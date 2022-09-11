Read full article on original website
Serious crash on Granby Rd. in Chicopee
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a serious injury crash on Granby Road in Chicopee. Chicopee Police Officer, Travis Odiorne, told Western Mass News their accident reconstruction team was on scene. The crash happened Friday late afternoon. Police have blocked off Granby Rd. from Fisher Road to Champagne Avenue....
One person hospitalized in three-car crash on I-291
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to a three-car crash on Interstate 291 in Springfield Friday evening around 7:50 p.m. Massachusetts State Police told Western Mass News that one car rolled over in the crash. The accident occurred on I-291 Eastbound near Exit 5A. One person was taken to Baystate...
Crews battle fire on Niagara Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been able to extinguish a fire on Niagara Street in Springfield. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that firefighters were called to 12 Niagara Street around 10 a.m. Friday for a reported kitchen fire. He noted that when crews arrived on-scene, they found that the fire was in a closet.
West Springfield Police preparing for influx of Big E crowds, traffic
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of thousands of people who will be traveling to West Springfield over the coming days for The Big E. Opening day is tomorrow and town officials are preparing to take on the crowds and heavy traffic jams. Thousands of people will travel each and...
Town by Town: September 16
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Greenfield, the children’s advocacy of Franklin County and North Quabbin Incorporated held its annual Hope and Healing breakfast Friday morning. The breakfast is one of the fundraisers the organization hosts yearly. Several awards were presented to champions for child abuse awareness.
RV damaged after striking Northampton bridge
Well-known psychic medium Matt Fraser is expected to draw a big crowd in Springfield later this month and he’s out with a new book. West Springfield Police preparing for influx of Big E crowds, traffic. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hundreds of thousands of people who will be traveling to...
Westfield woman accused in hospital bomb threat appears in court
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield woman, arrested in connection with a bomb threat targeting Boston Children’s Hospital, was in federal court on Friday. Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested Thursday in connection with a bomb threat hoax on August 30. Leavy was released Friday on personal recognizance with conditions that...
Fire crews respond to garage fire in Palmer
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a one-alarm garage fire on Ware St. in Palmer Friday night. According to Palmer Fire Department dispatchers, crews were dispatched at 6:12 p.m. Monson, Bondsville, Wilbraham, Three Rivers and Ware assisted with the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Police seize ghost gun, arrest 2 people in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have seized a large capacity ghost gun. Officers responded to a call near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Woodside Terrace on Monday. When they arrived, the suspect fled on foot and tossed the gun over a fence. When officers found it, they discovered...
Week 2: B.C. High at Springfield Central, South Hadley at East Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News checked out the action as B.C. High battled Springfield Central and South Hadley and East Longmeadow faced off. Check out the highlights above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Springfield Police make arrest in connection with August shooting
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened in August in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 41-year-old Jose Mendoza was arrested Wednesday morning on Maple Street. On August 10, officers responded to a Shotspotter activation on Union Street, where...
Police investigating paintball shooting, shots fired call in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for the public’s help with information after someone was shot by a paintball, then gunfire rang out in a Holyoke neighborhood. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Walnut and Hampden...
Holyoke Police investigating shooting on High Street
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Holyoke. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers were called to the area of 555 High Street for a report of shots fired around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived on-scene, they found several shell casings and blood...
Agawam Police searching for suspect in dirt bike theft
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police are asking for the public’s help on a stolen dirt bike case they’re working on. On August 10, around 5:30 a.m., a dirt bike was stolen right out of the garage on Belvidere Avenue. Investigators are looking for a black or dark...
Investigation underway for fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An investigation is underway into a pair of fires inside a local high school. Students were dismissed early today after crews responded to two fires at Amherst-Pelham regional high school just before 10:30 Thursday morning. According to officials, two paper towel dispensers were set on fire in...
Longmeadow first responders save local boy, gift him special surprise
Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of only three Black female-owned marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts is now open in Springfield. Out of the almost 7,500 marijuana retailers in the United States, only two percent are Black-owned and that number gets even slimmer if you boil it down to Black women. 6...
Fire officials: classes dismissed after 2 fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Classes have been dismissed for the day at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School after two separate fires, according to fire officials. Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson said that the first call came in around 10:15 a.m. Thursday for a fire in a paper towel dispenser in a bathroom. A second fire was also reported in another paper towel dispenser.
Week 2: Northampton at Westfield (cancelled), Putnam at Commerce
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday Night Frenzy took in the action for the Putnam vs. Commerce game. The Northampton at Westfield game was forfeited due to COVID-19 issues in Northampton’s program. It will count as a win for Westfield. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Westfield woman arrested for bomb threat made to Boston Children’s Hospital
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Westfield woman is under arrest for a telephone bomb threat made to Boston Children’s Hospital last month. 37-year-old Catherine Leavy of Westfield was arrested at her home Thursday morning after allegedly calling in a hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital a little more than two weeks ago. U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins announced the arrest during a news conference held earlier Thursday.
