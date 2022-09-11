ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmys: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Shonda Rhimes & Chandra Wilson Among Presenters Added To Telecast

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281zoA_0hr8Iwre00

The Television Academy and NBC have added new talent to the lineup for the 74 th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson.

The show will air Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC, and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock.

Talent includes:

  • Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
  • Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven)
  • RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – WINNER, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Competition Program; (Drag Race: Untucked!) – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
  • Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)
  • Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
  • Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul)
  • Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai)
  • Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)
  • Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The Sex Lives of College Girls)
  • Markella Kavenagh (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)
  • Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
  • Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets)
  • Lizzo (Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls) – Outstanding Competition Program
  • Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series; Outstanding Comedy Series; Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
  • Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.)
  • B.J. Novak (The Premise)
  • Chris O’Donnell (NCIS: Los Angeles)
  • Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story) – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
  • Shonda Rhimes (Inventing Anna) – Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series; Outstanding Comedy Series
  • Sofía Vergara (America’s Got Talent)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
  • Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

As previously announced, EGOT winner John Legend will perform “Pieces” off his new album Legend for the “in memoriam” segment of the show.

Additionally, Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd will DJ for the evening, and comedian Sam Jay will act as the announcer.

The 74 th Emmy Awards, produced by Done+Dusted in association with Hudlin Entertainment and directed by Hamish Hamilton, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Monday, Sept. 12, (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on NBC, and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock.

In order to create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal will present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration describing the rich visuals of the Emmys.

