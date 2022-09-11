From new races in Miami and Las Vegas to the success of Drive to Survive to the new multi-million-dollar broadcast deal with ESPN, Formula 1 is exploding in the US. Now, it’s joining up with one of America’s favorite whiskeys. Jack Daniel’s has announced a partnership with McLaren’s F1 team that will begin next year with the Old No. 7’s name plastered right on the front of the car—as well as on the drivers’ racing suits and pit the crew’s helmets. While from the outside, Jack Daniel’s may appear like more of cultural fit with America’s leading racing series NASCAR, ...

