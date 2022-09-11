Read full article on original website
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport BMA votes to go back to state retirement plan
KINGSPORT — The Model City will be going back to the state’s retirement plan. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a series of resolutions Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled meeting that reinstated the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System plan, which the city left almost a decade ago.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport BMA leans toward library renovations with federal funding
KINGSPORT — A majority of Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members said Monday they support spending $5 million in federal money to renovate the Kingsport Public Library. “I’d be more supportive of the project we know affects the most people and is ready to go,” Vice Mayor Colette...
Kingsport Times-News
New housing developments span Model City
KINGSPORT — Eighteen developments that will bring more than 2,500 homes, townhomes or apartment units to the Model City are in the process of being built, and there is no indication the growth will stop anytime soon. “In 2021, there were around 600 housing units being developed in the...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan Commission considering $150,000 retroactive funding for 30-year-old fire station
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Commissioner Dwight King said he just wants the Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department to get the same amount from county coffers that a volunteer fire department station under construction in Indian Springs received within the past year. King and Commissioner Hershel Glover are co-sponsors of...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport school board, board of mayor and aldermen to vote on projects at former North High
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Education and the city's Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold separate called meetings Friday, Sept. 16, to consider bids on renovations to the gym and other athletic-related facilities at the former Sullivan North High School. The facilities will be used as the...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County moves forward with $4.5 million communications project
ELIZABETHTON — After several years of planning, discussion and debate in Carter County, a countywide emergency communications network is becoming a reality. That was made apparent on Sept. 7 with the purchase order totaling $4,510,136 for the new system. The funds will be taken from the county’s portion of the federal American Rescue Plan. Motorola Solutions Inc. is the vendor for the project. A separate purchase order for $48,000 will provide for the purchase of compatible pagers for volunteer firefighters. The money will be spent in five stages as the project develops.
Kingsport Times-News
‘Baby Doe’ settlement money helps fund recovery center in Johnson City
Thanks to more than a million dollars in funding from Washington County, East Tennessee State University is establishing the first recovery community center in Northeast Tennessee — one of several addiction recovery projects being funded through the “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement. The Johnson City Recovery Center...
Kingsport Times-News
Designer of New York City's High Line to speak in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Award-winning horticulturist and landscape designer Patrick Cullina will present “Effective Strategies for Creating Dynamic, Diverse Plant-Driven Landscapes” on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education. Sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society, the illustrated talk is free and open to...
Non-profits, city hope new homes on East Myrtle block start of something bigger
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — By next spring, Army veteran Roland Smith and Keena Mathes will be neighbors on East Myrtle Avenue, right across from the Langston Centre — Mathes in a three-bedroom, two-bath home built by Habitat for Humanity and Smith in a two-bedroom built by Appalachia Service Project (ASP). “I have a 16-year-old […]
wcyb.com
Crews working to repair sewer main break in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport city work crews are trying to repair a sewer main break. Crews are in the area of Moreland Avenue near Jarrod Drive. Officials say a 40-year-old 20-inch pipe broke, sending sewage flowing down the road. It should take a few hours to repair, according...
supertalk929.com
Death investigation launched in Mountain City’s Doe Valley
A death investigation is underway in Johnson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of a dead woman inside a home on Monday in the Doe Valley community of Mountain City following a 911 call. County officials are still completing their preliminary investigation and have not published the...
Kingsport Times-News
McLaughlin testifies at first trial day in lawsuit against Cox, Sullivan school system
GREENEVILLE — After morning jury selection and opening statements in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, attorneys got down to afternoon examination and cross examination of a former Sullivan County teacher suing his former boss. A jury is expected to decide the case later this week.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City police and fire chiefs announce promotions
Johnson City’s police and fire chiefs recently announced promotions in their departments. The promotional process in the police department consists of a written test, job-specific written exercises, and an assessment/interview. In addition, candidates’ work histories are evaluated and points are awarded for education level.
wjhl.com
UPDATE: Traffic clear on I-26 West near downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic is moving again in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near downtown Johnson City Monday afternoon. Earlier Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Smartway Traffic Map showed heavy congestion and stalled traffic on I-26 West originating between the Unaka Avenue and downtown exits.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast Tennessee Tourism Assocation to host short-term rental worshops
KINGSPORT — If you’re interested in learning more about operating a short-term rental throughout the region, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association has two dates you might want to circle on your calendar. NETTA will offer a short-term rental workshop in Erwin and another in Kingsport in October. The...
Kingsport Times-News
Business pitch contest to link SWVA entrepreneurs with Hard Rock Bristol
RICHMOND — It’s a Hard Rock life for the future winners of a business contest aimed at linking local women- and minority-owned businesses with Virginia’s newest casino. Sandy Ratliff, vice president for community innovation at Virginia Community Capital, says VCC and the Virginia Small Business Administration are hosting a business pitch contest intended to link the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol with businesses led by Black, indigenous, person-of-color (BIPOC) and/or women owners across Southwest Virginia.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County director of schools search underway
BLOUNTVILLE — Wanted: director of schools for the largest school system in Northeast Tennessee or far Southwest Virginia. Salary is to be negotiated with the school board-chosen finalist. Apply to the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) by Oct. 14. Just be sure you have at least five years of...
Getting rural counties online: State grants promise internet access to thousands in Tri-Cities region
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – A stark reality in an increasingly digital world lingers for thousands of Tennesseans living in the state’s most rural counties: having no access, or no reliable access, to highspeed internet at home. A Broadband Deployment Report published in 2020 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reveals that one in six rural […]
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Jail recertification to be determined by state board meeting in December
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County will have to wait for the December meeting of the Board of Control of the Tennessee Corrections Institute to know whether or not the Carter County Jail will be certified. Inspectors were at the jail on Friday for a re-inspection. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County BOE appoints student representatives
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education recognized its three student representatives for the 2022-2023 school year at its last two meetings. The board recognized the representative from Volunteer High School at its August meeting and the Clinch and Cherokee representatives in September since the latter two couldn’t attend in August.
