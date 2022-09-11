ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Place, WA

Comments / 0

Related
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Alfy’s Pizza aftermath

The burned remains of Alfy’s Pizza show no signs of past birthday parties and sports banquets. The fire started around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. There were no injuries, and as of Monday, the cause is still being investigated,. The 1978 building was located at 4820 196th St....
LYNNWOOD, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Hair Salon, The Shop, Now Closed in Bellevue

The Shop, a haircut salon for men and women, is now closed in Downtown Bellevue. It was located across the street from the Bellevue Downtown Park. The address was 37 103rd Avenue Northeast in the Borgata Apartment Homes. The hair salon was located in Downtown Bellevue for over a decade.
BELLEVUE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Duplex and cottage housing development proposed on Chambers Street

Olympia's Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission conference on a proposed project to build a duplex and six cottage housing at 908 Chambers Street SE on Wednesday, September 7. In a narrative submitted to the committee, developers Ben and Max Maclay stated that the housing project would be completed...
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University Place, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
University Place, WA
The Suburban Times

The Puyallup City Council Sept. 13 Meeting Agenda

The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Sept. 13 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

'Beware': SeaTac warns people about 'aggressive' owl at park

SEATAC, Wash. - The city of SeaTac is warning people about an "aggressive" owl at one of its park. City officials said people should beware of the owl reported in the area at North SeaTac Park, on Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South128th Street. The Washington State Department of...
SEATAC, WA
The Suburban Times

Asberry House Confirmed as City Landmark

City of Tacoma press release. The Tacoma City Council confirmed the recommendation of the Landmarks Preservation Commission to designate the Henry J. and Nettie Craig Asberry House a City Landmark during the City Council meeting on January 4 through the passage of Resolution 40898. “The addition of Asberry House to...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Meeting#City Of University Place
The Suburban Times

Fall Prevention Awareness Day, Sept. 22

Pierce County social media post. Falls are not a natural part of aging, but most falls can be prevented. Join us September 22 from 10-Noon at the Mel Korum YMCA in Puyallup for the annual Fall Prevention Awareness Day event! There will be fall prevention tips, exercise demos, giveaways and fun. 253-798-4600.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KING-5

Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13

TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

100 Things to Do in Tacoma Before You Die

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement. Peggy Cleveland is a Steilacoom resident, a local journalist and travel writer. Her newest work is a guide book for visiting the local attractions in the Tacoma area. A book signing event will be held for 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die – on Sunday, September 18 at the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 1801 Rainier Street, Steilacoom.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Barksdale Ave to I-5 Closure Sept. 17-18

City of DuPont press release. Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) closure, between Barksdale Ave to I-5, is the area between the 76 Station and the freeway at Exit 119 / Steilacoom-DuPont Road. There will be a detour route with signs in place. Advanced warning signs will be in place three (3) days in advance of the closure. WSDOT Olympic Region crews will be refreshing road lines at this location.
DUPONT, WA
The Suburban Times

The Steilacoom Apple Squeeze is Back

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement. After being cancelled two years due to health concerns, the Steilacoom Apple Squeeze will return on Sunday, October 2 from 10-4 in downtown Steilacoom. This 47th Squeeze will be a celebration of the apple, sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association to raise funds for...
STEILACOOM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy