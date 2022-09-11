ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedonan Offers Home Theatre to Help Veterans (SAVCO

Sedona News: The SAVCO (Sedona Area Veterans Community Outreach) Golf outing was featured in the September 1 st issue of Sedona.BIZ. It is being held on October 15 th at the Oak Creek Country Club in the Village.

One of the silent auction items is a night at Sedonan Mike Schroeder’s home theater for 10, with a movie of your choice, regular or 3D if available, beer, wine and upscale Hors d’Oeuvres.

The great thing is you do not have to play golf to participate in this auction which benefits charities in the Sedona area.

SAVCO is the group that displays and maintains the US Flags on 89a for special holidays throughout the year, issues scholarships to deserving kids and does community outreach to our veterans.

During Christmas, Toys for Tots is part of the SAVCO program.  We are a 501c3 so any donations are tax deductible.

“Our theater experience is second to none,” says sponsor Schroeder. “A great evening with your friends that benefits SAVCO.  Get 10 folks together and let’s have a movie party!”

Entry forms may be downloaded at:

https://www.savco.org/events

Or by contacting coordinator Gordie Garvey at: gordongarvey@gmail.com

