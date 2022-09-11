ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep football: Week 4 schedule

By Times staff
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Monday, September 12th (games postponed from Week 3 due to fire/heat issues)

8 MAN

CITY

NONLEAGUE

Fulton 38, USC Hybrid 8

INTERSECTIONAL

Faith Baptist 40, North Valley Military Institute 0

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Santa Rosa Academy 24, California Military Institute 0

Thursday, September 15th

CITY

NONLEAGUE

Los Angeles Hamilton at Carson, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

GOLDEN LEAGUE

Palmdale at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.

ORANGE COAST LEAGUE

Costa Mesa vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Bloomington at West Valley, 7:30 p.m.

California vs. Northview at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Cypress vs. Katella at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Damien vs. La Serna at California, 7 p.m.

El Monte at Sierra Vista, 7 p.m.

Elsinore vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Grove Pacifica at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Vista Murrieta, 7:30 p.m.

Keppel at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

La Sierra at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Los Altos at Jurupa Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Magnolia at Garden Grove Santiago, 7 p.m.

Maranatha at Western Christian, 7 p.m.

Moreno Valley at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.

Northwood vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Rowland at Ganesha, 7 p.m.

San Juan Hills vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

San Marino at San Gabriel, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana Valley at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe at Montebello, 7 p.m.

Santa Margarita vs. Los Alamitos at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

Savanna at Westminster, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Oak Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Tahquitz vs. Hillcrest at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Troy vs. Cerritos at Artesia, 7 p.m.

Vista del Lago at Canyon Springs, 7 p.m.

West Covina at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.

8 MAN

LIBERTY LEAGUE

Lancaster Desert Christian vs. Milken at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Oceanside Coastal Academy at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Jewish Academy vs. Calvary Baptist at Damien, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 16th

CITY

EAST VALLEY LEAGUE

Chavez at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.

Monroe at Verdugo Hills, 7:30 p.m.

North Hollywood at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.

EASTERN LEAGUE

Bell at South Gate, 7:30 p.m.

Garfield at South East, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Roosevelt at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.

VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE

Granada Hills Kennedy at Van Nuys, 7:30 p.m.

Panorama at Canoga Park, 7:30 p.m.

San Fernando at Reseda, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Angelou at Los Angeles Jordan, 7:30 p.m.

Belmont at Los Angeles University, 7:30 p.m.

Crenshaw at Sylmar, 7:30 p.m.

Dymally at Rivera, 7:30 p.m.

Eagle Rock at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

El Camino Real at Narbonne, 7 p.m.

Fremont at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Jefferson at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy at Marquez, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Mendez, 7 p.m.

Manual Arts at Locke, 7 p.m.

Maywood CES at Los Angeles Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Palisades at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Rancho Dominguez at Roybal, 4:30 p.m.

San Pedro vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7:30 p.m.

Taft at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.

View Park at Bernstein, 7 p.m.

Washington at Gardena, 7:30 p.m.

West Adams at Hollywood, 4:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

CAMINO REAL LEAGUE

Cantwell-Sacred Heart vs. Verbum Dei at Los Angeles Southwest College, 7 p.m.

CANYON LEAGUE

Agoura at Camarillo, 7 p.m.

Royal at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.

Thousand Oaks at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

CHANNEL LEAGUE

Buena at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Channel Islands at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.

Oxnard Pacifica at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

Ventura at Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE

Banning at Yucca Valley, 7 p.m.

Cathedral City vs. Twentynine Palms at Twentynine Palms JHS, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.

Indio at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.

FOOTHILL LEAGUE

Castaic vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

Saugus at Valencia, 7 p.m.

West Ranch vs. Canyon Country Canyon at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

GOLDEN LEAGUE

Antelope Valley at Littlerock, 7 p.m.

Highland at Knight, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Eastside, 7 p.m.

MANZANITA LEAGUE

Nuview Bridge at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 3 p.m.

Temecula Prep vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy at Soboba Oaks Ranch (San Jacinto), 7 p.m.

MOORE LEAGUE

Cabrillo vs. Compton at Compton College, 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

Millikan at Long Beach Wilson, 7 p.m.

ORANGE COAST LEAGUE

Saddleback vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana at St. Margaret's, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Adelanto at Hemet, 7 p.m.

Alemany at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.

Ayala at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.

Azusa at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Baldwin Park at Rosemead, 7 p.m.

Beaumont at San Jacinto, 7 p.m.

Bell Gardens vs. Covina at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Bellflower at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.

Beverly Hills vs. Whittier Christian at Whittier College, 7 p.m.

Bishop Amat at Leuzinger, 7 p.m.

Bishop Diego at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.

Brea Olinda at Fullerton, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.

Burbank vs. St. Genevieve at Valley College, 7 p.m.

Capistrano Valley at El Toro, 7 p.m.

Cerritos Valley Christian at Artesia, 7 p.m.

Chaminade at Loyola, 7 p.m.

Chaparral at Great Oak, 7 p.m.

Citrus Hill vs. Riverside Notre Dame at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.

Claremont at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.

Colony at Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Corona Centennial at Temecula Valley, 7 p.m.

Crescenta Valley at La Canada, 7 p.m.

Culver City at Warren, 7 p.m.

Diamond Ranch at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.

Don Lugo at Chino, 7 p.m.

Downey at St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.

Edison at San Clemente, 7 p.m.

El Modena at La Habra, 7 p.m.

El Rancho vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

El Segundo at Hawthorne, 7 p.m.

Estancia vs. Westminster La Quinta at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Fontana vs. Patriot at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.

Gardena Serra at Oaks Christian, 7 p.m.

Glendora at Etiwanda, 7 p.m.

Glenn at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Hacienda Heights Wilson at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.

Hueneme at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Huntington Beach vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Irvine at Irvine University, 7 p.m.

Jurupa Valley at Perris, 7 p.m.

Kaiser at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

La Mirada vs. Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

La Quinta at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Laguna Beach vs. Crean Lutheran at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Laguna Hills at Portola, 7 p.m.

Lakeside at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.

Linfield Christian at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Loara vs. Anaheim at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Los Amigos vs. Viewpoint at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Los Osos at Bonita, 7 p.m.

Mira Costa at West Torrance, 7 p.m.

Montclair at Ontario, 7 p.m.

Moorpark at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Century, 7 p.m.

Muir at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Murrieta Valley at King, 7 p.m.

Norco at Citrus Valley, 7 p.m.

Ocean View at Walnut, 7 p.m.

Ontario Christian at Miller, 7 p.m.

Pacific at Rialto, 7 p.m.

Palm Desert at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Palm Springs at Redlands, 7 p.m.

Paraclete at North Torrance, 7 p.m.

Paramount at Redondo, 7 p.m.

Pioneer at Gabrielino, 7 p.m.

Pomona vs. Village Christian at Glendale College (Glendale), 7 p.m.

Rancho Alamitos vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at JSerra, 7 p.m.

Rancho Mirage at Chaffey, 7 p.m.

Redlands East Valley at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Barstow, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo Prep vs. Pasadena Poly at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Riverside Poly at Ramona, 7 p.m.

Riverside Prep at Vasquez, 7 p.m.

Rubidoux at Liberty, 7 p.m.

San Bernardino at Colton, 7 p.m.

Schurr at San Dimas, 7 p.m.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Sierra Canyon at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Silverado at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Sonora vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

South Pasadena vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.

South Torrance at Peninsula, 4:30 p.m.

Summit at Carter, 7 p.m.

Temple City at Hoover, 5 p.m.

Torrance at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Trabuco Hills at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Upland at Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Valley View at Paloma Valley, 7 p.m.

Victor Valley at Sultana, 7 p.m.

Whittier at Arroyo, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge at Dana Hills, 7 p.m.

Workman vs. Nogales at La Puente, 7 p.m.

Xavier Prep at Rancho Christian, 7 p.m.

Yorba Linda at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Big Bear at Boron, 7 p.m.

Bishop vs. Trinity Classical Academy at Fillmore, 7 p.m.

California City at Santa Rosa Academy, 7 p.m.

Contreras at Duarte, 7 p.m.

Crespi at Venice, 7 p.m.

El Cajon Grossmont at Cajon, 7 p.m.

Fairfax vs. Santa Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

Fillmore at Bakersfield South, 7:30 p.m.

Firebaugh at University Pathways, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.

Mater Dei vs. Mililani (Hawaii) at St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.

New Designs Watts vs. Morningside at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

Palos Verdes at Wilmington Banning, 7 p.m.

San Diego Maranatha Christian at Anza Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Santee at Dominguez, 7 p.m.

Villa Park at Chula Vista Eastlake, 7 p.m.

Yucaipa at San Diego University City, 7 p.m.

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Avalon at Chadwick, 2 p.m.

California Lutheran at Desert Chapel, 7 p.m.

Santa Maria Valley Christian at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.

United Christian at PAL Academy, 4 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

University Careers and Sports Academy vs. Noli Indian at Soboba Oaks Ranch (San Jacinto), 6:30 p.m.

Downey Calvary Chapel at Chula Vista Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

East Valley at Malibu, 6:30 p.m.

Faith Baptist at Torres, 4 p.m.

Fulton at Grace Brethren, 3:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian vs. New Designs University Park at EXPO Center (Los Angeles), 3 p.m.

Lucerne Valley at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.

Rancho Santa Fe Horizon Prep vs. Academy of Careers & Exploration at Helendale Community Park (Helendale), 5 p.m.

Sage Hill vs. North Valley Military Institute at Valley Oaks CES, 7 p.m.

Sotomayor at Rolling Hills Prep, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 17th

SOUTHERN SECTION

CAMINO REAL LEAGUE

Bishop Montgomery at Bosco Tech, 11 a.m.

Mary Star vs. St. Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

MANZANITA LEAGUE

Silver Valley at Webb, 1 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian vs. Capistrano Valley Christian at Aliso Niguel, 3 p.m.

Charter Oak vs. South Hills at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Lawndale vs. Inglewood at El Camino College, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Campbell Hall at San Diego Parker, 5 p.m.

Kahuku (Hawaii) at St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m.

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Coastal Christian at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.

Leadership Military at Cate, 2 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Classical Academy vs. Cuyama Valley at Richardson Park (New Cuyama), 6 p.m.

Santa Clarita Christian at Coast Union, 5 p.m.

Southlands Christian at La Verne Lutheran, 11 a.m.

Windward at Laguna Blanca, 1 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

CSDR at Indianapolis (Ind.) Indiana School for the Deaf, 4 p.m. PT

Mojave at Thacher, 2:00pm

