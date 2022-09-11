‘I just stopped in my tracks’; Memories of 9/11 attacks shared through lens of Mid-Southerners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the Mid-South, some walk among us, unknown to us, deeply affected by the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11.

They remember, more than most, key moments and images from that day, frozen in their memories.

On a somber Sunday morning, 21 years after the worst terrorist attack ever seen on American soil, memories of that horrific day and the images that followed are still fresh for some.

“It came across the radio and I just stopped in my tracks,” said Memphis resident David Day.

Day said at the time he was at work in Greenwood, Miss.

“They said a plane had hit the tower. … [The victims] went to work not thinking about anything like we do every day,” he said.

A distinct memory for Betty Green, watching TV when one of the planes hit a tower, thinking, Sunday, of her son-in-law who lost several business partners.

“It was the second Tuesday in September and I had just returned from vacation with my husband,” Green said. “He had to pick up and start over.”

Some remembered the day through the lens of faith.

“Know that He’s in charge,” said Sarah Garner, shopping at a Kroger grocery store in east Memphis near Poplar Ave. and Highland Ave.

Marking the occasion comes after a traumatic few days in Memphis that saw the murder of mom Eliza Fletcher and a live-streamed, citywide shooting spree, initiated by a 19-year-old man.

“We’re not promised tomorrow. We need to cry a little more, laugh a little more and most of all love a little more,” Day said.

