Over a year ago, the Vine Street Expressway, or I-676, looked more like a canal than the highway that runs through Center City. A depressed portion of the roadway filled like a bathtub with floodwaters from the swollen Schuylkill River, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the Philadelphia region. It took days for the highway, which connects I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway, to fully reopen in both directions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO