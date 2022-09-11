Read full article on original website
How Texas is paying for border security push under Operation Lone Star
AUSTIN — How is Texas paying for its border security initiative?. In the state’s current two-year budget cycle, the tab for Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star already has topped $4 billion. With 11 months remaining in the cycle, it’s far from clear that state police and...
MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone
WASHINGTON — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached in...
Tuesday lottery numbers
12-13-15-16-28-36 Estimated jackpot: $17.5 million. Morning: 6-8-1-1 (5) Day: 3-9-4-1 (0) Evening: 3-0-9-0 (8) Night: 9-5-9-3 (1) Morning: 0-8-3 (4) Day: 0-6-0 (9) Evening: 5-4-4 (4) Night: 3-8-3 (6) Powerball. 6-14-16-34-66 (25) Estimated jackpot $193 million. Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.
Texas vineyards report low yields, high quality grapes
Texas wine-grape vineyards were seeing below-average yields and above-average quality following a challenging 2022 growing season, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. Drought and extreme heat impacted yields in every Texas region, but the arid conditions provided some positives, especially in areas that historically experience more fungal disease...
Talk about it: Local organizations discuss suicide prevention, awareness
Thousands of people in the Brazos Valley are affected by suicide every year, and it is time to talk about it more, Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention (BVCOSP) President Doug Vance said. “It’s the elephant in the room that nobody wants to talk about because it’s hard to talk...
21 years later: The community remembers the victims, survivors of 9/11, the unity that followed
On Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001, Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky was on the first floor of the courthouse, serving as the county’s jail administrator. At the same time, former College Station Parks and Recreation director Steve Beachy was in the department’s headquarters in Central Park. “Of course,...
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 3
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 3 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Williams earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his strong showing in the Mustangs’ 56-28 road victory over Fairfield. Williams had 116 passing yards and three touchdowns on 6 of 9. He added a rushing touchdown.
