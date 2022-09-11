ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinking into a tub at the end of a long day can instantly make any stressors feel as light as the bubbles in the bath. Yet, if you don’t know how to clean a bathtub, the grime and soap scum ring around the perimeter, or the mildew where the caulk and grout meet, will only add to your list of worries. Skip ruminating about your cleaning to-do list and plan a bathroom cleaning ahead of time. Even a small detail like a clean bathtub can make you feel happier at home, not to mention, a spotless one prevents harder to deal with issues like mineral deposits, limescale, and ridiculous soap scum.
