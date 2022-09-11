Read full article on original website
Related
How to Clean a Bathtub So You Can Enjoy a Proper Soak
Sinking into a tub at the end of a long day can instantly make any stressors feel as light as the bubbles in the bath. Yet, if you don’t know how to clean a bathtub, the grime and soap scum ring around the perimeter, or the mildew where the caulk and grout meet, will only add to your list of worries. Skip ruminating about your cleaning to-do list and plan a bathroom cleaning ahead of time. Even a small detail like a clean bathtub can make you feel happier at home, not to mention, a spotless one prevents harder to deal with issues like mineral deposits, limescale, and ridiculous soap scum.
Here’s What To Use In Your Laundry Instead Of Fabric Softener
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. In the early 1900s, manufacturers developed fabric softeners to help counteract the harshness of...
BHG
How to Clean a Copper Sink and Restore Its Patina
Copper is a fascinating metal that has a reputation for being temperamental. However, that reputation is a bit unfair. Copper has what's called a "living finish," which means that its color will change naturally over time—think of how a shiny penny darkens with age, developing a deep patina. Copper...
How do I deep-clean a bathroom? Step-by-step guide
CLEANING a bathroom can be tiresome and time consuming but every once and a while our homes need a deep-clean. Here are some of our best tips for keeping your bathroom glistening. How to clean a bathroom. Mould and mildew can easily build up in your bathroom if you don't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean a Shower Head and Get Rid of Mineral Buildup
Showering should be more of an “ahhh” than an “ugh” experience. That’s why you should know how to clean a shower head, as a dirty, clogged-up fixture can make what is supposed to be a relaxing experience the exact opposite. The telltale sign of a shower head gone AWOL is sputtering water. “Limescale buildup in your shower head can reduce the water flow in your shower and even block the nozzles completely,” says Theresa Choh-Lee, brand leader of GROHE, which manufactures complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings.
23 things you probably didn’t know you could clean in your washing machine
It’s common knowledge that the washer is the way to clean clothes, towels and bedsheets, but did you know your shower curtain liner can also be cleaned by doing laundry? From those handy reusable grocery totes to those smelly dog beds, we've put together a list of 23 items you can throw in the washing machine.
5 Tips For Perfectly Painting Your Bathroom
Just like any room in the house, bathrooms need touching up to keep them looking clean, modern, and fresh. Here are 5 tips for perfectly painting your bathroom.
TikTok Is Horrified By What A Subway Customer Allegedly Found In Her Sandwich
Unfortunately, over time, customers have found some pretty gross things in their fast food orders. There was the New York man who said he found a bloody bandage on his pizza from Pizza Hut (via Times Union) and the McDonald's customer from Tennessee who claimed to find a nail in his biscuit (per The Tennessean).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Get the Gunk out of Your Keurig for Better Brewing: 5 Steps to a Clean Machine
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're making your morning coffee with a Keurig each day, it's inevitable that some gunk will gradually accumulate. But keep an eye on it -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can put a damper on the Keurig's performance. Even worse, if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether.
Best ice cream makers of 2022
An ice cream maker is a surprisingly useful kitchen appliance that allows you to make delicioius frozen desserts whenever you want. To find the best, we went hands-on with nine models and tested them for weeks.
This Innovative $20 Cat Pooper Scooper Eliminates the Mess From Cleaning Out Litter Boxes
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. All cat owners know the dread of cleaning the litter box (unless you caved and got an automatic litterbox everyone says they want to get!) When you’re cleaning your cat’s litterbox, it gets messy. And it gets messy super quickly. Between stray pellets falling out of the scooper and onto the floor, the smell invading the whole house, and dust penetrating your nose: cleaning the litterbox is the worst chore.
Best Sleeping Bag Liners of 2022
Sleeping bag liners are an effective way to add a little extra warmth to any camping trip. If you need a few extra degrees of warmth but don’t want to buy a new sleeping bag, adding a liner is a more affordable and packable option. Like any piece of...
8 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering
Vacuuming is never fun, but it’s a whole lot easier with a cordless machine. You won’t find yourself getting tangled up or tripping over wires, or limited to the nearest plug socket, so cleaning becomes considerably quicker and easier. Cordless vacuums have improved dramatically in recent years, and while early models tended to lose suction as you cleaned, and ran out of battery quickly, the latest models can run for longer and are just as powerful as their corded cousins. Be aware that most still only run for up to 60 minutes – even less...
The best mops in 2022, tried and tested
We tested a dozen mops to find the best models to get stubborn dirt and grime off of the hard floors in your home, whether your cleaning tasks involve hardwood floor, linoleum, tile or vinyl.
How to actually clean your oven and stovetop, according to experts
Cleaning ovens, stovetops and vent hoods are dirty jobs, but regularly cleaning and maintaining a range is critical to keeping your home safe and your food tasting great.
How to wash duvets and pillows
IT is important to wash your bed sheets regularly to prevent bed bugs and keep yourself healthy and clean. It's recommended that you change your bed sheets once a week, and while doing that you should wash your pillows and duvets. How to wash pillows. Most cotton, down and synthetic...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling Goofy and Mickey Nutcrackers Just in Time for The Holidays
Costco is where it’s at this year for holiday decor so don’t waste another minute looking elsewhere!. In case you didn’t know, Costco started selling Christmas decorations weeks ago but it seems like every week they add something new. First there was the Disney Christmas Castle then...
homedit.com
12 Popular Curtain Tops: A Guide to Understanding Different Styles
Curtain tops are a distinguishing characteristic of various curtain styles. From structured pleats to industrial grommets, there are such varied designs that you can choose from. Curtain tops have a significant impact on the style of the room, but you shouldn’t feel confined by this. It is important to...
hunker.com
Aldi Revealed Two New Ice Creams in Classic Fall Flavors
I scream, you scream, we all scream for autumnal ice cream! Fall-flavored treats don't have to be limited to just coffee and cookies. The eagle eyes of Instagrammer @aldifavoritefinds spotted two new seasonal ice cream flavors in the freezer aisle at Aldi: apple cinnamon and pumpkin spice. There's no denying...
thespruce.com
How to Make Fake Plants Look Real
While there’s nothing quite like filling your home with beautiful, real houseplants, if you don’t have a green thumb or the right lighting conditions, fake plants are a great alternative. And the great thing about faux plants is that there are so many options to choose from. In fact, a lot of the fake plants available to purchase actually look pretty real.
House Digest
New York, NY
63K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0