ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Treasure Hunt’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Treasure Hunt” game were:

17-18-24-25-26

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Lifestyle
abc27.com

Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to the Capitol for a special session aimed at cutting taxes. Republican Gov. Mike Parson called on lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples. Parson specified that, based on the limits in his special session call, lawmakers cannot cut income taxes so deeply that the state loses more than $700 million per year in revenue. Parson proposed the special session as an alternative to lawmakers’ planned one-time tax refund, which he vetoed in June.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Lottery#Seventeen
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters

Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
abc27.com

Pennsylvania doctor pleads guilty in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man in rainbow wig took loaded gun to Dairy Queen; Wanted to restore Trump to President King of the United States

A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he reportedly brought a loaded gun into a Dairy Queen. WPXI reports that the Delmont Borough Police Department responded to a call of an erratic driver.  That driver, who was reportedly dressed in a rainbow wig and a bright yellow safety vest, allegedly got out of his vehicle […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Water, Sewer Bills Could Rise For York, Adams, Franklin Counties

>Water, Sewer Bills Could Rise For York, Adams, Franklin Counties. (York, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is gathering information on a possible rate hike for customers of the York Water Company. The local utility wants to increase water and wastewater rates for more than 70-thousand customers. Under the proposal, a typical monthly water bill for residential customers would increase by about 27 percent. Waste bills would rise from a little over one percent to up to 69 percent, depending on where a customer lives. A final decision on the proposed hike is due by March of next year.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg shooting: Child shot overnight Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was injured in a Harrisburg shooting over the weekend. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, police responded to the 1000 block of S. 18th street around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting. As the officers were in the...
HARRISBURG, PA
sprintcarandmidget.com

Upcoming All Star Diamond Series Dirt Classic Qualifier

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The last match-up of the season between the Pennsylvania Posse and the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars at Williams Grove Speedway is set for Friday night, Sept. 16. Presented by Land O‘ Lakes, Friday night will feature the Hoosier Diamond Series Dirt Classic Qualifier...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Fall Colors: Here’s When They Will Peak

The weather has felt like fall at least a few days in September, although we’ve had some warmer days, too. Regardless, people are ready for autumn and have pumpkin everything already in full swing. With the anticipation of autumn and the spooky season, many people are looking forward to the fall colors that radiate throughout Pennsylvania each season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy