Kensington Corridor Trust owns 14 local properties. It wants residents, not developers, to determine how they’re used
In Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, where the median household income is $34,374 and luxury development is on the rise, residents are concerned about being pushed out. As developers buy up abandoned properties, and as rent prices continue to rise, many fear no longer being able to afford living in a...
DELCO Careers: CCRES
CCRES is hiring for several key positions. CCRES specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
Influx of New Yorkers to Delaware County Raises Bar for Home Prices
Over the past several years, New York City has emerged as the largest source of new residents in Delaware County outside of the tri-state area, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This is true for the entire region. People from more expensive markets, especially New York City, have...
delawarepublic.org
EPA adds one Delaware site to Superfund list while proposing another site
A site in Georgetown is added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund National Priorities List while a second site in New Castle could join it. The Georgetown North Groundwater site is a groundwater plume, an area polluted with PCE and its breakdown products. PCE is a chemical used in commercial and industrial operations like dry cleaning.
Why Ida’s remnants left the Vine Street Expressway under water
Over a year ago, the Vine Street Expressway, or I-676, looked more like a canal than the highway that runs through Center City. A depressed portion of the roadway filled like a bathtub with floodwaters from the swollen Schuylkill River, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the Philadelphia region. It took days for the highway, which connects I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway, to fully reopen in both directions.
Upper Darby School District in need of teachers, school support staff
The Upper Darby School District in Delaware County has around 70 positions it is trying to fill, especially bus drivers, lunch aides and substitute teachers. But it cannot find enough applicants.
Bucks County, Surrounding Areas See Influx of New Yorkers Moving In, Changing Median Household Income
The trend has caused a positive uptick in real estate prices and wealth indexes in Bucks County. Bucks County is one of several areas near Philadelphia that has been seeing an influx of New York natives moving in over the last few years. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the trend for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Competition Fierce for Teachers as Upper Darby Holds on
Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry Is still hiring teachers two weeks after school started, writes Aubri Juhasz for WHYY. The vacancy list numbers at 70, though candidates have been recommended for 40 of those positions. That’s still not a guarantee. “I tell my team, ‘Until they’re actually...
The 10 Highest Paying Non-Medical Jobs Around Philadelphia
When contemplating what careers have both longevity and a high earning potential, people often settle on the answer of the medical field. And while that is true, the focus on nurses and doctors might overshadow some of the many other viable options worth considering. Earlier in September, Stacker analyzed the...
phillygoes2college.org
FREE PECO Gas Technician Training Program Starting 9/28
PECO has partnered with the Energy Coordinating Agency to provide career training for hiring Gas Technicians. This free program is open to residents in all five PECO regions. A high school diploma or GED is required. Details:. • Orientation: Thursday, September 28, 2022 at 9am. • Start Date: Monday, October...
Fetterman campaigns with 'outstanding' council members who support calls to 'defund the police'
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman spent a portion of his Monday evening on the campaign trail with three West Philadelphia council members who have expressed support for efforts to defund police departments. In photos shared to one of his social media accounts, Fetterman, who referred to the council members...
Lower Merion’s Dolobran Estate, Created for RMS Titanic’s Commissioning Executive, on Sale for $3.3M
The Dolobran Estate in Haverford, designed by the renowned Victoria-era architect Frank Furness for Clement A. Griscom, a shipping magnate associated with the Titanic, is on the market for $3.295 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is located at 231 Laurel Lane, Haverford....
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
West Chester Woman Wants to Make Voting Accessible to All
Two months ahead of the midterm election, West Chester native Kadida Kenner, CEO of New Pennsylvania Project, is working hard to ensure voting is accessible to everybody, writes Cherri Gregg for WHYY. The voting rights organization she leads was founded last year and modeled after the successful New Georgia Project...
Pa. House votes Philly DA in contempt for defying subpoena
The state House of Representatives voted Tuesday to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt for failing to respond to a subpoena requesting documents from Krasner’s office. The House voted 162-38 to hold him in contempt, including numerous Democrats. The subpoena is related to an ongoing investigation by...
West Chester-Based Company Aims to Rattle Condiment Market
Paul Lehmann and Carl Starkey, former coworkers at West Chester’s Westtown School athletics department, are hoping to disrupt the condiment market with their environmentally friendly alternatives, writes Jenn Lad for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The pair wanted to reduce the plastic waste left over after using condiments, so they came...
Pa. House finds Philly DA Krasner in contempt for failing to comply with subpoena
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has found Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena amid a GOP impeachment effort.
phillyyimby.com
Site Prep Underway at 1101 Walnut Street in Midtown Village, Center City
A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has revealed slow yet noticeable progress at the construction site of the 18-story, 198-unit tower proposed at 1101 Walnut Street in Midtown Village, Center City. Designed by JKRP Architects, the development will span 138,150 square feet. The ground floor will hold 4,420 square feet of retail space and the fourth floor will feature 6,281 square feet of office and amenities. The project will also include 34 off-site parking spaces, as well as storage for 68 bicycles.
Sellers Avenue Bridge in Ridley Could be Closed a Long Time
The Sellers Avenue Bridge in Ridley Park could be closed for a long while as PennDOT struggles to work out supply issues and conflicts with Amtrak in its efforts to replace the bridge, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The 1904 bridge was closed by PennDOT over safety issues back in...
Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
