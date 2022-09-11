ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WKRG News 5

Retired, 21-year Pensacola fire chief dies at 98

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department announced the passing of a PFD legend, 98-year-old retired Fire Chief Lloyd L. Fleming, Jr. Fleming joined PFD in 1945, right after his father, assistant Fire Chief Lloyd Fleming, Sr., retired. Fleming was promoted up the PFD ranks to Lieutenant in 1953, Captain in 1960, Assistant Chief […]
WEAR

City of Pensacola accepting applications for Pensacola Youth Council program

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola is now accepting applications for the Pensacola Youth Council. The Pensacola Youth Council is a program for local area high school students interested in becoming involved in their community. The eight-month long program provides an opportunity for Escambia County students to get involved...
WEAR

American Legion post members pay their respects remembering 9/11

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It's been 21 years since the September 11 terror attacks shook our nation. Channel 3 witnessed a local ceremony Sunday that didn't just remembering 9/11, but also displayed how important it is to continue to show the younger generation our resilience following that day. Pensacola's American Legion...
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)

In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
WEAR

An Angel's life committed to the animals

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can see it all over her face. You can hear it in her voice. The rescue community in Escambia County says there is no mistaking Lori Eddins' genuine passion for what she does. In fact, they tell Channel 3, even the animals know it. Lori...
WEAR

1 person hospitalized following water rescue on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized after being rescued on Pensacola Beach Monday afternoon. According to Escambia County officials, lifeguards pulled a swimmer out of the water near the Margaritaville Beach Hotel around 1:40 p.m. Officials say the swimmer was taken to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office substation for...
WEAR

Judge denies Pensacola dentist's request to remove GPS monitoring

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A judge denied a Pensacola dentist's request to remove his GPS monitoring from his conditions of release. Charles Stamitoles appeared in court Wednesday morning alongside his attorneys. Stamitoles is accused of inappropriately touching several patients and one of his employees. One of the alleged victims, Jerri Jones,...
WKRG News 5

Daphne 7-year-old lands role on Netflix series

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s making a name for himself in the acting world at just 7-years-old. “Did you ever think this would happen at your age right now,” asked WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown. “No,” EJ Sanchez replied. Sanchez has modeled for several years, but last September he added acting to his resume, auditioning […]
WEAR

Pensacola homeless camp under fire by city council member

PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola City council member is calling for an audit of the Re-entry Alliance Pensacola camp on Blount Street. The outdoor camp homeless shelter opened last spring, to get people out from under the I-110 overpass. Councilman Delarian Wiggins brought up conditions at the camp during Monday's...
WEAR

Flomaton moonshine reality TV star faces alcohol charges

FLOMATON, Ala. -- A Flomaton man known for making moonshine on a reality TV show was taken into custody Monday night on alcohol charges. 48-year-old Johnny Wayne Griffis is charged with distillation - manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages, and a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages.
