Kentucky beat Florida mainly because Anthony Richardson lost his confidence and played a terrible game. AR said as much in his postgame comments. I don’t think there’s much reason to look at the game as anything beyond that. The defense had some pass coverage issues with tight ends early, and Will Levis had his one long touchdown bomb where Jalen Kimber got out of position covering Dane Key. Largely, though, the Gator quarterback was awful, and there’s little that can be done in the modern era to beat a solid team when your signal caller is that big a net negative on the game.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO