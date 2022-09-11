Prep football: Week 4 schedule
Monday, September 12th (games postponed from Week 3 due to fire/heat issues)
8 MAN
CITY
NONLEAGUE
Fulton 38, USC Hybrid 8
INTERSECTIONAL
Faith Baptist 40, North Valley Military Institute 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Santa Rosa Academy 24, California Military Institute 0
Thursday, September 15th
CITY
NONLEAGUE
Los Angeles Hamilton at Carson, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
GOLDEN LEAGUE
Palmdale at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
ORANGE COAST LEAGUE
Costa Mesa vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Bloomington at West Valley, 7:30 p.m.
California vs. Northview at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.
Cypress vs. Katella at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Damien vs. La Serna at California, 7 p.m.
El Monte at Sierra Vista, 7 p.m.
Elsinore vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Garden Grove Pacifica at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Vista Murrieta, 7:30 p.m.
Keppel at Lynwood, 7 p.m.
La Sierra at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Los Altos at Jurupa Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Magnolia at Garden Grove Santiago, 7 p.m.
Maranatha at Western Christian, 7 p.m.
Moreno Valley at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.
Northwood vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Rowland at Ganesha, 7 p.m.
San Juan Hills vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.
San Marino at San Gabriel, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana Valley at Gahr, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe at Montebello, 7 p.m.
Santa Margarita vs. Los Alamitos at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.
Savanna at Westminster, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Oak Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Tahquitz vs. Hillcrest at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
Troy vs. Cerritos at Artesia, 7 p.m.
Vista del Lago at Canyon Springs, 7 p.m.
West Covina at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.
8 MAN
LIBERTY LEAGUE
Lancaster Desert Christian vs. Milken at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Oceanside Coastal Academy at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.
San Diego Jewish Academy vs. Calvary Baptist at Damien, 7 p.m.
Friday, September 16th
CITY
EAST VALLEY LEAGUE
Chavez at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.
Monroe at Verdugo Hills, 7:30 p.m.
North Hollywood at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.
EASTERN LEAGUE
Bell at South Gate, 7:30 p.m.
Garfield at South East, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Roosevelt at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.
VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE
Granada Hills Kennedy at Van Nuys, 7:30 p.m.
Panorama at Canoga Park, 7:30 p.m.
San Fernando at Reseda, 7:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Angelou at Los Angeles Jordan, 7:30 p.m.
Belmont at Los Angeles University, 7:30 p.m.
Crenshaw at Sylmar, 7:30 p.m.
Dymally at Rivera, 7:30 p.m.
Eagle Rock at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.
El Camino Real at Narbonne, 7 p.m.
Fremont at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Jefferson at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
Legacy at Marquez, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Mendez, 7 p.m.
Manual Arts at Locke, 7 p.m.
Maywood CES at Los Angeles Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Palisades at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Rancho Dominguez at Roybal, 4:30 p.m.
San Pedro vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7:30 p.m.
Taft at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.
View Park at Bernstein, 7 p.m.
Washington at Gardena, 7:30 p.m.
West Adams at Hollywood, 4:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
CAMINO REAL LEAGUE
Cantwell-Sacred Heart vs. Verbum Dei at Los Angeles Southwest College, 7 p.m.
CANYON LEAGUE
Agoura at Camarillo, 7 p.m.
Royal at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.
Thousand Oaks at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
CHANNEL LEAGUE
Buena at San Marcos, 7 p.m.
Channel Islands at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.
Oxnard Pacifica at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.
Ventura at Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.
DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE
Banning at Yucca Valley, 7 p.m.
Cathedral City vs. Twentynine Palms at Twentynine Palms JHS, 7 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.
Indio at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.
FOOTHILL LEAGUE
Castaic vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.
Saugus at Valencia, 7 p.m.
West Ranch vs. Canyon Country Canyon at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.
GOLDEN LEAGUE
Antelope Valley at Littlerock, 7 p.m.
Highland at Knight, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Eastside, 7 p.m.
MANZANITA LEAGUE
Nuview Bridge at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 3 p.m.
Temecula Prep vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy at Soboba Oaks Ranch (San Jacinto), 7 p.m.
MOORE LEAGUE
Cabrillo vs. Compton at Compton College, 7 p.m.
Lakewood vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.
Millikan at Long Beach Wilson, 7 p.m.
ORANGE COAST LEAGUE
Saddleback vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana at St. Margaret's, 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Adelanto at Hemet, 7 p.m.
Alemany at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.
Ayala at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.
Azusa at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Baldwin Park at Rosemead, 7 p.m.
Beaumont at San Jacinto, 7 p.m.
Bell Gardens vs. Covina at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.
Bellflower at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.
Beverly Hills vs. Whittier Christian at Whittier College, 7 p.m.
Bishop Amat at Leuzinger, 7 p.m.
Bishop Diego at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.
Brea Olinda at Fullerton, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.
Burbank vs. St. Genevieve at Valley College, 7 p.m.
Capistrano Valley at El Toro, 7 p.m.
Cerritos Valley Christian at Artesia, 7 p.m.
Chaminade at Loyola, 7 p.m.
Chaparral at Great Oak, 7 p.m.
Citrus Hill vs. Riverside Notre Dame at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.
Claremont at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.
Colony at Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Corona Centennial at Temecula Valley, 7 p.m.
Crescenta Valley at La Canada, 7 p.m.
Culver City at Warren, 7 p.m.
Diamond Ranch at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.
Don Lugo at Chino, 7 p.m.
Downey at St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.
Edison at San Clemente, 7 p.m.
El Modena at La Habra, 7 p.m.
El Rancho vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
El Segundo at Hawthorne, 7 p.m.
Estancia vs. Westminster La Quinta at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Fontana vs. Patriot at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.
Gardena Serra at Oaks Christian, 7 p.m.
Glendora at Etiwanda, 7 p.m.
Glenn at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.
Hueneme at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Huntington Beach vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Irvine at Irvine University, 7 p.m.
Jurupa Valley at Perris, 7 p.m.
Kaiser at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.
La Mirada vs. Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
La Quinta at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Cathedral, 7 p.m.
Laguna Beach vs. Crean Lutheran at Irvine, 7 p.m.
Laguna Hills at Portola, 7 p.m.
Lakeside at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.
Linfield Christian at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
Loara vs. Anaheim at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Los Amigos vs. Viewpoint at Calabasas, 7 p.m.
Los Osos at Bonita, 7 p.m.
Mira Costa at West Torrance, 7 p.m.
Montclair at Ontario, 7 p.m.
Moorpark at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Century, 7 p.m.
Muir at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Murrieta Valley at King, 7 p.m.
Norco at Citrus Valley, 7 p.m.
Ocean View at Walnut, 7 p.m.
Ontario Christian at Miller, 7 p.m.
Pacific at Rialto, 7 p.m.
Palm Desert at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Palm Springs at Redlands, 7 p.m.
Paraclete at North Torrance, 7 p.m.
Paramount at Redondo, 7 p.m.
Pioneer at Gabrielino, 7 p.m.
Pomona vs. Village Christian at Glendale College (Glendale), 7 p.m.
Rancho Alamitos vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at JSerra, 7 p.m.
Rancho Mirage at Chaffey, 7 p.m.
Redlands East Valley at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Barstow, 7 p.m.
Rio Hondo Prep vs. Pasadena Poly at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Riverside Poly at Ramona, 7 p.m.
Riverside Prep at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
Rubidoux at Liberty, 7 p.m.
San Bernardino at Colton, 7 p.m.
Schurr at San Dimas, 7 p.m.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.
Sierra Canyon at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Silverado at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.
Sonora vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
South Pasadena vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.
South Torrance at Peninsula, 4:30 p.m.
Summit at Carter, 7 p.m.
Temple City at Hoover, 5 p.m.
Torrance at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.
Trabuco Hills at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.
Upland at Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Valley View at Paloma Valley, 7 p.m.
Victor Valley at Sultana, 7 p.m.
Whittier at Arroyo, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Dana Hills, 7 p.m.
Workman vs. Nogales at La Puente, 7 p.m.
Xavier Prep at Rancho Christian, 7 p.m.
Yorba Linda at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Big Bear at Boron, 7 p.m.
Bishop vs. Trinity Classical Academy at Fillmore, 7 p.m.
California City at Santa Rosa Academy, 7 p.m.
Contreras at Duarte, 7 p.m.
Crespi at Venice, 7 p.m.
El Cajon Grossmont at Cajon, 7 p.m.
Fairfax vs. Santa Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.
Fillmore at Bakersfield South, 7:30 p.m.
Firebaugh at University Pathways, 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.
Mater Dei vs. Mililani (Hawaii) at St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.
New Designs Watts vs. Morningside at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.
Palos Verdes at Wilmington Banning, 7 p.m.
San Diego Maranatha Christian at Anza Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Santee at Dominguez, 7 p.m.
Villa Park at Chula Vista Eastlake, 7 p.m.
Yucaipa at San Diego University City, 7 p.m.
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Avalon at Chadwick, 2 p.m.
California Lutheran at Desert Chapel, 7 p.m.
Santa Maria Valley Christian at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.
United Christian at PAL Academy, 4 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
University Careers and Sports Academy vs. Noli Indian at Soboba Oaks Ranch (San Jacinto), 6:30 p.m.
Downey Calvary Chapel at Chula Vista Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
East Valley at Malibu, 6:30 p.m.
Faith Baptist at Torres, 4 p.m.
Fulton at Grace Brethren, 3:30 p.m.
Hillcrest Christian vs. New Designs University Park at EXPO Center (Los Angeles), 3 p.m.
Lucerne Valley at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.
Rancho Santa Fe Horizon Prep vs. Academy of Careers & Exploration at Helendale Community Park (Helendale), 5 p.m.
Sage Hill vs. North Valley Military Institute at Valley Oaks CES, 7 p.m.
Sotomayor at Rolling Hills Prep, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 17th
SOUTHERN SECTION
CAMINO REAL LEAGUE
Bishop Montgomery at Bosco Tech, 11 a.m.
Mary Star vs. St. Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.
MANZANITA LEAGUE
Silver Valley at Webb, 1 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian vs. Capistrano Valley Christian at Aliso Niguel, 3 p.m.
Charter Oak vs. South Hills at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.
Lawndale vs. Inglewood at El Camino College, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Campbell Hall at San Diego Parker, 5 p.m.
Kahuku (Hawaii) at St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m.
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Coastal Christian at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.
Leadership Military at Cate, 2 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Classical Academy vs. Cuyama Valley at Richardson Park (New Cuyama), 6 p.m.
Santa Clarita Christian at Coast Union, 5 p.m.
Southlands Christian at La Verne Lutheran, 11 a.m.
Windward at Laguna Blanca, 1 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
CSDR at Indianapolis (Ind.) Indiana School for the Deaf, 4 p.m. PT
Mojave at Thacher, 2:00pm
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .
