Related
Lewis Hamilton fears first winless season due to ‘almost unbeatable’ Red Bull
Lewis Hamilton fears he will end the season without recording a single victory for the first time in his Formula One career after describing Max Verstappen as “almost unbeatable”.Verstappen could clinch his second world championship at the next round in Singapore on October 2 after taking the 11th win of his title defence at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.Hamilton started 19th and finished fifth in Monza, but the seven-time world champion faces losing his record of claiming at least one win in each of the seasons he has competed in since his debut campaign in 2007.“We have to be realistic,” said...
On this day in 2007: McLaren fined and stripped of points in spy scandal
McLaren were fined 100 million dollars (£49.2million) and stripped of their points in the constructors’ championship as a result of a Formula One spy scandal on this day in 2007.However, the team’s drivers Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, the reigning world champion, were cleared to continue in their battle for that year’s F1 crown.The punishment, with what was an FIA record fine, was handed out by the World Motor Sport Council following the emergence of fresh evidence in the scandal.McLaren were found guilty of fraudulent conduct at an initial hearing in July, namely being in possession of a confidential 780-page...
ESPN
Nico Hulkenberg a leading candidate for Haas in 2023
Nico Hulkenberg is a front-running candidate to replace Mick Schumacher at Haas next season, multiple sources have told ESPN. Hulkenberg last raced full-time in F1 with Renault in 2019 but has made a handful of substitute appearances for Racing Point and Aston Martin in the years since as a COVID-19 stand-in.
How does Max Verstappen’s season compare to most dominant F1 title wins?
Victory in the Italian Grand Prix left Max Verstappen on the verge of one of the most dominant Formula One world title wins of all time.The Red Bull driver could wrap up the championship in Singapore on October 2 if he wins and his nearest rivals fail to pick up enough points to stay in touch.Here we look at exactly what is required and how it would compare to some of the sport’s greats.What Verstappen needsThe state of play, with six races remaining...#ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/75CA21EL8B— Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2022Verstappen has won 11 races out of 16 this season...
MotorAuthority
Verstappen wins action-packed 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen has all but guaranteed his second world title by taking the win on Sunday at the Italian Grand Prix, held at a packed Autodromo Nazionale Monza, which celebrated its 100th anniversary. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came second, some 2.4 seconds behind Verstappen, in a race that...
F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Explains Why His Bulldog, Roscoe, Eats Only Vegan Food: ‘He’s Like a Puppy Again at 9 Years Old’
Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton reveals why his beloved dog Roscoe is vegan.
Autoweek.com
Jimmie Johnson Mulls Options After First Full Campaign in IndyCar
Indications are there that seven-time NASCAR Cup champion will return to Chip Ganassi Racing for a third season in IndyCar in 2023. Johnson said he expects Carvana to return as his primary sponsor—be it whether he returns as a full- or part-time competitor. There is also the possibility that...
SkySports
Toto Wolff: Mercedes boss says Abu Dhabi gave the FIA confidence to avoid Italian GP 'big bang show'
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hinted at being "Abu Dhabi traumatised" but says he is happy that last year's controversial F1 title decider at least gave the FIA confidence to make the right decisions at the Italian GP. Sunday's race at Monza saw a Safety Car called late on but,...
Daniel Ricciardo’s chances of 2023 F1 seat dismissed by Jacques Villeneuve
Jacques Villeneuve insists Daniel Ricciardo should not be surprised that he hasn’t been picked up by an F1 team yet, believing that almost half of his career has been “terrible.”Ricciardo’s contract with McLaren was terminated a year early after a string of poor results this season, with compatriot and last year’s F2 champion Oscar Piastri replacing him. Ricciardo, 33, is now looking for his sixth F1 team and has not ruled out the idea of taking a one-year sabbatical from the sport after 12 straight seasons. Yet 1997 world champion Villeneuve was blunt in his assessment of Ricciardo’s chances...
Autoweek.com
IndyCar Silly Saga Update: Alex Palou, Felix Rosenqvist Staying Put
Alex Palou isn't going anywhere, after all. And Felix Rosenqvist still has a job. The NTT IndyCar Series silly season took another, well, silly turn today when Palou, the 2021 IndyCar champion, said on social media that he was was returning for another season at Ganassi Racing in 2023. That, after he earlier said, almost defiantly, that he had signed a contract with McLaren Racing to race there next year.
Jack Daniel’s Will Sponsor McLaren’s Formula 1 Team Next Year
From new races in Miami and Las Vegas to the success of Drive to Survive to the new multi-million-dollar broadcast deal with ESPN, Formula 1 is exploding in the US. Now, it’s joining up with one of America’s favorite whiskeys. Jack Daniel’s has announced a partnership with McLaren’s F1 team that will begin next year with the Old No. 7’s name plastered right on the front of the car—as well as on the drivers’ racing suits and pit the crew’s helmets. While from the outside, Jack Daniel’s may appear like more of cultural fit with America’s leading racing series NASCAR, ...
ESPN
Lewis Hamilton doubts he can win this year, fears Max Verstappen is 'almost unbeatable'
Lewis Hamilton fears he might have the first winless season of his Formula One career because he thinks Max Verstappen and Red Bull are "almost unbeatable". Seven-time world champion Hamilton has won at least one race in every season stretching back to his rookie year, 2007. Mercedes has crept closer...
