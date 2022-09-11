ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 2 Day” game were:

9-3, Wild: 8

(nine, three; Wild: eight)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

