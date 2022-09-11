ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

How a railroad strike could send food prices soaring

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Karl Evers-Hillstrom
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20H5DT_0hr8Io3400

( The Hill ) – The nation’s supply of food could take a hit if railroad workers go on strike, driving up prices at the grocery store and limiting U.S. grain exports to countries facing famine.

As soon as next week, 115,000 freight rail workers could walk out if they cannot reach a new contract with railroads, potentially shutting down the national rail network that transports 20 percent of all grain shipments.

While unions say they want to avert a strike, and Congress has the power to block it, the U.S. food sector is rattled by the prospect of a national railroad shutdown in the middle of peak harvest season.

A ‘devastating ripple effect’

Even a short-lived interruption “would create a devastating ripple effect” on the nation’s fragile supply chains, said Lee Sanders, senior vice president of government relations and public affairs at the American Bakers Association.

“Rail-dependent facilities would be unable to receive materials and ingredients, and millions of Americans a day would be unable to receive the baked goods they rely on to feed themselves, their families, and communities,” she said.

Fundraiser competition in Jackson County, WV benefits children ‘in need of comforting’ and emergency services

A railroad shutdown in mid-September would quickly overwhelm grain storage facilities, leaving farmers with few options to store their crops and boosting the chance of spoilage. Many grain processors would shut down, raising the price of bread and other common items, while farmers would be saddled with huge crop quantities and lower commodity prices.

“It’s kind of a double whammy when you hit both the beginning and the end of the supply chain,” said Max Fisher, chief economist at the National Grain and Feed Association.

Freight railroads also carry roughly half of fertilizer, and farmers can’t afford delays, according to a Wednesday letter to congressional leaders from The Fertilizer Institute.

“If farmers do not receive fertilizer, it results in lower crop yields, higher food prices, and more inflation for consumers,” Corey Rosenbusch, the group’s CEO, told lawmakers.

Soaring food costs — which agricultural groups blame partially on existing railroad disruptions — have hit American families particularly hard. Grocery prices rose 13.1 percent over the last year ending in July, the largest annual increase in more than four decades, according to Labor Department data.

There typically isn’t a backup plan for crops that are transported by rail, particularly when the trucking industry is already struggling to keep pace with demand. The same goes for coal, crude oil, steel, lumber, car parts and other items frequently loaded onto freight trains.

A nationwide railroad work stoppage would cost the U.S. economy more than $2 billion per day and cause shipping containers to stack up at ports, according to estimates from the Association of American Railroads.

Grain exports and global food security

Because roughly one-third of U.S. grain exports travel by rail, a work stoppage would also cut down on America’s ability to ship food to foreign nations, particularly those in East Africa and the Middle East that face a risk of famine following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A coalition of food and agricultural groups, including the American Farm Bureau Federation, urged lawmakers on Thursday to block a freight rail strike, warning that it would have “devastating consequences” for global food security.

“Congress must be willing to act to ensure our farmers and ranchers can continue to help feed the world,” the groups wrote in a letter to the top lawmakers on transportation committees.

The United Nations estimates that the number of people facing acute food insecurity has risen from 145 million to 345 million since 2019, and 50 million people in 45 countries are nearing famine.

Russia blocked off Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea at the onset of the invasion, cutting off nations that rely on Ukraine to provide large shipments of grain and cooking oil.

The warring countries signed a deal to open up Black Sea shipments in July, but Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday criticized the agreement, prompting fears that he could abandon it entirely.

What lies ahead

U.S. rail workers could legally strike as soon as Sept. 16 after the White House-appointed Presidential Emergency Board (PEB) released recommendations last month meant to bring railroads and unions closer to a deal.

Five unions have reached tentative agreements with railroads on a new contract based on the PEB recommendations, which call for 24 percent raises over five years and back pay but don’t address workers’ concerns about grueling hours and limited time off .

The bulk of rail workers belong to unions that haven’t struck a deal. And a recent online survey from grassroots group Railroad Workers United found that more than 9 in 10 railroad workers would vote to reject the PEB recommendations and go on strike.

Ohio on list of most polluted states in the US

If workers vote for a strike, Congress would likely intervene to block it. They could then vote to fast-track a new contract. Railroads, retailers, growers and other industries are largely urging lawmakers to simply implement the terms laid out by the PEB.

Still, some business groups are worried about the prospect of a slow congressional response to a rail walkout, driven either by lawmakers’ inexperience with the issue or political games ahead of the midterms.

The Biden administration, eager to avoid more economic disruption just before November, is pushing unions and railroads to secure an agreement before the issue comes before Congress. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joined a negotiation session Wednesday before the National Mediation Board.

“We are confident the parties will make every effort to negotiate in good faith toward a mutually acceptable solution, and we urge both sides to do so promptly,” a White House official said in an email.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Damaging US rail strike looms as W.House pushes for deal

The Biden administration was still working Wednesday to avoid a major strike by US freight railroad workers this weekend, which threatens to disrupt travel and supply chains two months before crucial midterm elections. Any strike would be bad news for Biden, who regularly expresses strong support for workers but is also struggling to avoid further economic damage ahead of key midterm congressional elections in early November.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Hill

5 ways the rail strike could worsen inflation

With thousands of railroad workers potentially striking on Friday, the economy is expected to take another hit as major supply lines are cut off across the country. Everything from the shipment of grain, oil and even car parts are likely to be impacted by the strike, forcing more delays on national transportation lines amid existing…
TRAFFIC
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff: Mother shot son, turned gun on herself in Boone County

UPDATE (10:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13): According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Prenter Rd. for a shooting. They found two adults deceased at the scene. The deceased are identified as 48-year-old Jonathan Runion and 64-year-old Tammy Runion, both residents of the Seth area. The sheriff’s office says […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Bond at $500K for man accused of murder, burning body

Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A court hearing was set Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, for a man accused of killing a man and trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Circuit Court records, William Ingram III’s […]
NEW HAVEN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
WOWK 13 News

Victims, suspect in Paintsville triple murder identified

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—The names of the three victims killed in a Kentucky shooting have been released. Family members tell 13 News that the three people killed in a shooting on Friday were 56-year-old Richard Morman, 56-year-old Paula Wells, and 36-year-old Renee Dorton-Pack. 21-year-old Ronnie Pack, of Paintsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of […]
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man rescued from storm drain in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is safe after being trapped in a storm drain in Fayette Township, Ohio. The Fayette Township Fire Department said that on Sunday evening, they responded to a man who was trapped in a storm drain after trying to rescue an animal that had been hit by a car. This happened […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Food Prices#Food Security#U S Economy#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Commodity#Congress#Americans#Pri
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes into Ohio grocery store, driver left scene

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An east Columbus grocery store suffered heavy damage after a car crashed through it overnight Monday, according to police. At around 1:45 a.m., police went to the El Tulipan grocery store on East Livingston Avenue and saw a car crashed into the building but the driver was not in the vehicle […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Jackson Co student reports Texas school threat to FBI

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The FBI received a tip from a Jackson County student about a school threat outside of our region. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that the FBI National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) received a tip about a school shooting that had been posted online. A student from the Jackson County area submitted […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WOWK 13 News

Defense: Wagner had no knowledge of killings

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Opening statements were heard Monday in the murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four suspects accused in the Pike County massacre in 2016. The state laid out a thorough description of events that led to the killings, including issues over custody of a child between the Wagners and the […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Deadly Charleston shooting suspect arrested

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An arrest has been made in a murder investigation stemming from a Charleston shooting. A 17-year-old was arrested for the murder of 42-year-old James Hambrick, who was shot in the head on Aug. 5 at the intersection of 6th St. and Hunt Ave. Police responded after multiple shots were fired at that location, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy