Cleveland.com

Community gets ready to bid adieu to the popular family-run Rustic Restaurant: West Shore Chatter

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Soon Center Ridge Road across from Westgate in Rocky River won’t look the same. Word got out last week that the Rustic Restaurant, a fixture in the city since 1947, will be closing soon, but the date of the last call remains unclear. The family-owned eatery has served countless meals, including its popular breakfasts, sandwiches and burgers to customers from near and far.
Cleveland.com

Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
coolcleveland.com

Lorain’s FireFish Festival Moves to a New Underutilized Location

The FireFish Festival, a community arts festival in downtown Lorain, has shapeshifted through many forms, all of them rooted in activating neglected and/or under-utilized spaces. That’s similar to the original mission of Cleveland Ingenuity Festival, which is no surprise: both were founded/co-founded by arts advocate James Levin, who also founded Cleveland Public Theatre in a neighborhood (Gordon Square) that was then down on its heels.
Brown on Cleveland

Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected Charges

Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cuyahoga County - Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of Maple Heights District Four warns community event goers to be careful of items bought at community festivals. Councilwoman Anderson is especially concerned about folks not getting a receipt for their purchased goods. "Recently, I experienced an incident with a purchase. I bought a purse for $40.00 at a community Pop-up event. The next day, I checked my weekend transactions and discovered that I had been charged $65.00 for the item," says Councilwoman Anderson.
NewsBreak
deseret.com

‘A house of God,’ the history of the Kirtland temple

With Willard Richards acting as scribe, Joseph Smith gave a revelation on Aug. 2, 1833, “And again, verily I say unto you, my friends, a commandment I give unto you, that ye shall commence a work of laying out and preparing a beginning and foundation of the city of the stake of Zion, here in the land of Kirtland, beginning at my house.”
theclevelandbucketlist.com

Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio

Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
