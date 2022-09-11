ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media, PA

DELCO Careers: CCRES

CCRES is hiring for several key positions. CCRES specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
EPA adds one Delaware site to Superfund list while proposing another site

A site in Georgetown is added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund National Priorities List while a second site in New Castle could join it. The Georgetown North Groundwater site is a groundwater plume, an area polluted with PCE and its breakdown products. PCE is a chemical used in commercial and industrial operations like dry cleaning.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Why Ida's remnants left the Vine Street Expressway under water

Over a year ago, the Vine Street Expressway, or I-676, looked more like a canal than the highway that runs through Center City. A depressed portion of the roadway filled like a bathtub with floodwaters from the swollen Schuylkill River, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the Philadelphia region. It took days for the highway, which connects I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway, to fully reopen in both directions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Competition Fierce for Teachers as Upper Darby Holds on

Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry Is still hiring teachers two weeks after school started, writes Aubri Juhasz for WHYY. The vacancy list numbers at 70, though candidates have been recommended for 40 of those positions. That’s still not a guarantee. “I tell my team, ‘Until they’re actually...
UPPER DARBY, PA
The 10 Highest Paying Non-Medical Jobs Around Philadelphia

When contemplating what careers have both longevity and a high earning potential, people often settle on the answer of the medical field. And while that is true, the focus on nurses and doctors might overshadow some of the many other viable options worth considering. Earlier in September, Stacker analyzed the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FREE PECO Gas Technician Training Program Starting 9/28

PECO has partnered with the Energy Coordinating Agency to provide career training for hiring Gas Technicians. This free program is open to residents in all five PECO regions. A high school diploma or GED is required. Details:. • Orientation: Thursday, September 28, 2022 at 9am. • Start Date: Monday, October...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lower Merion's Dolobran Estate, Created for RMS Titanic's Commissioning Executive, on Sale for $3.3M

The Dolobran Estate in Haverford, designed by the renowned Victoria-era architect Frank Furness for Clement A. Griscom, a shipping magnate associated with the Titanic, is on the market for $3.295 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is located at 231 Laurel Lane, Haverford....
HAVERFORD, PA
West Chester Woman Wants to Make Voting Accessible to All

Two months ahead of the midterm election, West Chester native Kadida Kenner, CEO of New Pennsylvania Project, is working hard to ensure voting is accessible to everybody, writes Cherri Gregg for WHYY. The voting rights organization she leads was founded last year and modeled after the successful New Georgia Project...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Pa. House votes Philly DA in contempt for defying subpoena

The state House of Representatives voted Tuesday to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt for failing to respond to a subpoena requesting documents from Krasner’s office. The House voted 162-38 to hold him in contempt, including numerous Democrats. The subpoena is related to an ongoing investigation by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
West Chester-Based Company Aims to Rattle Condiment Market

Paul Lehmann and Carl Starkey, former coworkers at West Chester’s Westtown School athletics department, are hoping to disrupt the condiment market with their environmentally friendly alternatives, writes Jenn Lad for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The pair wanted to reduce the plastic waste left over after using condiments, so they came...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Site Prep Underway at 1101 Walnut Street in Midtown Village, Center City

A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has revealed slow yet noticeable progress at the construction site of the 18-story, 198-unit tower proposed at 1101 Walnut Street in Midtown Village, Center City. Designed by JKRP Architects, the development will span 138,150 square feet. The ground floor will hold 4,420 square feet of retail space and the fourth floor will feature 6,281 square feet of office and amenities. The project will also include 34 off-site parking spaces, as well as storage for 68 bicycles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) --  A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

