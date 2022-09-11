ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo City, MS

Guns found on minors to become property of Yazoo police

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

YAZOO CITY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Yazoo City Police Department is starting a new initiative to keep guns out the hands of minors.

The Yazoo Herald reported any gun found in possession of a minor will be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun won’t be released once confiscated, either.

Catalytic converters stolen from hospital parking lot

Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the guns will be used to purchase equipment for the department. He added that it won’t matter who owns the gun or if parents didn’t know their child had it.

“We thank you for your donation,” he said.

WREG

Report: Mississippi district attorney threatened man with gun

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jody Owens, the district attorney in Hinds County, Mississippi, threatened a man with a gun earlier this month, according to an incident report, The report stated that the man, Joshua Towns, was visiting a female friend at an apartment on Pearl Street around midnight Sept. 2 when Owens showed up […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

A Shoplifter, an MVA, and Trespassing in Attala News

On Tuesday at 2:35pm, an officer was requested to for a report or a shoplifter at the convenience store at the corner of Hwy 43 and Love Road. At 3:23pm, officers responded to a two-vehicle MVA in the Sullivan’s parking lot. At 7:47pm, officer reported a subject arrested for...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Louisiana rape suspect arrested at Jackson hotel

Warning: A picture in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a Louisiana rape suspect on Monday. According to Officer Sam Brown, 23-year-old Ramon Stevenson was hiding out in Jackson at a local hotel. Warrants were issued for Stevenson from Lincoln Parish. Brown […]
JACKSON, MS
Capitol police officer involved in shooting on Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Capitol police officer. The shooting happened near Northside Drive around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Investigators said once agents complete their investigation, they will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office. Authorities have not released any […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Party plans busted after police find drugs, guns

PORT GIBSON, Miss. — Three men were arrested after drugs and guns were found inside a car at a police checkpoint in Port Gibson. Police said Friday, just before 11 p.m., a car approached the checkpoint, and officers smelled marijuana. After searching the vehicle, police found a bag of...
PORT GIBSON, MS
WLBT

Two shot in Rankin County, transported to UMMC

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot in Rankin County on Monday. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and Rankin County spokesman Paul Holley say one victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg. According to authorities, both victims were transported to UMMC.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
MHP investigating three fatal crashes in three days

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating three fatal crashes that happened this week. On Sunday, September 11, a fatal crash happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. Investigators said a 2000 Mercedes ML, driven by Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, was traveling north on the highway when the vehicle left […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Capitol Police officer involved in shooting in Jackson

An officer-involved shooting that involved a Capitol Police officer took place late last night in Jackson. The shooting occurred near Northside Drive about 10 p.m. No other information was immediate available about the incident. Tuesday morning, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the following press release:. ← Eric Wright announces...
JACKSON, MS
Woman accused of embezzling from Vicksburg Pizza Hut

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested for embezzlement for allegedly taking money from a Vicksburg Pizza Hut. Police said Jazzlyn Parker, 23, was arrested on Friday, September 9 and charged with embezzlement. According to investigators, Parker took money from the restaurant on Pemberton Square Boulevard. Police said a total of $6,785.25 was missing […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

City of Brandon names new police chief

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Brandon named a new police chief on Tuesday. The city’s Board of Alderman approved the hiring of Wayne Dearman. He replaces retiring Chief William Thompson. Thompson dedicated 27 years of service to his career in law enforcement, with nine of those years...
BRANDON, MS
Mississippi Supreme Court expedites hearings on Jackson garbage contract case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that it will expedite the hearings in Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s lawsuit against the Jackson City Council. This ruling is linked to the mayor’s veto of the council’s rejection of a garbage service contract with Richard’s Disposal. The mayor is also appealing his loss in […]
JACKSON, MS
Yazoo County woman killed in head-on collision

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City woman was killed in a head-on collision with another vehicle on Tuesday, September 13. The crash happened on Anding Oil City Road west of Spires Lane. According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky L. Shivers, a passenger car and a pickup truck were involved in the head-on collision. […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Woman killed in vehicle crash in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Yazoo County at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Coroner Ricky Shivers says 21-year-old Skylar Cassie Beliew died in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on Anding Oil City Road west of Spires Lane. According to authorities,...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg man charged with murder in Texas

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man faces a murder charge in Dallas, Texas. Vicksburg Daily News reported Javis Dixon, 26, was arrested after a shooting at Big T Plaza on Saturday, September 10. Investigators said Corderro Robinson, 36, was involved in an argument which led to the shooting. Two people were injured, and Robinson […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Jackson police hold banquet for Police Athletic League program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) held their 2nd Annual PALs banquet to honor the youth in the Police Athletic League Program on Monday. The Police Athletic League Program began in 2006 in an attempt to allow police officers to become mentors and coaches to children of the Jackson community. While basketball […]
JACKSON, MS
Tchula Police Department down to two officers

TCHULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Tchula Police Department is down to two officers after a majority of the force was let go. The decision was made at Thursday’s regular board meeting. Mayor Annie Polk said the police chief and four uncertified officers were some of the employees who were let go. Now, there are two […]
TCHULA, MS
