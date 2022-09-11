Read full article on original website
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
Gator Country
Galloway interested in learning more about the Florida Gators
Last weekend, the Florida Gators hosted several prospects committed to other schools when they took on Kentucky in the Swamp. 2024 LSU tight end commit Tayvion Galloway (6-5, 230, Chillicothe, OH. High) was on campus for the first time and enjoyed meeting everyone. “It was a great time,” Galloway said...
Gator Country
Gators’ defense improved in loss to Kentucky
If there’s a positive takeaway from Florida’s loss to Kentucky, it’s that the Gators’ defense shined in week two. The Gators held the Wildcats to 272 yards of offense, giving up just 70 rushing yards in the game. The Gators’ defensive line had their way with Kentucky, sacking Will Levis three times after not recording a single sack in week one.
Gator Country
Billy Napier is not Dan Mullen, and that cuts both ways
Kentucky beat Florida mainly because Anthony Richardson lost his confidence and played a terrible game. AR said as much in his postgame comments. I don’t think there’s much reason to look at the game as anything beyond that. The defense had some pass coverage issues with tight ends early, and Will Levis had his one long touchdown bomb where Jalen Kimber got out of position covering Dane Key. Largely, though, the Gator quarterback was awful, and there’s little that can be done in the modern era to beat a solid team when your signal caller is that big a net negative on the game.
gobigbluecountry.com
Josh Pate Apologizes to Mark Stoops, Kentucky for Picking Florida
It’s not secret that Florida was the pick to win last Saturday’s matchup with Kentucky in the Swamp, especially with the national media. Josh Pate, the host of The Late Kick, regretted picking against Mark Stoops and Kentucky. Pate held up a handmade sign apologizing to Stoops and...
Gator Country
Keeley enjoyed his two-day visit to Gainesville last week
Last weekend, the Florida Gators hosted one of the top players in the country when they played Kentucky in the Swamp. Defensive end Keon Keeley (6-6, 242, Tampa, FL. Berkeley Prep) was on campus for the first time for a game and enjoyed the crowd in the Swamp. “It went...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing coaches of Week 2
Kirk Herbstreit likes what he saw from the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2, and who could blame him?. Kentucky isn’t necessarily known as a big-time football school, though head coach Mark Stoops is doing his best to change that impression. Even Kentucky’s basketball-obsessed fanbase had to have tipped the cap to the football program this past weekend. The Wildcats, ranked No. 20, traveled down to No. 12 Florida and beat the Gators in “The Swamp”, 26-16.
atozsports.com
Florida head coach Billy Napier is getting blasted on social media for reaction to Kentucky loss
Billy Napier and Dan Mullen are two very different coaches but they have one thing in common — they both lost to Kentucky in their first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. Napier, who was hired last winter to replace Mullen, was rudely welcomed to the...
balldurham.com
Duke basketball jumping in water with Kentucky, UNC for five-star recruit
The Duke basketball program could be battling Kentucky, North Carolina for prized recruit. The current leaders for five-star guard Ian Jackson appears to be the Kentucky Wildcats but the Duke basketball program continues to mull its interest in the Cardinal Hayes (NY) standout. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff will...
Kentucky Commit Robert Dillingham Expected to Play in 2022 Border League
Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham is expected to take part in the upcoming 2022 Border League, according to Samad Hines of The Season Ticket: Dillingham's Donda Academy in California is one of many high profile schools that's expected to take part in the upcoming event, which is set to take ...
Gator Country
Photo Gallery: Florida Gators fall to the Kentucky Wildcats
GatorCountry brings you a new photo gallery from the Florida Gators’ tough 26-16 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in the Swamp. David Bowie and Sammy Harrison were in the Swamp and bring you the photos from the Gators opening SEC game of the 2022 season. Check out the photos...
Gator Country
Friday Night Frenzy Recap week 3: Florida Gators recruiting
It’s that time of the year again where the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are trying to shine on the field to impress college coaches and win a state championship ring before heading to college. Like the past years, Gator Country is going to...
'Unacceptable': Gov. Beshear on recent Lexington gun violence
Governor Andy Beshear says the violence Lexington saw this past weekend is "entirely unacceptable." The governor says instances of gun violence have happened all across Kentucky in recent years.
eaglecountryonline.com
NKY Pizza Franchise Owner Arrested in Human Trafficking Enforcement Operation
The Polk County Sheriff's Office (Florida) announced Friday the arrests of 160 people. (Polk County, Fl.) – A northern Kentucky pizza franchise owner has been arrested as part of a seven-day human trafficking enforcement operation in Florida. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit announced Friday 160 arrests.
WKYT 27
Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center. Food trucks competed for...
wmky.org
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
You Can Take a Haunted Kayak Tour in a Kentucky Underground Cavern
Do you have what it takes to tour a haunted underground cavern on a kayak...alone?. It's never too early to start planning for spooky Halloween activities that you and your family can take part in. Of course, there are things like haunted hayrides and haunted houses that you can visit, but why not try something a little outside of the box this year? Something like a haunted kayak tour inside of an underground cavern...
WKYT 27
Lexington shooting victim dies; police investigating as homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street for a person who had been shot. When they arrived, officers found someone with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
WTVQ
Nicholasville police make drug bust
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police made a big drug bust over the weekend as part of an operation by its Drug Enforcement Unit. During the operation, police made a traffic stop and allegedly found 348 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin and $877 in Kelly East’s vehicle.
