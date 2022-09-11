Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtimes.com
SnoCo Executive Dave Somers: Bolt Creek Fire update
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 13, 2022—The Bolt Creek Fire started on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5:15 am near Beckler Road. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander Kevin Stock, assumed management of the fire from Western Washington Incident Management Team 3 this morning.
KING-5
Animated map shows extent of Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County
The fire was mapped by infrared flight on Sept. 12. The fire continues to threaten homes between Skykomish and Index.
Snohomish County solid waste facilities may have to close temporarily due to excess garbage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Garbage is piling up at Snohomish County solid waste facilities due to challenges transporting it to regional waste centers via railway. The mounting garbage is prompting health, safety and environmental concerns for customers and staff, according to the county. Waste facilities are experiencing trouble finding...
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County proposes dredging 150′ of Nooksack River to open side channel
EVERSON, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works (WCPW) is the lead agency on a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) for a project to open the mouth of an existing Nooksack River side channel in order to reduce the flow of river water that overtops the river’s bank near Everson during flooding events.
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
q13fox.com
Evacuation orders underway, accidental emergency alert lands on phones across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire burning near Skykomish has forced roads to close, and hundreds of people to evacuate their homes – but it has also led to confusion as evacuation alerts were mistakenly sent to people throughout Snohomish County far from the area. Level 3,...
ifiberone.com
Flood watch in effect through Wednesday evening in Chelan, Okanogan counties
WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Wednesday evening in Chelan and Okanogan counties as excessive rainfall is possible. The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening due to the possibility of slow-moving thunderstorms in north central Washington, according to the National Weather Service.
WSDOT closes portion of I-405 this weekend to repair ’15-foot-deep sinkhole’
Husky fans pay attention. You will not want to be using Interstate 405 to the Michigan State game this Saturday, because construction is going to close the freeway south of Bellevue. The Bellevue to Renton corridor is not going to be a good option later this weekend. Contractors need to...
A longtime national drive-in eatery has closed its only Whatcom County location
Known for its burgers and drinks, the drive-in opened in 2009.
Ship Canal Bridge lanes are reopened after ‘urgent maintenance’ Tuesday morning
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) performed “urgent maintenance” on the Ship Canal Bridge Tuesday morning. The road work closed the two right lanes of the bridge, causing traffic slowdowns. A spokesperson for WSDOT declined to comment on the specific nature of the repair, saying “Earlier this...
Residents west of Index told to disregard incorrect evacuation alert amid Bolt Creek fire
INDEX, Wash. — Residents in multiple communities west of Index received an incorrect wildfire emergency evacuation alert on their phones Saturday causing confusion as the Bolt Creek fire continues to burn. Residents in communities including Duvall, Bothell and Everett received the alert that read in part "Evacuation alert for...
q13fox.com
2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
‘We could hear it hissing from a good ways away,’ fire department says of Whatcom gas leak
Whatcom County fire personnel were called to the area at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for an odor investigation.
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
MyNorthwest.com
Armed person in crisis prevents Seattle Fire from entering Montlake house fire
The Seattle Fire Department has responded to reports of a fire on the 2200 block of 25th Ave. E. The Seattle Police Department is on the scene, reporting that an armed man in crisis is inside the burning home, along with another “injured person” who “may be inside the residence.”
The Suburban Times
What if it was more than clouds?
Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
Chronicle
Washington Utilities Proactively Turn Off Power as Wildfires Come West
The Bolt Creek Fire had been growing for less than three hours Saturday morning when homes along Highway 2 from Baring to Grotto lost power. A tree fell onto a power line operated by Puget Sound Energy, darkening 343 homes, and acting as a harbinger for the weekend ahead. A...
kentreporter.com
Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County
Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Severe weather shelter activated in King County in response to poor air quality
SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is activating a severe weather shelter on Sunday as wildfire smoke continues to cause poor air quality for much of western Washington. The Compass Housing Alliance, located at 77 South Washington Street in Seattle, will be extending its hours and providing...
