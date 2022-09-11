ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

SnoCo Executive Dave Somers: Bolt Creek Fire update

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 13, 2022—The Bolt Creek Fire started on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5:15 am near Beckler Road. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander Kevin Stock, assumed management of the fire from Western Washington Incident Management Team 3 this morning.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
