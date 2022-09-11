ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bryan College Station Eagle

How Texas is paying for border security push under Operation Lone Star

AUSTIN — How is Texas paying for its border security initiative?. In the state’s current two-year budget cycle, the tab for Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star already has topped $4 billion. With 11 months remaining in the cycle, it’s far from clear that state police and...
TEXAS STATE
MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone

WASHINGTON — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Tuesday lottery numbers

12-13-15-16-28-36 Estimated jackpot: $17.5 million. Morning: 6-8-1-1 (5) Day: 3-9-4-1 (0) Evening: 3-0-9-0 (8) Night: 9-5-9-3 (1) Morning: 0-8-3 (4) Day: 0-6-0 (9) Evening: 5-4-4 (4) Night: 3-8-3 (6) Powerball. 6-14-16-34-66 (25) Estimated jackpot $193 million. Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.
TEXAS STATE
Texas vineyards report low yields, high quality grapes

Texas wine-grape vineyards were seeing below-average yields and above-average quality following a challenging 2022 growing season, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. Drought and extreme heat impacted yields in every Texas region, but the arid conditions provided some positives, especially in areas that historically experience more fungal disease...
TEXAS STATE
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 3

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 3 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Williams earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his strong showing in the Mustangs’ 56-28 road victory over Fairfield. Williams had 116 passing yards and three touchdowns on 6 of 9. He added a rushing touchdown.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

