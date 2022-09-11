KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Cash Ball
02-19-20-25, Cash Ball: 25
(two, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-five)
Lucky For Life
03-05-28-33-43, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
1-9-7
(one, nine, seven)
Pick 3 Midday
2-3-6
(two, three, six)
Pick 4 Evening
6-5-7-9
(six, five, seven, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
4-2-8-9
(four, two, eight, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000
