Loki Season 2 Adds Ke Huy Quan of Everything Everywhere All at Once

By Matt Webb Mitovich and Rebecca Iannucci
 3 days ago
With production well underway on Loki Season 2, it was announced at D23 this weekend that Ke Huy Quan of the hit springtime movie Everything Everywhere All at Once (and, yes, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom ) is part of the Marvel series’ cast.

Quan appeared on-stage at the event with co-stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino, before the playing of Season 2 footage that revealed Quan to be playing a TVA (Time Variance Authority) employee. Loki Season 2 is on track for a Summer 2023 release date.

Later at the D23 Expo, Quan reunited with Temple of Doom star Harrison Ford, who was there to promote the fifth and final Indiana Jones movie; see Quan’s joyous Instagram photo below.

Loki ‘s freshman finale found Loki and Sylvie (played by Hiddleston and Di Martino) coming face-to-face with He Who Remains ( Lovecraft Country ‘s Jonathan Majors), an omniscient being who cautioned that his death would bring about a multiversal war featuring the emergence of infinite variants of himself. Sylvie ignored those warnings and killed He Who Remains anyway, immediately causing chaos on the Sacred Timeline.

Loki himself, meanwhile, was unexpectedly, heartbreakingly sent back to the TVA by Sylvie — but he appeared to arrive there in a completely different timeline, one where Mobius (Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) didn’t recognize him at all. ( Read our full recap here .)

As previously reported, director Kate Herron — who helmed all six episodes of Loki ‘s first season — will not be back behind the camera for Season 2. As she explained to TVLine last year , “It’s a lot for one director to do six hours, particularly in the Marvel way. We didn’t have the showrunner system. We ran this like a giant film, which I’m forever grateful for and was a massive opportunity for me. But I threw so much at it, and it’s a lot.”

Want scoop on Loki Season 2, or for any other Marvel show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt's Inside Line .

