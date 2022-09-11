ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Did humans domesticate plants, or did they domesticate us?

By Troy Farah
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bKRqE_0hr8EZBZ00

Domestication is an ancient technology that played a critical role in our evolution as humans, on par with the development of language or the cultivation of fire. When humans first began domesticating plants and animals roughly 10,000 years ago, it ushered in a new era of humanity, allowing for the flourishing of civilization and our modern world, not to mention our eventual population explosion.

Historian Yuval Noah Harari argues that "the Agricultural Revolution was history's biggest fraud," and that plants like wheat, rice and potatoes "domesticated Homo sapiens, rather than vice versa."

In a way, domestication involves artificially driving the evolution of an organism. 19th century geneticist Gregor Mendel famously demonstrated this with pea plants. By selecting peas for breeding via certain characteristics, such as height or pod shape, Mendel was able to slowly alter the genetics of plants. This is similar to what anthropologists think ancient humans did with crops like rice and wheat, which didn't entirely resemble the plants we eat today.

But experts aren't entirely sure how this happened. In fact, some scholars have proposed that it was actually the opposite — that certain plants domesticated humans, not the other way around. In his 2014 book "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind," historian Yuval Noah Harari argues that "the Agricultural Revolution was history's biggest fraud," and that plants like wheat, rice and potatoes "domesticated Homo sapiens, rather than vice versa."

"Ten thousand years ago wheat was just a wild grass, one of many, confined to a small range in the Middle East. Suddenly, within just a few short millennia, it was growing all over the world," Harari writes. Today, "wheat has become one of the most successful plants in the history of the earth" and it wasn't through human intuition, but plant intelligence.

Harari's book has been widely dismissed as "infotainment" that doesn't rely much on scientific evidence, but it appears that either way of framing domestication is oversimplified. Humans didn't just domesticate plants and plants didn't just domesticate humans. We domesticated each other, through coevolution and mutualism, a symbiosis that is beneficial to both organisms involved.

Most theories on agriculture's origins assume "intentionality" — that humans meant to produce corn or wheat varieties that emphasize nutritional rewards. It may have instead arisen accidentally.

New research in the journal PLOS ONE presents a way of testing this theory. Researchers at several universities across Europe, including University of Cambridge, proposed the Human-Plant Coevolution (HPC) model, which generates a "wide diversity of simulated trajectories and end-states" that could help explain how agriculture emerged across a number of different scenarios. The authors hope this model can be used to explain specific real-world cases, which can get extremely complicated, as many experts agree that agriculture arose amongst humans multiple times independently.

"In a subject like domestication and the origins of agriculture, where the archaeological record is incomplete in both space and time, and real-world experiments are unrealistic, the use of modelling and simulation has become a useful alternative for testing hypotheses and building theory," the authors write. "Few simulation models have considered coevolution as the core mechanism producing changes in both plants and humans."

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

In other words, most theories on agriculture's origins assume "intentionality" — that humans meant to produce corn or wheat varieties that emphasize nutritional rewards. It may have instead arisen accidentally, but as a 2021 paper in the journal New Phytologist noted, evidence for either theory "remains elusive." Perhaps coevolution needs a closer look.

The idea of coevolving with the plants humans prefer to eat dates back at least 40 years ago. David Rindos, an archaeologist from Cornell University, described coevolution in his 1984 book "The Origins of Agriculture: An Evolutionary Perspective" as the "unifying concept" that explains why humans developed agriculture.

"Agriculture is not a particular adaptation to the environment, but a type of animal-plant relationship," Rindos wrote. "Although not perfect, this definition points to the two most important aspects of agriculture: that it is at least partially culturally transmitted and that it involves a certain type of relationship between people and their immediate environment, including the plants that populate that environment."

Nonetheless, the authors in PLOS ONE argue that this field of study "still lacks a unifying theoretical framework" and aim to remedy that by presenting a flexible model that can test various theories. This research is far from conclusive and it's not meant to be. Instead, the HPC model serves as a tool others can use to tease out the speculation from fact.

We'll never know for certain how and why ancient people started growing their own plants instead of hunting and gathering their food. But the Human-Plant Coevolution model allows for greater control of variables that may have facilitated agriculture's rise, which could help explain why some theories are stronger than others.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Study of ancient skulls sheds light on human interbreeding with Neandertals

Research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. Now an exploratory study that assessed the facial structure of prehistoric skulls is offering new insights, and supports the hypothesis that much of this interbreeding took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Sequencing 777 Ancient Human Genomes Reveals History Of “Cradle Of Western Civilization”

For thousands of years, humans lived, worked, and grew kingdoms across an area called the “Southern Arc”, spanning southeastern Europe and Western Asia – and it is thought to be the “Cradle of Western Civilisation”. Now, scientists have created a complex population history timeline of the area from the earliest farming cultures to post-medieval times, by sequencing the ancient DNA from 777 humans.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Study offers first compelling evidence of how humans became more intelligent than Neanderthals

The variation of a single protein in the brain of modern humans may be responsible for their superior cognitive abilities compared to Neanderthals, a new study suggests.Researchers assessed the effect of a change in a single amino acid building block which is linked to greater nerve cell production in the brain’s frontal lobe.“Modern humans differ from apes and Neanderthals by this single amino acid change,” scientists, including those from the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Germany, say in the study published on Thursday in the journal Science.The protein, known as transketolase-like 1 (TKTL1), is...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregor Mendel
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’

The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
SCIENCE
Richard Scott

Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Humans#Domesticated#Ancient Humans#Domestication#Plant
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else

Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain

Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Smithonian

Seven Million Years Ago, the Oldest Known Early Human Was Already Walking

A blackened, broken leg bone from Earth’s prehistoric past may hold the answer to when early humans diverged from apes and started their own evolutionary path. The fossilized find, first uncovered two decades ago, suggests that early humans regularly walked on two feet some seven million years ago. This new analysis, published today in Nature, makes a strong case that Sahelanthropus tchadensis, a species that lived during the critical time when our human lineage diverged from the chimps, habitually walked on two legs. Since many consider bipedalism the major milestone that put our own lineage on a different evolutionary path than the apes, Sahelanthropus could be the very oldest known hominin—the group consisting of modern humans, extinct human species and all of our immediate ancestors.
SCIENCE
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
Grist

The temperature threshold the human body can’t survive

The following transcript has been edited for clarity. There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross. It’s a “wet bulb temperature” of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees C).
HEALTH
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
19K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy