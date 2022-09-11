Read full article on original website
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fresh off riding in VeloSano, Sara Shookman to join her 'home team'
CLEVELAND — It was a successful weekend for VeloSano's Bike to Cure ride. Our VeloSano team joined thousands of other riders and volunteers to raise money to support life-saving cancer research at Cleveland Clinic. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
Community gets ready to bid adieu to the popular family-run Rustic Restaurant: West Shore Chatter
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Soon Center Ridge Road across from Westgate in Rocky River won’t look the same. Word got out last week that the Rustic Restaurant, a fixture in the city since 1947, will be closing soon, but the date of the last call remains unclear. The family-owned eatery has served countless meals, including its popular breakfasts, sandwiches and burgers to customers from near and far.
Community rallies to help family of victims of fatal fire in Geauga County
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County officials confirmed 9-year-old Chloe Sharp and her mother, Katie Heiden were killed in a fire at their home last week. Chloe’s father and brother made out alive, but are now grieving the huge loss left behind. Roger Hunker said he knew Katie...
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland to stop inpatient care as plans for transformation announced
CLEVELAND — A plan to transform the St. Vincent Charity Medical Center on East 22nd Street in Cleveland was revealed in an announcement Wednesday morning – including the end to inpatient care by mid November. Officials said this transition from acute care to ambulatory care is “part of...
Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
What are the signs of ADHD in children? These are the 9 key characteristics to watch for
CLEVELAND — As kids are now back in the classroom, they are under the supervision of teachers and school counselors. This is also a time when adults might start to notice differences in a child's learning. That includes Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, which affects roughly 6.1 million kids in the United States.
Parma and school district planning for future development of Renwood Elementary School land
PARMA, Ohio -- Five acres of developable land in the heart of Parma doesn’t happen that often in Ohio’s seventh largest city. However, that’s what is expected to be available beginning next year after the closing of Renwood Elementary School. In an effort to make sure the...
Lorain’s FireFish Festival Moves to a New Underutilized Location
The FireFish Festival, a community arts festival in downtown Lorain, has shapeshifted through many forms, all of them rooted in activating neglected and/or under-utilized spaces. That’s similar to the original mission of Cleveland Ingenuity Festival, which is no surprise: both were founded/co-founded by arts advocate James Levin, who also founded Cleveland Public Theatre in a neighborhood (Gordon Square) that was then down on its heels.
Dave's Hot Chicken to Land on Eastside with New Harvard Park Store
When it opens, it will join locations in Lakewood, Fairview Park and (soon) Ohio City
Lorain residents upset after some $10 pandemic gift cards issued by the city are losing value
LORAIN, Ohio — Leighann Arroyo and other Lorain-Elyria residents report they were stunned to learn $10 pandemic gift cards issued by the city have unexpectedly lost more than half of their face value. News 5 confirmed the $10 gift cards have been distributed by the City of Lorain since...
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected Charges
Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cuyahoga County - Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of Maple Heights District Four warns community event goers to be careful of items bought at community festivals. Councilwoman Anderson is especially concerned about folks not getting a receipt for their purchased goods. "Recently, I experienced an incident with a purchase. I bought a purse for $40.00 at a community Pop-up event. The next day, I checked my weekend transactions and discovered that I had been charged $65.00 for the item," says Councilwoman Anderson.
Lutheran West to add middle school building in Rocky River
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Middle school students housed at Lutheran West High School will someday soon have a space to call their own on the Rocky River campus. The private, co-educational school on Linden Road held a dedication ceremony Aug. 23 for its future middle school building.
FOX 8 viewers track down elderly couple for photoshoot
An elderly couple in Cleveland were all smiles on Monday as they posed for their very own photoshoot.
Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, dies at 50
CLEVELAND — According to Zeis-McGreevey Funeral Homes and Berry-McGreevey-Martens Funeral Homes of Lakewood, Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former long-time Cleveland Cavalier Zydrunas Ilgauskas, has passed away at the age of 50. Jennifer was the owner of many Northeast Ohio-based companies including Rebound Physical Therapy, North Olmsted Urgent Care,...
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
‘A house of God,’ the history of the Kirtland temple
With Willard Richards acting as scribe, Joseph Smith gave a revelation on Aug. 2, 1833, “And again, verily I say unto you, my friends, a commandment I give unto you, that ye shall commence a work of laying out and preparing a beginning and foundation of the city of the stake of Zion, here in the land of Kirtland, beginning at my house.”
24 suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. The inspections were conducted by the Cuyahoga County health department, which is responsible for the entire county with the...
Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio
Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini to appear at Corleone’s for bourbon and cigars night
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini is set to appear at Corleone’s Ristorante and Bar for a bourbon and cigars event. The event is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. A dinner buffet will be served at the event, which will feature Boom Boom Bourbon and Boom Boom Reserve Bourbon.
South Euclid to finally see return on 2006 Greenvale Road investment
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The culmination of a 16-year dream may be near, and City Council President Ruth Gray and Mayor Georgine Welo couldn’t be happier. It was back in 2006, after police answered calls to several Greenvale Road duplexes for nuisance and criminal complaints over the course of a lengthy period of time, that the city decided to act.
