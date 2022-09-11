ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

What’s next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

By Associated Press
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30imYF_0hr8GJNb00

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III.

A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days:

Sunday, Sept. 11

— The queen’s oak coffin was carried from Balmoral Castle in Scotland by six gamekeepers from her estate and put into a seven-vehicle entourage. Then it was driven slowly to Edinburgh, passing through towns and villages in the Scottish countryside. People paid their respects along the route, from lining rural roads to coming together in huge crowds in Edinburgh. It rests overnight at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the Scottish capital.

— Charles was proclaimed king in other parts of the U.K.: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

— In London, the new king hosted a reception for diplomats from the 14 other Commonwealth countries where he is king.

Monday, Sept. 12

— King Charles II and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will visit Parliament to receive condolences from the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

— The royal couple then fly to Edinburgh where they attend a service of remembrance for the queen, visit the Scottish Parliament and meet senior officials.

— The queen’s coffin, accompanied by the king and queen consort, will travel to Edinburgh’s St. Giles’ Cathedral where it will stay for 24 hours so the public can pay their respects. Members of the royal family will hold a vigil by the coffin in the evening.

Tuesday Sept. 13

— The queen’s coffin is taken by hearse to Edinburgh Airport. It will be flown by the Royal Air Force to London and taken to Buckingham Palace.

— The king and Camilla will visit Northern Ireland, where they meet politicians and faith leaders and attend a service of remembrance at St. Anne’s Cathedral.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

— The coffin is transported from Buckingham Palace to Parliament on a gun carriage, with the king and other royals walking behind.

— It is placed in Parliament’s medieval Westminster Hall, where the archbishop of Canterbury conducts a short service. The queen will then lie in state for four days, until the morning of her funeral. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects and troops will keep a round-the-clock vigil.

Friday, Sept. 16

— The king and queen consort will visit Wales.

Monday, Sept. 19

— The queen’s coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral that begins at 11 a.m. Leaders and dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend.

— The funeral marks the end of 10 days of national morning, and the day will be a public holiday across the U.K.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

After solemn procession, Queen Elizabeth II lies in state

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain’s longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

King Charles’s staff handed redundancy notices during church service for Queen

Household staff who served King Charles as heir to the throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a union that called the move “heartless” before Queen Elizabeth II is even buried.Charles, who succeeded his mother following her death last Thursday, and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, are preparing to move their official offices to Buckingham Palace. It is not clear whether the 317-year-old building will become the King’s official residence, or if he will continue to reside in Clarence House, his London for nearly two decades.A Clarence House spokesperson said operations there...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Queen Consort#Wales#Uk#Scottish#Commonwealth#The House Of Commons#The House Of Lords#The Scottish Parliament
WSPA 7News

Coroner responds to crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash Wednesday afternoon. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:51 a.m. on Liberty Highway near Allgood Road. The roadway is blocked and the crash has injuries according to troopers. First responders are at the scene. 7NEWS will […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
Footwear News

Princess Eugenie Mourns in Black Bell Sleeve Dress & Securely Strapped Heels at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State with Husband Jack Brooksbank at Westminster Hall

Princess Eugenie joined today’s ceremony at Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London. Eugenie was accompanied by her husband, Jack Brooksbank. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Eugenie embraced the somber dressing tradition, wearing a black midi dress and accessorizing with a black fascinator. Completing the look, Eugenie slipped on matching black pumps and black tights. Although there are no official rules for royal women regarding wearing tights in public, it’s expected that royal women will...
CELEBRITIES
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy