer (“The Bear”) serve as executive producers...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy