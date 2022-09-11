Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Alfy’s Pizza aftermath
The burned remains of Alfy’s Pizza show no signs of past birthday parties and sports banquets. The fire started around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. There were no injuries, and as of Monday, the cause is still being investigated,. The 1978 building was located at 4820 196th St....
Sound Transit to remove ORCA card readers from platforms at downtown light rail stations
SEATTLE — Sound Transit will soon remove ORCA card readers from the lower platform levels of its Link light rail stations in downtown Seattle. Once the card readers are removed, riders will be required to purchase a ticket or tap their ORCA card at the mezzanine level before heading down to the train platform.
downtownbellevue.com
Hair Salon, The Shop, Now Closed in Bellevue
The Shop, a haircut salon for men and women, is now closed in Downtown Bellevue. It was located across the street from the Bellevue Downtown Park. The address was 37 103rd Avenue Northeast in the Borgata Apartment Homes. The hair salon was located in Downtown Bellevue for over a decade.
thejoltnews.com
Duplex and cottage housing development proposed on Chambers Street
Olympia's Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission conference on a proposed project to build a duplex and six cottage housing at 908 Chambers Street SE on Wednesday, September 7. In a narrative submitted to the committee, developers Ben and Max Maclay stated that the housing project would be completed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council Sept. 13 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Sept. 13 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
q13fox.com
'Beware': SeaTac warns people about 'aggressive' owl at park
SEATAC, Wash. - The city of SeaTac is warning people about an "aggressive" owl at one of its park. City officials said people should beware of the owl reported in the area at North SeaTac Park, on Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South128th Street. The Washington State Department of...
The Suburban Times
Special Event at State Fair Combines Foods Around The World, Tai Chi, and Ventriloquist
The Tacoma Tai Chi Improvement Club will presents their 4th annual semi-extravaganza Tai Chi Awareness Event at the Washington State Fair from 3:30-5:30 pm on Saturday, September 17. Because every extravaganza should have a ventriloquist, Works of Gina’s will open the show with music and puppets who have an attitude....
The Suburban Times
Asberry House Confirmed as City Landmark
City of Tacoma press release. The Tacoma City Council confirmed the recommendation of the Landmarks Preservation Commission to designate the Henry J. and Nettie Craig Asberry House a City Landmark during the City Council meeting on January 4 through the passage of Resolution 40898. “The addition of Asberry House to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tukwila police looking for ‘Hulk’ after he lifts fallen light pole off car
An incident in Tukwila has police looking for a person they’re referring to as “Hulk,” according to the Tukwila Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 11, officers responded to a report of a car colliding with a light pole in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard. The...
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
The Suburban Times
Fall Prevention Awareness Day, Sept. 22
Pierce County social media post. Falls are not a natural part of aging, but most falls can be prevented. Join us September 22 from 10-Noon at the Mel Korum YMCA in Puyallup for the annual Fall Prevention Awareness Day event! There will be fall prevention tips, exercise demos, giveaways and fun. 253-798-4600.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library System Board to discuss policy updates and other issues
Pierce County Library System press release. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees September board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 3:30 p.m., the Board will review updates to policies, hear about current Lakewood Pierce County Library services, and discuss other issues. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘When it’s your time, it’s your time:’ Gold Bar braces for flight as Bolt Creek fire rages
The Bolt Creek fire is burning 8,000 acres of forest as of Monday morning. Snohomish County has issued evacuation notices — “Level 3: Go Now” — for Index, Wash. and warned residents along Highway 2 — which remains closed to non-emergency traffic — as far west as Gold Bar to prepare to evacuate.
KING-5
Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair
PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
The Suburban Times
Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13
TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
The Suburban Times
100 Things to Do in Tacoma Before You Die
Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement. Peggy Cleveland is a Steilacoom resident, a local journalist and travel writer. Her newest work is a guide book for visiting the local attractions in the Tacoma area. A book signing event will be held for 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die – on Sunday, September 18 at the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 1801 Rainier Street, Steilacoom.
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Fire joins King County Task Force Strike Team at Bolt Creek Fire
King County Task Force Strike Team! Shoreline Fire joined other departments in our region to attack the Bolt Creek Fire. We are currently doing structural protection in the town of Grotto WA on Hwy 2, east of Index. At 9pm on Saturday, residents of Index were notified to evacuate immediately....
The Suburban Times
Barksdale Ave to I-5 Closure Sept. 17-18
City of DuPont press release. Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) closure, between Barksdale Ave to I-5, is the area between the 76 Station and the freeway at Exit 119 / Steilacoom-DuPont Road. There will be a detour route with signs in place. Advanced warning signs will be in place three (3) days in advance of the closure. WSDOT Olympic Region crews will be refreshing road lines at this location.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Police looking for man who blew up car at Auburn funeral
Auburn Police said a man blew up a car at a funeral in Washington. The Tacoma News Tribune reports the suspect put an explosive device in an attendee’s car during an August 23 funeral service at Mountain View Cemetery. The information is only being reported Monday on the Auburn...
The Suburban Times
The Steilacoom Apple Squeeze is Back
Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement. After being cancelled two years due to health concerns, the Steilacoom Apple Squeeze will return on Sunday, October 2 from 10-4 in downtown Steilacoom. This 47th Squeeze will be a celebration of the apple, sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association to raise funds for...
Comments / 0