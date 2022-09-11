Read full article on original website
Retired, 21-year Pensacola fire chief dies at 98
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department announced the passing of a PFD legend, 98-year-old retired Fire Chief Lloyd L. Fleming, Jr. Fleming joined PFD in 1945, right after his father, assistant Fire Chief Lloyd Fleming, Sr., retired. Fleming was promoted up the PFD ranks to Lieutenant in 1953, Captain in 1960, Assistant Chief […]
Gulf Coast Kid's House receives $50,000 donation from Aetna Better Health of Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Gulf Coast Kid's House received a large donation Tuesday to help kids in the community. Aetna Better Health of Florida is giving the non-profit $50,000. They're partnering to combat child abuse and human trafficking. Jennifer Sweet, the CEO of Aetna Better Health of Florida, says it...
City of Pensacola accepting applications for Pensacola Youth Council program
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola is now accepting applications for the Pensacola Youth Council. The Pensacola Youth Council is a program for local area high school students interested in becoming involved in their community. The eight-month long program provides an opportunity for Escambia County students to get involved...
A failed Pensacola marriage may have landed Queen Elizabeth in the throne
PENSACOLA Fla. (WKRG) — As the world honors Queen Elizabeth, a Pensacola connection landed her on the throne. In the early 1900s, Wallis Warfield Simpson, former Duchess of England, took a trip to Pensacola to visit her cousin. Warfield’s cousin was the daughter of Pensacola Naval Air Commander Henry Wallis, and while visiting Pensacola Warfield […]
Sheriff: Florida woman gives child pills so they could both ‘see Jesus’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly forcing her daughter to take pills and saying they were going to take the pills so they could “go to heaven,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 6, deputies said they arrived to the hospital where Alexandria Weinrich, 30, and […]
American Legion post members pay their respects remembering 9/11
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It's been 21 years since the September 11 terror attacks shook our nation. Channel 3 witnessed a local ceremony Sunday that didn't just remembering 9/11, but also displayed how important it is to continue to show the younger generation our resilience following that day. Pensacola's American Legion...
20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)
In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
An Angel's life committed to the animals
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can see it all over her face. You can hear it in her voice. The rescue community in Escambia County says there is no mistaking Lori Eddins' genuine passion for what she does. In fact, they tell Channel 3, even the animals know it. Lori...
1 person hospitalized following water rescue on Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized after being rescued on Pensacola Beach Monday afternoon. According to Escambia County officials, lifeguards pulled a swimmer out of the water near the Margaritaville Beach Hotel around 1:40 p.m. Officials say the swimmer was taken to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office substation for...
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlights Success Of “Continue The Mission” Initiative
On Tuesday, First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted the success of her Continue the Mission initiative, which launched in June 2022 to recruit veterans, military spouses, and former law enforcement officers to be child and adult protective investigators and case managers, as well as mentors
Judge denies Pensacola dentist's request to remove GPS monitoring
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A judge denied a Pensacola dentist's request to remove his GPS monitoring from his conditions of release. Charles Stamitoles appeared in court Wednesday morning alongside his attorneys. Stamitoles is accused of inappropriately touching several patients and one of his employees. One of the alleged victims, Jerri Jones,...
Best suburbs to live in Baldwin County, according to Niche.com
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County, rated as the fastest growing county in the state and 7th-fasted in the U.S. per 2020 U.S. Census data, is home to some of the more upbeat, on-the-go communities in the entire state. From TV shows in Fairhope to a wide array of sharks along Gulf Shores, there […]
Daphne 7-year-old lands role on Netflix series
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s making a name for himself in the acting world at just 7-years-old. “Did you ever think this would happen at your age right now,” asked WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown. “No,” EJ Sanchez replied. Sanchez has modeled for several years, but last September he added acting to his resume, auditioning […]
Student arrested for bringing knife to school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested a 15-year-old student after he threatened a girl and pulled a knife on her. The 15-year-old and the girl are students at Choctawhatchee High School. The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and aggravated […]
Pensacola homeless camp under fire by city council member
PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola City council member is calling for an audit of the Re-entry Alliance Pensacola camp on Blount Street. The outdoor camp homeless shelter opened last spring, to get people out from under the I-110 overpass. Councilman Delarian Wiggins brought up conditions at the camp during Monday's...
Pensacola woman hospitalized following car accident in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 76-year-old woman was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after getting into a car accident in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 11 a.m. on State Road 292 - Sorrento Road and Bauer Road. According to Troopers, the 76-year-old woman was driving west...
$4.9 million coming to Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties to fund local projects
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties are going to see some funding come in for several different projects thanks to Local Support Grants. The grants were approved last Friday at the state’s Legislative Budget Commission meeting. Out of 971 requests, only 239 were approved for a grand total of $175 million. […]
UPDATE: Woman requests charges be dropped against former Baptist Health Care VP
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- The woman who was struck by a former Baptist Health Care Vice President, according to an arrest report, says she wants charges against him dropped. The woman has requested the State Attorney's Office drop charges against Dennis Szurkus after she says an arrest report detailing the incident was "inaccurate."
T.R. Miller High School hosting gun raffle, raising money for athletics club
BREWTON, Ala, (WPMI) — The Athletic Club at T.R. Miller High School is giving away one gun a day. Folks just have to donate $50 to enter to win. "All of the funds raised from this are used by the athletic club to support all 12 sports here at T.R. Miller," said Kyle Hayes, T.R. Miller Athletic Club Vice President.
Flomaton moonshine reality TV star faces alcohol charges
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A Flomaton man known for making moonshine on a reality TV show was taken into custody Monday night on alcohol charges. 48-year-old Johnny Wayne Griffis is charged with distillation - manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages, and a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages.
