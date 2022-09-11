Prep football: Week 4 schedule

When news broke that a Montclair High School football player had been arrested for suspicion of submitting falsified documents, forcing the team to forfeit five of its games last season, including one to South Pasadena, Jeff Chi began to wonder what the player’s impact might have been on the 2021 CIF Division 13 semifinal game in which the Tigers lost to the Cavaliers in the final four seconds, 28-21.

MONTCLAIR, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO