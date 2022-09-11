Guns found on minors to become property of Yazoo police

YAZOO CITY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Yazoo City Police Department is starting a new initiative to keep guns out the hands of minors.

The Yazoo Herald reported any gun found in possession of a minor will be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun won’t be released once confiscated, either.

Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the guns will be used to purchase equipment for the department. He added that it won’t matter who owns the gun or if parents didn’t know their child had it.

“We thank you for your donation,” he said.

